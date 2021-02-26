Spirit Airlines Named One of FORTUNE's World's Most Admired® Companies for 2021

MIRAMAR, Fla., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) today announced being named to FORTUNE's 2021 list of World's Most Admired® Companies. Spirit is one of only eight airlines worldwide and three airlines in the U.S. to be included on the list, which serves as one of the definitive benchmarks of corporate reputation.

"Landing a spot on FORTUNE's list shows we're succeeding in our mission to provide the best value in the sky," Spirit President and CEO Ted Christie said. "It's gratifying to have business leaders around the world recognize our Team Members' talent and dedication, the strength and resilience of our business model, and our relentless focus on investing in our Guests."

Spirit's Invest in the Guest initiative was key to making FORTUNE's list for the first time. The airline's Invest in the Guest initiative continues to reimagine every aspect of the carrier's operations with a focus on maximizing passenger comfort and convenience without compromising the airline's trademark low fares. Key initiatives include:

Each year FORTUNE surveys top executives and directors from eligible companies, along with financial analysts, to identify brands that enjoy the strongest reputations within their industries and around the world. FORTUNE collaborated with Korn Ferry to identify, select and rank the companies and uncover the business practices that make these companies both successful and highly regarded.

The annual list measures corporate reputation among the world's largest companies, beginning with a pool of around 1,500 candidates: the 1,000 largest U.S. companies ranked by revenue, along with non-U.S. companies in Fortune's Global 500 database that have revenues of $10 billion or more. This year, FORTUNE surveyed 670 of the world's largest companies by revenue, spanning 52 industries and 30 countries.

From FORTUNE. ©2021 FORTUNE Media IP Limited All rights reserved. Used under license. FORTUNE and FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies are a registered trademark of FORTUNE Media IP Limited and are used under license. FORTUNE and FORTUNE Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Spirit Airlines.

