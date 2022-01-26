SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS

CONROE, Texas, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) ("Spirit," the "Company," "we," "our," or "us"), reported net income of $9.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.51, compared to net income of $12.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.72. During the fourth quarter of 2020, net income was impacted by $3.7 million in gain on sale of Main Street Lending loans and $4.5 million in net accretion of deferred origination fees on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans forgiven by the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA"), compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 which only had $1.5 million in net accretion of deferred origination fees on PPP loans. Additionally, the fourth quarter of 2021 contained $800 thousand of expenses related to the proposed merger with Simmons First Financial Corporation ("Simmons") and $412 thousand of expenses related to normal bonus payments that will be accelerated to the proposed acquisition close date.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

On November 19, 2021 , Spirit announced its intention to merge with Simmons with expectations to close the transaction during the second quarter of 2022, subject to the receipt of Spirit shareholder approval, regulatory approvals and waivers and other customary closing conditions.

, Spirit announced its intention to merge with Simmons with expectations to close the transaction during the second quarter of 2022, subject to the receipt of Spirit shareholder approval, regulatory approvals and waivers and other customary closing conditions. Excluding the impact of PPP loan forgiveness by the SBA during the period, loans held for investment increased 24.3% annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2021 .

. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 as reported and on a tax equivalent basis (1) was 3.87% and 3.89%, respectively.

was 3.87% and 3.89%, respectively. At December 31, 2021 , return on average assets was 1.13% on an annualized basis.

, return on average assets was 1.13% on an annualized basis. Book value per share increased to $22.79 and tangible book value per share (1) increased to $18.02 at December 31, 2021 , compared to $22.49 and $17.67 , respectively, at September 30, 2021 .

and tangible book value per share increased to at , compared to and , respectively, at . Total stockholders' equity to total assets was 12.06% and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (1) was 9.78% at December 31, 2021 .

was 9.78% at . Capital ratios remained strong with Common Equity Tier 1 ratio at the Company and the Bank of 10.64% and 10.65%, respectively, at December 31, 2021 .

"As we continue to work toward the upcoming completion of the proposed merger with Simmons, I am pleased to report another exceptional quarter of financial and operational success." Dean Bass, Spirit's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated. "While we have enjoyed seeing the return of loan demand over the past few quarters in the form of a larger loan pipeline, the fourth quarter of 2021 saw an impressive move in volume from the pipeline to closed and funded loans. We are also excited to see SBA loan sales during the quarter which translated into $811 thousand in gain on sale of loans during the fourth quarter of 2021. Both robust loan demand and the return of higher non-interest revenue streams represent great opening acts to the start of our anticipated next chapter merging with Simmons.

"I am exceptionally proud of what our team has been able to accomplish over the past twelve years and I'm excited to see what heights we can reach partnering with a best-in-class regional bank," Mr. Bass concluded.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

During the fourth quarter of 2021, gross loans increased to $2.32 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 3.08% from $2.25 billion as of September 30, 2021, and a decrease of 2.78% from $2.39 billion as of December 31, 2020. PPP loan forgiveness, which has been the primary cause of the overall decrease in loans year over year, will not significantly impact loan growth going forward as only 237 PPP loans remain outstanding with a total recorded investment of $43.9 million as of December 31, 2021. Excluding the effect of PPP loan forgiveness, the loan portfolio as of December 31, 2021 increased by $131.6 million, or 24.3% annualized from September 30, 2021. Despite a large volume of loans moving from the pipeline to closed loans, the remaining pipeline is well over $1.0 billion and represents an exciting opportunity to fund additional projects in the coming quarters.

Asset Quality

Asset quality is strong with loans continuing to migrate into lower risk ratings during the fourth quarter of 2021 and with non-performing loans declining $855 thousand or 13.9% from the third quarter of 2021. We perceive the sentiment in the Texas economy to be optimistic despite continued labor and supply shortages and higher inflation that may persist longer than previously expected. The provision for loan losses recorded for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $970 thousand, which served to increase the allowance to $16.4 million, or 0.71% of the $2.32 billion in gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2021. Provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 related primarily to the provisioning of new loans.

