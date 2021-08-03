Spirit Hub Welcomes Former Shipt Executive to Newly Established Advisory Role

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Hub, an e-commerce disruptor focused on delivering Spirits nationally as a e-retailer, today announced the hiring of David Toomey, a veteran of online grocery and household goods platform Shipt, to a newly established role as Executive Advisor, effective August 1, 2021.

David Toomey has been named an Executive Advisor for Spirit Hub focusing on growth and expansion.

Through April 2021, Toomey served as the Head of Legal for Shipt. Previous to that position, he served in multiple roles including the General Manager of Alcohol. Starting at the company in 2016, his leadership across the legal landscape guided Shipt's expansion from 5 to 48 states, and nationwide presence. Target acquired Shipt in 2017.

"David's experience in driving regulatory change and strong revenue growth nationwide in last-mile alcohol delivery with a heavy focus on compliance and incorporating new technology aligns with Spirit Hub's strategic priorities," said Spirit Hub CEO Michael Weiss. "David has deep experience with consumer-facing platforms and scale. His expertise from a business and legal perspective will help us reach new customers in new markets."

In his new role, Toomey will join the former Jennifer Carr-Smith, former CEO of Peapod, an Ahold Delhaize company, as the second Executive Advisor to Spirit Hub.

Prior to his experience at Shipt, Toomey began his career practicing corporate law and subsequently moved into the alcohol e-commerce industry, founding an online wine retail business aimed at bringing small-production wines to new consumers through a national online platform. Toomey holds a BS in Political Science from the University of Oregon and a Juris Doctorate from Santa Clara University.

"I have a passion for helping to move the antiquated three-tiered system into the digital age," Toomey says. "Spirit Hub's mission to become the national retailer of alcohol beverage products through its three-tier compliant proprietary economical framework is exactly what consumers today require and what the alcohol beverage industry needs. The company offers consumers great products and a convenient shopping experience, plus offers producers a path to gain new customers coast to coast in a legally compliant way. I'm looking forward to accelerating Spirit Hub's growth."

About Spirit Hub

Spirit Hub is an Alcohol Beverage category disruptor with a proprietary end-to-end retail, logistics, and technology solution delivering the most comprehensive assortment of craft spirits from independent distilleries shipped directly to consumers. The company is poised to expand to limitless markets and categories including mainstream spirits, wine, and beer. The company is the only three-tier compliant online platform to lawfully deliver alcoholic beverages direct to consumers. Spirit Hub connects distilleries from around the world to new markets and introduces craft spirits to consumers leveraging data and insights to ensure a convenient and differentiated experience. The current legal framework for alcohol sales in the U.S., known as the Three-Tier System, disadvantages small-batch distilleries, historically making it almost impossible to legally deliver spirits out-of-state. Spirit Hub is the first legal state and locally approved retailer allowed to deliver craft spirits directly to the consumer in markets previously off-limits. While the overall market for craft spirits is growing rapidly, craft distillers face many challenges in expanding their markets. Spirit Hub has filled the gap to address these challenges by building the first legal online craft spirits marketplace. After five years of navigating the complexities of the Three-Tier System and after significant investment, the result is a scalable business platform positioned to dominate online alcohol beverage as a category.

Spirit Hub is online at spirithub.com and through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Must be 21+ to utilize the platform.

