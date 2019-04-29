Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

CONROE, Texas, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) ("Spirit" or the "Company"), the bank holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank, today reported its results as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Highlights

Net income for the first quarter of 2019 increased to $3.8 million , compared to $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income (1) for the first quarter of 2019 was $4.1 million , which excluded $1.4 million of after-tax, merger-related expenses and $1.1 million of gain on sale of investment securities.

, total stockholders' equity to total assets was 13.81% and tangible equity to tangible assets was 12.25%. Announced the completion of the acquisition of First Beeville Financial Corporation and its wholly-owned subsidiary, The First National Bank of Beeville (together, " Beeville ") on April 2, 2019 . The combined organization has 29 branches and has total assets of $1.9 billion .

Dean Bass, Spirit's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The first quarter was a strong start to the year for Spirit of Texas Bank. We are pleased with our banking metrics, which were particularly favorable when compared to the first quarter of 2018. We are adding quality clients that are driving growth in both our loan and deposit portfolios, and the Texas markets we serve remain strong. We expect to see margin expansion going forward as the investment securities portfolio continues to pay down and the funds are reinvested in the higher yielding loan portfolio.

"The completion of the acquisition of First Beeville Financial Corporation ("Beeville") and its bank subsidiary, The First National Bank of Beeville, gives us confidence that we will maintain our strong performance into 2019 and continue to build long-term shareholder value," concluded Mr. Bass.

Recent Development - First Beeville Financial Corporation Acquisition

On April 2, 2019, the Company closed its previously announced acquisition of Beeville in a cash and stock transaction. The closing consideration consisted of approximately $32.4 million in cash and 1,579,268 shares of Spirit's common stock. Spirit and Beeville offices, systems and services are expected to be integrated during the third quarter of 2019. The acquisition added approximately $435 million in total assets with three branches in attractive deposit markets.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

During the first quarter of 2019, gross loans grew to $1.12 billion as of March 31, 2019, an increase of 2.1% from $1.09 billion as of December 31, 2018, and an increase of 26.5% from $882.1 million as of March 31, 2018.

Asset Quality

The provision for loan losses recorded for the first quarter of 2019 was $849 thousand. The provision for loan losses served to increase the allowance to $6.6 million, or 0.59% of the $1.12 billion in loans outstanding. The nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio as of March 31, 2019 increased to 0.52% from 0.46% as of December 31, 2018, and 0.44% at March 31, 2018. Annualized net charge-offs were 21 basis points for the first quarter of 2019.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $1.20 billion as of March 31, 2019, an annualized increase of 7.07% from $1.18 billion as of December 31, 2018, and an increase of 43.08% from $841.0 million as of March 31, 2018. Demand deposits increased $1.7 million, or 2.6% annualized, from December 31, 2018, and increased $80.0 million, or 44.8% from March 31, 2018. Demand deposits represent 21.5% of total deposits as of March 31, 2019, compared to 21.7% of total deposits as of December 31, 2018, and 21.2% of total deposits as of March 31, 2018. The average cost of deposits were 105 basis points for the first quarter of 2019, representing a 4 basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 20 basis point increase from the first quarter of 2018.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2019 was 4.65%, an increase of 6 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2018 and an increase of 24 basis points from the first quarter of 2018. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the first quarter of 2019 was 4.69%, an increase of 7 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2018 and an increase of 23 basis points from the first quarter of 2018. The increases from the prior year period were due primarily to the impact of higher interest rates. The Company expects to see margin expansion going forward as the investment securities portfolio continues to pay down and the funds are reinvested in the higher yielding loan portfolio.

Net interest income totaled $15.4 million for the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 48.7% from $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2018. Interest income totaled $18.9 million for the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 49.2% from $12.7 million in the same period in 2018. Interest and fees on loans increased by $4.8 million, or 39.3%, from the first quarter of 2018 due to organic and acquired growth in the loan portfolio and the impact of an increase in interest rates. Interest expense was $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 51.8% from $2.3 million in the prior year period. The increase from the first quarter of 2018 was due to an increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities of 18 basis points and the growth in the deposit base from the acquisition of Comanche National Corporation.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared to $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2018. The primary components of noninterest income for the first quarter of 2019 were a gain on sales of investment securities, a gain on sales of loans, net, and service charges and fees of $1.1 million, $804 thousand and $729 thousand, respectively. Noninterest expense totaled $13.0 million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 28.4% from $10.1 million in the prior year period. This increase was primarily driven by expenses related to the Comanche acquisition, which closed on November 14, 2018, and the Beeville acquisition, which closed on April 2, 2019.

