Spirit Airlines Offers Largest Route Map Between U.S. and Colombia as Inaugural Flights Touch Down in Bucaramanga and Barranquilla

MIRAMAR, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is offering More Go to Colombia, with two new cities officially joining its route map. The carrier's signature yellow planes brought some extra sunshine when they launched service to Bucaramanga (BGA) on Nov. 18 and Barranquilla (BAQ) on Nov. 19. Both routes run nonstop from the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

Spirit's service to Bucaramanga is the only nonstop flight connecting Colombia's Santander region with the United States. Adding Bucaramanga and Barranquilla to Spirit's network means the airline serves more Colombian cities nonstop than any other U.S. carrier.

"We're thrilled to expand our international service portfolio and deepen our connection with Colombia's business and leisure markets," Spirit Airlines Vice President of Network Planning John Kirby said. "Our commitment to Colombia is stronger than ever. Barranquilla is the economic epicenter of the north coast, and Bucaramanga is the hub for the entire Santander state and eastern Colombia region, which is a diverse origin and tourism market."

Routes & Frequencies Fort Lauderdale (FLL) to/from: Starts: Frequency: Bucaramanga (BGA) November 18, 2020 3x Weekly Barranquilla (BAQ) November 19, 2020 3x Weekly Armenia (AXM) Existing Service 3x Weekly Cartagena (CTG) Existing Service 4x Weekly Bogota (BOG) Existing Service 1x Daily Medellin (MDE) Existing Service 1x Daily Cali (CLO) Existing Service 1x Daily

"The resumption of international flights is key for the reactivation of the tourism industry and the economy of the regions," said Flavia Santoro, President of ProColombia. "Spirit's two new flights to Bucaramanga and Barranquilla are excellent news for us and we will continue supporting the airline's operations in Colombia."

On Sept. 19, Spirit became the first international airline to return to Colombia when one of its planes landed in Cartagena after six months of border closures. The airline also led humanitarian efforts before the country re-opened by arranging more than 170 flights between Colombia and the U.S. and helping more than 30,000 people reunite with their families and loved ones.

More than 3.1 million Guests have chosen Spirit to travel between Colombia and the U.S. in the past 12 years. The airline started service to Colombia in May 2008 with flights between Fort Lauderdale and Cartagena (CTG). Spirit's expansion continued over the next decade with flights to Bogota (BOG), Medellin (MDE), Armenia (AXM) and Cali (CLO). The airline also added nonstop service from Orlando (MCO) to Cartagena, Bogota and Medellin.

Guest Safety

Spirit's commitment to Safe Travels includes a multi-layered safety approach that requires all Guests and Team Members to wear face coverings. Each passenger agrees to that policy as part of a health and safety acknowledgement prior to boarding the aircraft. Every plane in our Fit Fleet® uses state-of-the-art, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters that capture 99.97% of particles and filter the air for contaminants every 3 minutes.

Between each flight, enhanced cleaning procedures focus on high-touch areas such as tray tables and armrests using hospital-grade disinfectants. Spirit also uses two EPA-registered fogging treatments. The first applies a safe, high-grade disinfectant that's effective against coronaviruses. The second uses an antimicrobial product that forms an invisible barrier on all surfaces that kills bacteria and viruses on contact for 30 days. Please visit Spirit's COVID-19 Information Center for more information on safety enhancements.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.