As of December 31, 2021, the nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio remains low at 0.22%, a decrease from 0.28% at September 30, 2021, and a decrease from 0.36% as of December 31, 2020. Annualized net charge-offs were 15 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to 10 basis points for the third quarter of 2021.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $2.78 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 4.2% from $2.67 billion as of September 30, 2021, and an increase of 13.2% from $2.46 billion as of December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $36.1 million, or 4.70%, from September 30, 2021, and increased $76.0 million, or 10.5%, from December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 28.9% of total deposits as of December 31, 2021, up from 28.7% of total deposits as of September 30, 2021, and down from 29.6% of total deposits as of December 31, 2020. Interest-bearing deposits, including money market and savings as of December 31, 2021 increased $96.6 million, or 29.1% annualized from September 30, 2021, primarily due to success in retaining and growing client relationships from COVID-19 related assistance programs. Growth in interest-bearing deposits was slightly offset by a decrease in time deposits of $20.9 million, or 3.6%, from September 30, 2021. The average cost of deposits was 0.22% for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a 3 basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2021 and a 21 basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Borrowings decreased by $4.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2021 to $74.9 million, due primarily to the repayment of maturing Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances. At December 31, 2021, we did not have any remaining borrowings under the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System ("PPPLF"). Borrowings totaled 2.3% of total assets at December 31, 2021, compared to 2.5% at September 30, 2021 and 8.2% at December 31, 2020.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.87%, a decrease of 5 basis points from the third quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 49 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020. The tax equivalent net interest margin(1) for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.89%, a decrease of 11 basis points from the third quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 55 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020. The decline in net interest margin is primarily due to the increase in average cash balances. Approximately $979 thousand of net deferred SBA fees related to PPP loans remain unamortized at December 31, 2021. The yield on loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 5.08% compared to 5.09% at September 30, 2021 and 5.42% at December 21, 2020.

Net interest income totaled $28.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 1.3% from $28.1 million for the third quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 4.7% from $29.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Interest income totaled $30.8 million for the fourth and third quarters of 2021, compared to $33.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Interest and fees on loans increased $218 thousand, or 0.75%, compared to the third quarter of 2021, and decreased by $3.5 million, or 10.8%, from the fourth quarter of 2020. Interest expense was $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 10.8% from $2.7 million for the third quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 38.1% from $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $3.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 and $8.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This increase from the third quarter of 2021 was primarily driven by higher SBA loan servicing fees and a gain on sale of loans.

Noninterest expense totaled $20.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 12.6 % from $18.0 million in the third quarter of 2021, which was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits expense and professional services. The increase in salaries and benefits expense for the quarter was due to $412 thousand of normal bonus payments that will be accelerated to the close date of the proposed merger with Simmons.

The efficiency ratio was 61.9% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 57.5% in the third quarter of 2021, and 47.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter of 2021 efficiency ratio was negatively impacted during the quarter by the aforementioned additional salaries and benefits expense.

_______________________________________________________ (1) Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and certain PPP-related figures are all non-GAAP measures. In Spirit's judgment, regarding Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, the fully tax equivalent basis is the preferred industry measurement basis for net interest margin and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. Regarding Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Stockholders' Equity To Tangible Assets, Spirit believes that that these measures are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing its tangible book value. Furthermore, Spirit believes that the PPP-related figures are important to investors due to the anticipated short-term nature of the PPP loans and the expected forgiveness in the coming quarters. The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this earnings release may differ from that of other banking organizations reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar or with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures Spirit has discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a reconciliation to the nearest respective GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.

