Spirit Airlines to Add Third Vacation Destination in Mexico with Nonstop Flights to Puerto Vallarta Starting in July

The airline will offer daily flights between Puerto Vallarta and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), along with service three times weekly from Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

"Offering our Guests convenient flights to beautiful destinations and spectacular beaches is what Spirit Airlines is all about, which makes Puerto Vallarta the perfect new market to connect to major cities in our network," said John Kirby, Vice President of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines. "We're delighted to add the great culture and warmth of Mexico's Pacific coast to our variety of destinations across Mexico, including Cancun and Los Cabos."

Spirit Airlines Service to Puerto Vallarta Destination: Flights Available: Start Date: Los Angeles (LAX) Daily July 1 Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) 3x Weekly July 1 Houston (IAH) 3x Weekly July 1

Spirit will also add nonstop service between LAX and Los Cabos, Mexico (SJD) starting May 5. The route will be Spirit's first international service from Los Angeles, which will be joined by Puerto Vallarta when it launches the following month.

"Passengers are looking for destinations that offer the characteristics of Mexican beaches, such as Puerto Vallarta, and that are relatively close to their destination of origin," said Raúl Revuelta, CEO of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico. "In addition to the biosafety protocols and destination policies, they have made tourism safe and welcomes Guests with pleasure. That is why we are very pleased to be part of Spirit's route map expansion in 2021."

This year is off to a great start at Spirit Airlines. In January, the carrier launched its new Free Spirit® loyalty program, which is the fastest way to earn rewards and status.* Spirit is also one of only three U.S. airlines listed on FORTUNE's 2021 list of World's Most Admired® Companies, which measures companies with the strongest reputation within their industries. Spirit also earned "Platinum" status by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Health Safety initiative powered by SimpliFlying.

Guest Safety

Spirit's commitment to Safe Travels includes a multi-layered safety approach that requires all Guests and Team Members to wear face coverings. Each passenger agrees to that policy as part of a health and safety acknowledgement prior to boarding the aircraft. Every plane in our Fit Fleet® uses state-of-the-art, high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters that capture 99.97% of particles and filter the air for contaminants every 3 minutes.

Between each flight, enhanced cleaning procedures focus on high-touch areas such as tray tables and armrests. Spirit also uses two EPA-registered fogging treatments. The first applies a safe, high-grade disinfectant that's effective against coronaviruses. The second uses an antimicrobial product that forms an invisible barrier on all surfaces that kills bacteria and viruses on contact for 30 days. Please visit Spirit's COVID-19 Information Center for more information on safety enhancements.

*Based on points earned on published fares (excluding sale fares) and optional services using the Free Spirit Credit Card (the "Card"), and includes status qualifying points earned by spending on Spirit and everyday purchases using the Card.

