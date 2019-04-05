Spirit Announced It Will Maintain 737 Deliveries at 52 Per Month

WICHITA, Kan., April 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit AeroSystems [NYSE: SPR] today announced the company will maintain its 737 deliveries to Boeing at the current rate of 52 shipsets per month. This follows the recent announcement by Boeing that it will temporarily adjust its 737 production from 52 to 42 airplanes per month starting in mid-April.

"Spirit and Boeing have agreed to work together to minimize the disruption to Spirit operations and the supply chain," said Tom Gentile, Spirit AeroSystems President and CEO. "This is a challenging time for our industry, and we are working with our customer Boeing to support them as they focus on returning the MAX to service."

Spirit will store accumulated 737 MAX shipsets at its facilities. Those shipsets will then be transferred to Boeing to support their production plan.

"This staggered production approach allows us and our supply base to better prepare for and support 737 production," said Gentile.

Spirit said it will minimize any impact to its full-time workforce by reducing contractors and overtime, and suspending hiring to backfill open positions.

Spirit AeroSystems designs and builds aerostructures for both commercial and defense customers. With headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit operates sites in the U.S., U.K., France and Malaysia. The company's core products include fuselages, pylons, nacelles and wing components for the world's premier aircraft. Spirit AeroSystems focuses on affordable, innovative composite and aluminum manufacturing solutions to support customers around the globe. More information is available at www.SpiritAero.com.