Spirit, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank SSB (the "Bank"), provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. The Bank has 35 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, Austin, San Antonio-New Braunfels, Corpus Christi, Austin and Tyler metropolitan areas, along with offices in North Central and South Texas. Please visit https://www.sotb.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, protections, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends" "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) disruption from the proposed merger with Simmons; (ii) the risk that the proposed merger with Simmons may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; (iii) the occurrence of any event, change, or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the proposed merger with Simmons, including under circumstances that would require Spirit to pay a termination fee; (iv) the failure to obtain necessary shareholder or regulatory approvals for the proposed merger with Simmons; (v) the ability to successfully integrate the combined business; (vi) the possibility that the amount of the costs, fees, expenses, and charges related to the proposed merger with Simmons may be greater than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected or unknown factors, events, or liabilities; (vii) the failure of the conditions to the proposed merger with Simmons to be satisfied; (viii) reputational risk and the reaction of the parties' customers to the proposed merger with Simmons; (xi) the risk of potential litigation or regulatory action related to the proposed merger with Simmons; (x) changes in general business, industry or economic conditions, or competition; (xi) the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic (or any current or future variant thereof) on the Bank's business, including the impact of actions taken by governmental and regulatory authorities in response to such pandemic, such as the CARES Act and the programs established thereunder, and the Bank's participation in such programs, (xii) changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation, policy, guideline, or practice governing or affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries or with respect to tax or accounting principles or otherwise; (xiii) adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets; (xiv) changes in interest rates; (xv) higher-than-expected costs or other difficulties related to integration of combined or merged businesses; (xvi) the inability to realize expected cost savings or achieve other anticipated benefits in connection with business combinations and other acquisitions; (xvii) changes in the quality or composition of our loan and investment portfolios; (xviii) adequacy of loan loss reserves; (xix) increased competition; (xx) loss of certain key officers; (xxi) continued relationships with major customers; (xxii) deposit attrition; (xxiii) rapidly changing technology; (xxiv) unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings and liabilities and other costs; (xxv) changes in the cost of funds, demand for loan products, or demand for financial services; (xxvi) other economic, competitive, governmental, or technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices; and (xxvii) our success at managing the foregoing items. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 5, 2021, and our other filings with the SEC.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated, expressed in or implied by the particular forward-looking statement due to additional risks and uncertainties of which the Company is not currently aware or which it does not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to its business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





































































For the Three Months Ended



December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest income:



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 29,158

$ 28,940

$ 30,995

$ 29,829

$ 32,682 Interest and dividends on investment securities

1,600

1,766

1,641

1,115

914 Other interest income

85

52

118

225

101 Total interest income

30,843

30,758

32,754

31,169

33,697 Interest expense:



















Interest on deposits

1,520

1,798

2,081

2,327

2,726 Interest on FHLB advances and other borrowings

849

858

972

1,003

1,099 Total interest expense

2,369

2,656

3,053

3,330

3,825 Net interest income

28,474

28,102

29,701

27,839

29,872 Provision for loan losses

970

306

1,349

1,086

4,417 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

27,504

27,796

28,352

26,753

25,455 Noninterest income:



















Service charges and fees

1,679

1,612

1,539

1,434

1,554 SBA loan servicing fees, net

543

165

203

324

307 Mortgage referral fees

358

337

384

274

347 Swap referral fees

344

400

127

430

614 Gain on sales of loans, net

812

-

-

254

4,026 Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities

-

-

-

5

- Swap fees

482

687

1,411

121

1,746 Other noninterest income

91

84

194

(223)

186 Total noninterest income

4,309

3,285

3,858

2,619

8,780 Noninterest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

11,843

11,022

9,603

9,220

10,656 Occupancy and equipment expenses

2,493

2,360

2,354

2,662

2,749 Professional services

1,442

570

457

524

521 Data processing and network

1,007

910

931

1,229

1,379 Regulatory assessments and insurance

434

449

483

535

549 Amortization of intangibles

734

755

755

823

879 Advertising

139

103

47

78

74 Marketing

90

56

70

93

60 Telephone expense

552

600

599

499

560 Conversion expense

-

-

-

-

16 Other operating expenses

1,566

1,207

1,486

971

984 Total noninterest expense

20,300

18,032

16,785

16,634

18,427 Income before income tax expense

11,513

13,049

15,425

12,738

15,808 Income tax expense

2,413

2,593

3,015

2,652

3,353 Net income

$ 9,100

$ 10,456

$ 12,410

$ 10,086

$ 12,455

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





































As of









December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020









(Dollars in thousands) Assets:























