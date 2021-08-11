Spirit Halloween Launches Nationwide Search for Chief Spirit Officer

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Halloween is on a head-haunting mission to have Halloween's biggest fan step out of the shadows and into the brilliant orange light of the world's largest Halloween retailer to become the brand's first-ever Chief Spirit Officer.

Through a nationwide contest*, Spirit Halloween is now accepting applications for the position of Chief Spirit Officer – the ultimate Halloween-lovers dream job – for the 2021 season, an opportunity sure to thrill the living and non-living alike. Those interested in applying can get the inside scoop on this one-of-a-kind consulting gig on Monster, the global leader in connecting people to the right job.

During their reign, the Chief Spirit Officer will host a social media series on Spirit Halloween's social channels, where they will treat fans to the latest Halloween season news, unveil the hottest trends for the 2021 season, and offer behind-the-scenes tips, treats and tricks. Additionally, the winner will score a $10,000 cash prize, free Spirit Halloween costumes for a decade, a shopping experience for a Halloween home décor upgrade, a trip to the Spirit Halloween flagship location, and more.

Spirit Halloween has assembled an elite panel of Halloween experts to judge candidate submissions, highlighted by self-proclaimed "King of Halloween" and celebrity pop star Lance Bass, former "President of Halloween" and songwriter Nick Lutsko and Spirit Halloween executives. The judges will review applicants on their ability to embody an unbridled passion for Halloween, creativity and/or expertise in at least one Halloween subject (including but not limited to home décor, makeup, costumes, or DIY), on-camera presence, and an eye for engaging social content.

"We're anticipating the most exciting Halloween season ever, so Spirit needs the ultimate Halloween fan to join our team as Chief Spirit Officer and help us share in the passion leading up to October 31," said Steven Silverstein, Spirit Halloween CEO. "We love the enthusiasm and creativity our fans showcase on social media – and we look forward to welcoming our CSO to the team in this one-of-a-kind job fit for Halloween's biggest fan."

All types of Halloween mega enthusiasts – including DIYers, costume connoisseurs, makeup magicians, out-of-this-world home decorators – are encouraged to apply. Applicants can enter via in-feed video and/or photo submission on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, or TikTok from August 11, 2021 at 3 PM ET through August 29, 2021 at 11:59 PM ET. For consideration, candidates should show their passion for Halloween and Spirit Halloween and share why they want to be Spirit Halloween's CSO using the hashtag #SpiritHalloweenCSOContest and tagging @SpiritHalloween. To be eligible for the grand prize, posts must be public and in-feed, submissions via stories will not be considered. In addition to the grand prize, five runners-up will receive exclusive Spirit Halloween prize packages, including Spirit Halloween accessories, costumes, and décor. For more information and entry details, please visit https://spirithalloween.com/cso.

For the inside scoop on all things Halloween, follow @SpiritHalloween on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Visit SpiritHalloween.com, where diehard Halloween fans can shop anytime, anywhere, every day of the year.

*Must be 18+ and Legal Resident of U.S. or Canada. For official rules visit https://spirithalloween.com/cso.