The efficiency ratio was 70.32% in the first quarter 2019, including $1.4 million of after-tax merger related expenses and $1.1 million of gain on sale of investment securities, compared to 78.08% in the first quarter of 2018.













(1) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share, Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, Tangible Book Value Per Share, and Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio are all non-GAAP measures. Spirit believes that for Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share, the adjustments made to net income allow investors and analysts to better assess its basic and diluted earnings per common share by removing the volatility that is associated with merger related expenses and gain on sale of investment securities that are unrelated to its core business. In Spirit's judgment, regarding Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, the fully tax equivalent basis is the preferred industry measurement basis for net interest margin and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. Regarding Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Equity To Tangible Assets, Spirit believes that that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing its tangible book value. The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this news release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this news release may differ from that of other banking organizations reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar or with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this news release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a reconciliation to the nearest respective GAAP measures at the end of this news release.

Conference Call

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has scheduled a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2019 results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0867 and ask for the Spirit of Texas call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at http://ir.sotb.com/events-presentations. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through May 7, 2019 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13689026#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://ir.sotb.com/events-presentations for 90 days.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Spirit of Texas Bank has 29 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, San Antonio-New Braunfels and Corpus Christi metropolitan areas, along with offices in North Central Texas. Please visit https://www.sotb.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Words such as "expects," "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans, "seeks," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and management assumptions about the future performance of each of Spirit, Beeville and the combined company, as well as the businesses and markets in which they do and are expected to operate. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to assess. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) the businesses of Spirit and Beeville may not be combined successfully, or such combination may take longer to accomplish than expected; (2) the cost savings from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; (3) operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the transaction, including adverse effects on relationships with employees, may be greater than expected; (4) adverse governmental or regulatory policies may be enacted; (5) the interest rate environment may further compress margins and adversely affect net interest income; (6) continued diversification of assets and adverse changes to credit quality; (7) difficulties associated with achieving expected future financial results; (8) competition from other financial services companies in Spirit's and Beeville's respective markets; or (9) an economic slowdown that would adversely affect credit quality and loan originations.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

























For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest income:



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 17,118

$ 15,817

$ 13,901

$ 13,078

$ 12,291 Interest and dividends on investment securities

1,182

897

202

195

214 Other interest income

584

208

173

215

148 Total interest income

18,884

16,922

14,276

13,488

12,653 Interest expense:



















Interest on deposits

3,071

2,613

2,197

1,941

1,731 Interest on FHLB advances and other borrowings

378

447

389

465

541 Total interest expense

3,449

3,060

2,586

2,406

2,272 Net interest income

15,435

13,862

11,690

11,082

10,381 Provision for loan losses

849

700

486

635

339 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

14,586

13,162

11,204

10,447

10,042 Noninterest income:



















Service charges and fees

729

649

462

419

357 SBA loan servicing fees

264

1,026

529

548

624 Mortgage referral fees

110

97

160

208

156 Gain on sales of loans, net

804

1,236

1,369

1,041

1,474 Gain on sales of investment securities

1,081

-

-

-

- Other noninterest income

69

23

47

87

(23) Total noninterest income

3,057

3,031

2,567

2,303

2,588 Noninterest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

7,124

7,988

6,623

6,043

6,858 Occupancy and equipment expenses

1,262

1,479

1,279

1,221

1,236 Professional services

1,041

1,806

624

314

311 Data processing and network

485

340

302

321

313 Regulatory assessments and insurance

98

307

266

266

255 Amortization of intangibles

603

390

176

175

176 Advertising

97

81

83

102

115 Marketing

139

154

115

121

118 Telephone expense

140

82

120

114

98 Conversion expense

1,151

160

-

-

- Other operating expenses

864

789

693

704

646 Total noninterest expense

13,004

13,576

10,281

9,381

10,126 Income before income tax expense

4,639

2,617

3,490

3,369

2,504 Income tax expense

829

104

719

688

491 Net income

$ 3,810

$ 2,513

$ 2,771

$ 2,681

$ 2,013





















Earnings per common share:



















Basic

$ 0.31

$ 0.23

$ 0.28

$ 0.30

$ 0.27 Diluted

$ 0.30

$ 0.22

$ 0.27

$ 0.29

$ 0.27





















Weighted average common shares outstanding:



