Cash and due from banks

$ 87,176

$ 74,258

$ 57,651

$ 28,879

$ 31,396 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

218,612

161,073

82,448

40,687

231,638



Total cash and cash equivalents

305,788

235,331

140,099

69,566

263,034 Time deposits in other banks

-

-

-

-

- Investment securities:





















Available for sale securities, at fair value

400,748

421,311

434,223

442,576

212,420

Equity investments, at fair value

23,665

23,830

23,877

23,741

24,000



Total investment securities

424,413

445,141

458,100

466,317

236,420 Loans held for sale

3,472

6,196

3,220

1,192

1,470 Loans:























Loans held for investment

2,322,101

2,252,734

2,272,089

2,430,594

2,388,532 Less: allowance for loan and lease losses

(16,395)

(16,268)

(16,527)

(16,314)

(16,026)

Loans, net



2,305,706

2,236,466

2,255,562

2,414,280

2,372,506 Premises and equipment, net

77,291

78,513

79,408

81,379

83,348 Accrued interest receivable

8,146

7,819

9,071

10,588

11,199 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

188

-

140

-

133 Goodwill



77,681

77,681

77,681

77,681

77,681 Core deposit intangible

4,751

5,485

6,240

6,995

7,818 SBA servicing asset

2,244

2,311

2,567

2,821

2,953 Deferred tax asset, net

1,172

1,893

1,962

2,213

1,085 Bank-owned life insurance

36,644

36,345

31,161

16,057

15,969 Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock, at cost

3,741

5,740

5,734

5,727

5,718 Right of use assets



4,539

5,085

5,569

6,058

- Other assets



10,262

10,246

8,241

9,338

5,425



Total assets

$ 3,266,038

$ 3,154,252

$ 3,084,755

$ 3,170,212

$ 3,084,759 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















Liabilities:





















Deposits:

























Transaction accounts:





















Noninterest-bearing

$ 803,546

$ 767,445

$ 772,032

$ 800,233

$ 727,543

Interest-bearing

1,415,000

1,318,432

1,192,067

1,149,781

1,092,934



Total transaction accounts

2,218,546

2,085,877

1,964,099

1,950,014

1,820,477

Time deposits

563,845

584,699

608,073

647,536

638,658



Total deposits

2,782,391

2,670,576

2,572,172

2,597,550

2,459,135 Accrued interest payable

781

776

860

1,160

1,303 Short-term borrowings

-

-

-

-

10,000 Long-term borrowings

74,937

79,260

119,052

191,687

242,020 Operating lease liability

4,720

5,228

5,730

6,231

- Other liabilities



9,393

10,563

9,173

7,827

11,522



Total liabilities

2,872,222

2,766,403

2,706,987

2,804,455

2,723,980 Stockholders' Equity:



















Common stock

303,227

302,392

301,202

300,591

298,850 Retained earnings



111,525

104,500

96,111

85,246

76,683 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(4,081)

(2,188)

(2,690)

(3,225)

1,005 Treasury stock

(16,855)

(16,855)

(16,855)

(16,855)

(15,759)



Total stockholders' equity

393,816

387,849

377,768

365,757

360,779



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,266,038

$ 3,154,252

$ 3,084,755

$ 3,170,212

$ 3,084,759

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Loan Composition (Unaudited)















As of



December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020



(Dollars in thousands) Loans:



















Commercial and industrial loans (1)(2)

$ 464,697

$ 458,873

$ 535,608

$ 699,896

$ 574,986 Real estate:



















1-4 single family residential loans

362,155

364,896

356,503

348,908

364,139 Construction, land and development loans

400,952

364,513

345,420

344,557

415,488 Commercial real estate loans (including multifamily)

1,030,891

997,512

964,565

964,342

956,743 Consumer loans and leases

6,307

7,505

8,444

9,619

11,738 Municipal and other loans

57,099

59,435

61,549

63,272

65,438 Total loans held in portfolio

$ 2,322,101

$ 2,252,734

$ 2,272,089

$ 2,430,594

$ 2,388,532



(1) Balance includes $53.5 million, $58.0 million, $64.9 million, $67.4 million, and $70.8 million, of the unguaranteed portion of SBA loans as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. (2) Balance includes $43.9 million, $106.2 million, $188.3 million, $366.5 million, and $276.1 million, of PPP loans as of December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Deposit Composition (Unaudited)















