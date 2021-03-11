Spirit Airlines Sets its Sights on St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spirit of St. Louis will fly higher than ever once Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) arrives in the Gateway to the West. Today the carrier announced plans to add St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) to its route map with nonstop daily service to five cities in the Spirit of Lindberg's historic nonstop flight. The airline plans to start flying on Thursday, May 27, with flights to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Orlando (MCO), Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX) and Pensacola (PNS). Images and videos can be found here.

"Spirit Airlines comes to The Gateway to the West in a big way with non-stop service to five popular destinations," Spirit Airlines Vice President of Network Planning John Kirby said. "Our new St. Louis Guests will love Spirit's combination of friendly, reliable service and low fares, making it easy for them to plan a vacation or quick getaway."

Flights from St. Louis (STL) Destination Flights Available: Launch Date: Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Daily May 27, 2021 Las Vegas (LAS) Daily May 27, 2021 Los Angeles (LAX) Daily May 27, 2021 Orlando (MCO) Daily May 27, 2021 Pensacola (PNS) Daily June 10, 2021

St. Louis is the seventh new city added to Spirit's network in the past year. The airline continues to seize growth opportunities as demand for air travel increases, having announced new service to Louisville, Milwaukee and Pensacola in the past two weeks. The airline continues to seize that kind of growth opportunity as demand for air travel increases. Last month, the carrier announced an accelerated delivery schedule for new Airbus aircraft joining Spirit's Fit Fleet™, which is among the youngest in the industry.

"Growing our airline partnerships and offering more destinations is a key part of STL's strategic plan and we could not be more proud to bring Spirit Airlines to our city," said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, STL Director. "We look forward to these added flights and the opportunity they bring to our region."

Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas and Orlando are three of Spirit's biggest cities, which means nonstop flights from STL come with easy connections to a variety of destinations. Fort Lauderdale is also Spirit's largest gateway to the Caribbean and Latin America.

This year is off to a great start at Spirit Airlines. In January, the carrier launched its new Free Spirit® loyalty program, which is the fastest way to earn rewards and status.* Spirit is also one of only three U.S. airlines listed on FORTUNE's 2021 list of World's Most Admired® Companies, which measures companies with the strongest reputation within their industries. Spirit also earned "Platinum" status by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Health Safety initiative powered by SimpliFlying.

Guest Safety

Spirit's commitment to Safe Travels includes a multi-layered safety approach that requires all Guests and Team Members to wear face coverings. Each passenger agrees to that policy as part of a health and safety acknowledgement prior to boarding the aircraft. Every plane in our Fit Fleet® uses state-of-the-art, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters that capture 99.97% of particles and filter the air for contaminants every 3 minutes.

Between each flight, enhanced cleaning procedures focus on high-touch areas such as tray tables and armrests. Spirit also uses two EPA-registered fogging treatments. The first applies a safe, high-grade disinfectant that's effective against coronaviruses. The second uses an antimicrobial product that forms an invisible barrier on all surfaces that kills bacteria and viruses on contact for 30 days. Please visit Spirit's COVID-19 Information Center for more information on safety enhancements.

*Based on points earned on published fares (excluding sale fares) and optional services using the Free Spirit Credit Card (the "Card"), and includes status qualifying points earned by spending on Spirit and everyday purchases using the Card.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com .

About St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL):

STL is the primary commercial airport for the St. Louis metro area and parts of eastern Missouri and southern Illinois serving nearly 15.9 million passengers annually. STL is an Enterprise Fund Department of the City of St. Louis. It is wholly supported by airport user charges. No general fund revenues are used for the operation, administration, promotion or maintenance of airport facilities. For more information on STL, log onto www.flystl.com.