Basic

12,152,558

10,994,467

9,792,032

8,851,446

7,348,992 Diluted

12,607,445

11,450,552

10,360,301

9,306,029

7,543,606

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





































As of









March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

June 30,

2018

March 31,

2018









(Dollars in thousands) Assets:



















Cash and due from banks

$ 19,397

$ 22,664

$ 18,212

$ 17,181

$ 18,786 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

103,265

66,351

25,926

35,805

33,509



Total cash and cash equivalents

122,662

89,015

44,138

52,986

52,295 Time deposits in other banks

-

-

245

245

245 Investment securities:





















Available for sale securities, at fair value

131,068

179,461

33,449

34,519

35,802



Total investment securities

131,068

179,461

33,449

34,519

35,802 Loans held for sale

6,300

3,945

5,500

7,715

4,530 Loans:



















Loans held for investment

1,115,995

1,092,940

954,074

917,521

882,101 Less: allowance for loan and lease losses

(6,569)

(6,286)

(6,156)

(6,015)

(5,727)

Loans, net

1,109,426

1,086,654

947,918

911,506

876,374 Premises and equipment, net

55,237

53,877

46,135

44,945

43,343 Accrued interest receivable

4,849

4,934

3,715

3,195

3,115 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

518

782

289

289

268 Goodwill

18,253

18,253

4,485

4,485

4,485 Core deposit intangible

7,954

8,558

2,959

3,135

3,311 SBA servicing asset

3,747

3,965

3,561

3,521

3,512 Deferred tax asset, net

-

328

1,667

1,616

1,588 Bank-owned life insurance

7,442

7,401

483

482

480 Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock, at cost

5,264

5,304

4,861

4,830

4,802 Other assets

4,464

4,276

2,806

3,207

5,328



Total assets

$ 1,477,184

$ 1,466,753

$ 1,102,211

$ 1,076,676

$ 1,039,478 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















Liabilities:



















Deposits:





















Transaction accounts:





















Noninterest-bearing

$ 258,440

$ 256,784

$ 207,727

$ 183,618

$ 178,457

Interest-bearing

363,326

378,822

222,245

220,087

235,831



Total transaction accounts

621,766

635,606

429,972

403,705

414,288

Time deposits

581,486

547,042

442,638

440,978

426,675



Total deposits

1,203,252

1,182,648

872,610

844,683

840,963 Accrued interest payable

737

702

475

431

424 Short-term borrowings

-

12,500

10,000

15,000

15,000 Long-term borrowings

65,676

67,916

64,961

66,191

75,203 Deferred tax liability, net

449

-

-

-

- Other liabilities

3,094

4,191

3,272

2,385

4,909



Total liabilities

1,273,208

1,267,957

951,318

928,690

936,499 Stockholders' Equity:



















Preferred stock

-

-

-

-

- Common stock

171,159

169,939

127,541

127,344

84,952 Retained earnings

30,813

27,003

24,490

21,719

19,038 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

2,004

1,854

(1,138)

(1,077)

(1,011)



Total stockholders' equity

203,976

198,796

150,893

147,986

102,979



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,477,184

$ 1,466,753

$ 1,102,211

$ 1,076,676

$ 1,039,478

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Loan Composition (Unaudited)

























As of



March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

June 30,

2018

March 31,

2018

(Dollars in thousands) Loans:



















Commercial and industrial loans (1)

$ 162,934

$ 173,892

$ 159,776

$ 149,988

$ 137,400 Real estate:



















1-4 single family residential loans

280,788

275,644

244,633

238,606

238,382 Construction, land and development loans

169,919

159,734

155,778

152,558

143,646 Commercial real estate loans (including multifamily)

418,032

397,953

324,212

305,405

289,571 Consumer loans and leases

21,631

24,378

18,174

19,588

20,824 Municipal and other loans

62,691

61,339

51,501

51,376

52,278 Total loans held in portfolio

$ 1,115,995

$ 1,092,940

$ 954,074

$ 917,521

$ 882,101



(1) Balance includes $73.8 million, $76.9 million, $75.9 million, $72.4 million and $70.1 million of the unguaranteed portion of SBA loans as of March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Deposit Composition (Unaudited)

























As of



March 31,

2019

December 31,

2018

September 30,

2018

June 30,

2018

March 31,

2018



(Dollars in thousands) Deposits:



