As of



December 31,

2021

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2021

March 31,

2021

December 31,

2020





(Dollars in thousands) Deposits:



















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 803,546

$ 767,445

$ 772,032

$ 800,233

$ 727,543 Interest-bearing demand deposits

650,588

564,790

529,512

485,863

472,075 Interest-bearing NOW accounts

13,008

10,668

10,763

9,904

10,288 Savings and money market accounts

751,404

742,974

651,791

654,014

610,571 Time deposits

563,845

584,699

608,074

647,536

638,658 Total deposits

$ 2,782,391

$ 2,670,576

$ 2,572,172

$ 2,597,550

$ 2,459,135

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Balances and Yields (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets:























Interest-earning deposits in other banks

$ 200,483

$ 85

0.17%

$ 144,349

$ 101

0.28% Loans, including loans held for sale (2)

2,275,497

29,158

5.08%

2,394,431

32,682

5.42% Investment securities and other

442,093

1,600

1.44%

177,816

914

2.04% Total interest-earning assets

2,918,073

30,843

4.19%

2,716,596

33,697

4.92% Noninterest-earning assets

289,984









274,170







Total assets

$ 3,208,057









$ 2,990,766







Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 605,317

$ 183

0.12%

$ 413,956

$ 156

0.15% Interest-bearing NOW accounts

11,015

1

0.04%

9,510

2

0.08% Savings and money market accounts

727,849

503

0.27%

580,216

648

0.44% Time deposits

572,818

833

0.58%

657,726

1,920

1.16% FHLB advances and other borrowings

77,484

849

4.35%

263,486

1,099

1.65% Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,994,483

2,369

0.47%

1,924,894

3,825

0.79% Noninterest-bearing liabilities and

shareholders' equity:























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

809,179









702,250







Other liabilities

13,898









7,722







Stockholders' equity

390,497









355,900







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,208,057









$ 2,990,766







Net interest rate spread









3.72%









4.13% Net interest income and margin





$ 28,474

3.87%





$ 29,872

4.36% Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)





$ 28,588

3.89%





$ 30,384

4.44%

























(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances. (2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.























(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Balances and Yields (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended



December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021



Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate



(Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets:























Interest-earning deposits in other banks

200,483

$ 85

0.17%

$ 124,175

$ 52

0.17% Loans, including loans held for sale (2)

2,275,497

29,158

5.08%

2,257,297

28,940

5.09% Investment securities and other

442,093

1,600

1.44%

463,467

1,766

1.51% Total interest-earning assets

2,918,073

30,843

4.19%

2,844,939

30,758

4.29% Noninterest-earning assets

289,984









270,259







Total assets

$ 3,208,057









$ 3,115,198







Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 605,317

$ 183

0.12%

$ 546,530

$ 166

0.12% Interest-bearing NOW accounts

11,015

1

0.04%

10,869

1

0.05% Savings and money market accounts

727,849

503

0.27%

715,338

612

0.34% Time deposits

572,818

833

0.58%

596,378

1,019

0.68% FHLB advances and other borrowings

77,484

849

4.35%

89,012

858

3.82% Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,994,483

2,369

0.47%

1,958,127

2,656

0.54% Noninterest-bearing liabilities and

shareholders' equity:























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

809,179









757,683







Other liabilities

13,898









16,809







Stockholders' equity

390,497









382,579







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,208,057









$ 3,115,198







Net interest rate spread









3.72%









3.75% Net interest income and margin





$ 28,474

3.87%





$ 28,102

3.92% Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)





$ 28,588

3.89%





$ 28,655

4.00%

























(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.







(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.











