Spirit Airlines Nearly Triples Milwaukee Service in Celebration of First Flights Taking to the Sky

Spirit will nearly triple the destinations it serves nonstop from MKE starting this fall. The carrier plans to add daily flights to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Fort Myers (RSW), Phoenix (PHX), and Tampa (TPA), plus three weekly flights to Cancun (CUN), the airline's first international route from Milwaukee.

"We see a vibrant future full of new opportunities for travel here in the Badger State," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning for Spirit Airlines. "We're excited to nearly triple our convenient, nonstop flights to exciting destinations. We can't wait to take more Milwaukee Guests to 'sun and sand' destinations and bring travelers from all over to enjoy Wisconsin's great festivals, sports scene and fun outdoor activities."

Spirit Airlines Service to/from MKE: Destination: Flights Available: Launch Date: Las Vegas (LAS) Daily June 24, 2021 Los Angeles (LAX) Daily June 24, 2021 Orlando (MCO) Daily June 24, 2021 Fort Lauderdale (FLL) NEW Daily Nov. 17, 2021 Fort Myers (RSW) NEW Daily Nov. 17, 2021 Phoenix (PHX) NEW Daily Nov. 17, 2021 Tampa (TPA) NEW Daily Nov. 17, 2021 Cancun (CUN) NEW 3x per week Dec. 23, 2021

"It's just a great feeling being here today to welcome new air service to Milwaukee. When you think about where we were a year ago, it's hard to imagine that we would be introducing a new airline here at MKE, let alone one that's expanding so quickly," said Milwaukee County Airport Director Brian Dranzik. "Spirit Airlines is now up to eight nonstop destinations from MKE, which provides Milwaukee travelers even more connections to where they want to go."

Fort Lauderdale is one of Spirit's largest gateway cities, which means nonstop flights from MKE come with easy connections throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean. Guests will have access to 16 countries, while enjoying Spirit's industry-leading low fares, Signature Service and on-time performance.

"Spirit Airlines' bright yellow planes are now taking off from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport," said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley. "And the fact that Spirit is expanding so quickly is a great reflection of the bright future it signifies for our hometown Airport. Spirit brings affordable fares to popular destinations which will make it easier for our Milwaukee travelers to connect with their friends and family this summer and beyond."

Spirit continues to seize opportunities to bring affordable, high value fares to new markets as the demand for air travel increases. This year, 16 new fuel-efficient Airbus A320neo planes will join the airline's Fit Fleet™, which is among the youngest in the industry. Next year, Spirit plans to accept another 21 new planes to continue adding the convenient and exciting travel options Spirit Guests are looking for.

The airline's Free Spirit® loyalty program is also new this year, and it offers the fastest way to earn rewards and status.* Members are discovering opportunities to earn points on every booking, every bag and every Big Front Seat®. Plus, options like Points Pooling with friends or family make it easier than ever to plan vacations and trips to visit loved ones.

Spirit continues to garner awards and recognition in 2021. Spirit is one of only three U.S. airlines listed on FORTUNE's 2021 list of World's Most Admired® Companies, which measures companies with the strongest reputation within their industries. The carrier is a Gold Stevie® Award winner for its groundbreaking self-bag drop system with biometric photo matching, which speeds the check-in process and reduces face-to-face contact. Spirit also earned "Platinum" status in the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Health Safety initiative powered by SimpliFlying. Additionally, WalletHub recently named Spirit "Most Affordable Airline" in their 2021 Best Airlines awards and ranked Spirit third out of 11 in the overall rankings.

Spirit's commitment to Safe Travels includes enhanced cleaning, advanced air filtration and a health acknowledgement at check-in. Airlines and airports remain subject to federal law requiring Guests to wear an appropriate face covering at airports and on flights. Please visit Spirit's COVID-19 Information Center for more information on safety enhancements.

*Based on points earned on published fares (excluding sale fares) and optional services using the Free Spirit Credit Card (the "Card"), and includes status qualifying points earned by spending on Spirit and everyday purchases using the Card.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com .

MKE - Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport is the only airport in Wisconsin served by all major domestic airlines and provides convenient, affordable air travel options for Wisconsin and northern Illinois passengers. Visit www.flymke.com for more information.

