Spirit Airlines to Give Puerto Rico's Southern Coast More Go with Nonstop Service Between Ponce and Orlando

MIRAMAR, Fla., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers to and from Puerto Rico will have more options than ever when Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) touches down in Ponce. Today the carrier announced plans to bring its bright yellow planes to Mercedita International Airport (PSE), adding to existing options in San Juan (SJU) and Aguadilla (BQN).

Spirit is starting service at PSE with daily flights to Orlando (MCO) launching Feb. 16, 2022. MCO is one of Spirit's largest airport operations with around 70 flights each day, which will provide one-stop options between PSE and more than a dozen cities throughout the country.

"Adding Ponce as our third market in Puerto Rico is a fantastic way to celebrate 20 years of Spirit serving the island," said John Kirby, Spirit's Vice President of Network Planning. "Our new nonstop flights to Orlando provide connectivity to many high-value travel options for flying in or out of Ponce, along with serving the vibrant and growing Puerto Rican community in Central Florida."

Spirit Airlines One-Stop Options to/from PSE:

Atlanta (ATL) Baltimore (BWI) Cleveland (CLE) Columbus (CMH) Detroit (DTW) Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) Hartford-Bradley (BDL) Houston (IAH) Minneapolis (MSP) Nashville (BNA) New Orleans (MSY) Pensacola (PNS) Philadelphia (PHL) Pittsburgh (PIT)





Spirit flew its first flights to Puerto Rico in 2001 when it inaugurated service to San Juan. The airline followed up in 2007 with an expansion to Aguadilla. Adding Ponce will provide Spirit's Guests with eight nonstop route choices for travel between airports throughout Florida and Puerto Rico.

"Our Island continues promoting its great potential with the announcement of this new non-stop flight between Orlando and Ponce, a route that will increase flight availability for our people as well as those who visit us," said Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi. "The economic development of Ponce and the southern region is a priority for my administration, and we will continue seeking alliances beneficial to our economy such as this one. I thank Spirit Airlines and John Kirby for putting their trust in Puerto Rico and being key players in the expansion of flight offerings to our Island."

"We thank Spirit for their support," said Carlos Mercado Santiago, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (PRTC). "The new route to the southern city of Ponce is part of the PRTC's commitment to continue expanding seat availability and flight frequency to all three international airports on the Island. For the past 20 years, Spirit has been an amazing partner in our mission to position Puerto Rico as a major air access hub in the Caribbean and we look forward to continue strengthening our business ties and making Puerto Rico more attractive and accessible to those looking for a great vacation."

Spirit's Elevated Guest Experience

The expansion in Puerto Rico arrives alongside Spirit's continuing commitment to invest in the Guest, which entails a number of initiatives aimed at delivering the best value in the sky.

An all-new cabin interior with ergonomically-designed seats and more usable legroom, featuring the best deal in the sky with our unique Big Front Seat™

Fast onboard Wi-Fi that allows Guests to watch content from their favorite streaming services**

Spirit's Signature Service

The new Free Spirit® loyalty program with the fastest way to earn rewards and status***

Recognition

Spirit continues to garner awards and recognition in 2021. Spirit is one of only three U.S. airlines listed on FORTUNE's 2021 list of World's Most Admired® Companies, which measures companies with the strongest reputation within their industries. The carrier is a Gold Stevie® Award winner for its groundbreaking self-bag drop system with biometric photo matching, which speeds the check-in process and reduces face-to-face contact. Spirit also earned "Platinum" status in the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) Health Safety initiative powered by SimpliFlying.

Guest Safety

Spirit's commitment to Safe Travels includes enhanced cleaning, advanced air filtration and a health acknowledgement at check-in. Airlines and airports remain subject to federal law requiring Guests to wear an appropriate face covering at airports and on flights. Please visit Spirit's COVID-19 Information Center for more information on safety enhancements.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com.