(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share



(Unaudited)





























As of or for the Three Months Ended



December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Basic and diluted earnings per share - GAAP basis:



















Net income available to common stockholders

$ 9,100

$ 10,456

$ 12,410

$ 10,086

$ 12,455 Weighted average number of common shares - basic

17,262,221

17,200,611

17,152,217

17,103,981

17,168,091 Weighted average number of common shares - diluted

17,781,812

17,651,298

17,627,958

17,518,029

17,336,484 Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.53

$ 0.61

$ 0.72

$ 0.59

$ 0.73 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.51

$ 0.59

$ 0.70

$ 0.58

$ 0.72 Basic and diluted earnings per share - Non-GAAP basis:



















Net income

$ 9,100

$ 10,456

$ 12,410

$ 10,086

$ 12,455 Pre-tax adjustments:



















Noninterest income



















Gain on sale of investment securities

-

-

-

(5)

- Noninterest expense



















Merger related expenses

800

-

-

-

24 Taxes:



















NOL Carryback

-

-

-

-



Tax effect of adjustments

(118)

-

-

1

(5) Adjusted net income

$ 9,782

$ 10,456

$ 12,410

$ 10,082

$ 12,474 Weighted average number of common shares - basic

17,262,221

17,200,611

17,152,217

17,103,981

17,168,091 Weighted average number of common shares - diluted

17,781,812

17,651,298

17,627,958

17,518,029

17,336,484 Basic earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis

$ 0.57

$ 0.61

$ 0.72

$ 0.59

$ 0.73 Diluted earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis

$ 0.55

$ 0.59

$ 0.70

$ 0.58

$ 0.72

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Net Interest Margin on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis



(Unaudited)





























As of or for the Three Months Ended



December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net interest margin - GAAP basis:



















Net interest income

$ 28,474

$ 28,102

$ 29,701

$ 27,839

$ 29,872 Average interest-earning assets

2,918,073

2,844,939

2,932,323

2,867,099

2,716,596 Net interest margin

3.87%

3.92%

4.06%

3.94%

4.36% Net interest margin - Non-GAAP basis:



















Net interest income

$ 28,474

$ 28,102

$ 29,701

$ 27,839

$ 29,872 Plus:



















Impact of fully taxable equivalent adjustment

114

553

561

329

512 Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis

$ 28,588

$ 28,655

$ 30,262

$ 28,168

$ 30,384 Average interest-earning assets

2,918,073

2,844,939

2,932,323

2,867,099

2,716,596 Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP basis

3.89%

4.00%

4.14%

3.98%

4.44%

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Book Value Per Share (Unaudited)

























As of



December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total stockholders' equity

$ 393,816

$ 387,849

$ 377,768

$ 365,757

$ 360,779 Less:



















Goodwill and other intangible assets

82,432

83,166

83,921

84,676

85,499 Tangible stockholders' equity

$ 311,384

$ 304,683

$ 293,847

$ 281,081

$ 275,280 Shares outstanding

17,282,047

17,242,487

17,164,103

17,136,553

17,081,831 Book value per share

$ 22.79

$ 22.49

$ 22.01

$ 21.34

$ 21.12 Less:



















Goodwill and other intangible assets per share

$ 4.77

$ 4.82

$ 4.89

$ 4.94

$ 5.01 Tangible book value per share

$ 18.02

$ 17.67

$ 17.12

$ 16.40

$ 16.11

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Unaudited)

























As of



December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



(Dollars in thousands) Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP basis:



















Total stockholders' equity (numerator)

$ 393,816

$ 387,849

$ 377,768

$ 365,757

$ 360,779 Total assets (denominator)

3,266,038

3,154,252

3,084,755

3,170,212

3,084,759 Total stockholders' equity to total assets

12.06%

12.30%

12.25%

11.54%

11.70% Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP basis:



















Tangible equity:



















Total stockholders' equity

$ 393,816

$ 387,849

$ 377,768

$ 365,757

$ 360,779 Less:



















Goodwill and other intangible assets

82,432

83,166

83,921

84,676

85,499 Total tangible common equity (numerator)

$ 311,384

$ 304,683

$ 293,847

$ 281,081

$ 275,280 Tangible assets:



















Total assets

3,266,038

3,154,252

3,084,755

3,170,212

3,084,759 Less:



















Goodwill and other intangible assets

82,432

83,166

83,921

84,676

85,499 Total tangible assets (denominator)

$ 3,183,606

$ 3,071,086

$ 3,000,834

$ 3,085,536

$ 2,999,260





















Tangible equity to tangible assets

9.78%

9.92%

9.79%

9.11%

9.18%