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 258,440

$ 256,784

$ 207,727

$ 183,618

$ 178,457 Interest-bearing demand deposits

127,182

124,933

-

-

- Interest-bearing NOW accounts

7,509

7,961

7,865

7,404

9,475 Savings and money market accounts

228,635

245,928

214,380

212,683

226,356 Time deposits

581,486

547,042

442,638

440,978

426,675 Total deposits

$ 1,203,252

$ 1,182,648

$ 872,610

$ 844,683

$ 840,963

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Balances and Yields (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

March 31,



2019

2018



Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets:























Interest-earning deposits in other banks

$ 92,892

$ 546

2.38%

$ 27,843

$ 124

1.80% Loans, including loans held for sale (2)

1,105,177

17,118

6.28%

884,521

12,291

5.64% Investment securities and other

148,035

1,220

3.34%

41,385

238

2.33% Total interest-earning assets

1,346,104

18,884

5.69%

953,749

12,653

5.38% Noninterest-earning assets

110,334









75,945







Total assets

$ 1,456,438









$ 1,029,694







Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 128,059

$ 167

0.53%

$ -

$ -

0.00% Interest-bearing NOW accounts

7,354

3

0.15%

7,749

3

0.15% Savings and money market accounts

235,148

442

0.76%

235,424

342

0.59% Time deposits

561,435

2,459

1.78%

417,016

1,386

1.35% FHLB advances and other borrowings

67,149

378

2.29%

93,509

541

2.35% Total interest-bearing liabilities

999,145

3,449

1.40%

753,698

2,272

1.22% Noninterest-bearing liabilities and

shareholders' equity:























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

250,204









169,688







Other liabilities

5,232









5,392







Stockholders' equity

201,857









100,916







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,456,438









$ 1,029,694







Net interest rate spread









4.29%









4.16% Net interest income and margin





$ 15,435

4.65%





$ 10,381

4.41% Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)





$ 15,573

4.69%





$ 10,497

4.46%



(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances. (2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status. (3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Balances and Yields (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended



March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018



Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets:























Interest-earning deposits in other banks

$ 92,892

$ 546

2.38%

$ 19,828

$ 120

2.40% Loans, including loans held for sale (2)

1,105,177

17,118

6.28%

1,045,628

15,817

6.00% Investment securities and other

148,035

1,220

3.34%

133,669

985

2.92% Total interest-earning assets

1,346,104

18,884

5.69%

1,199,125

16,922

5.60% Noninterest-earning assets

110,334









84,889







Total assets

$ 1,456,438









$ 1,284,014







Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 128,059

$ 167

0.53%

$ 78,237

$ 100

0.51% Interest-bearing NOW accounts

7,354

3

0.15%

8,521

3

0.15% Savings and money market accounts

235,148

442

0.76%

221,937

368

0.66% Time deposits

561,435

2,459

1.78%

487,811

2,142

1.74% FHLB advances and other borrowings

67,149

378

2.29%

82,716

447

2.14% Total interest-bearing liabilities

999,145

3,449

1.40%

879,222

3,060

1.38% Noninterest-bearing liabilities and

shareholders' equity:























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

250,204









226,976







Other liabilities

5,232









3,281







Stockholders' equity

201,857









174,535







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,456,438









$ 1,284,014







Net interest rate spread









4.29%









4.22% Net interest income and margin





$ 15,435

4.65%





$ 13,862

4.59% Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)





$ 15,573

4.69%





$ 14,076

4.62%



(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances. (2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status. (3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)

























As of or for the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018

March 31, 2018



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Basic and diluted earnings per share - GAAP basis:



















Net income available to common stockholders

$ 3,810

$ 2,513

$ 2,771

$ 2,681

$ 2,013 Weighted average number of common shares - basic

12,152,558

10,994,467

9,792,032

8,851,446

7,348,992 Weighted average number of common shares - diluted

12,607,445

11,450,552

10,360,301

9,306,029

7,543,606 Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.31

$ 0.23

$ 0.28

$ 0.30

$ 0.27 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.30

$ 0.22

$ 0.27

$ 0.29

$ 0.27 Basic and diluted earnings per share - Non-GAAP basis:



















Net income

$ 3,810

$ 2,513

$ 2,771

$ 2,681

$ 2,013 Pre-tax adjustments:



















Noninterest income



















Gain on sale of investment securities

(1,081)

-

-

-

- Noninterest expense



















Merger related expenses

1,778

1,447

270

-

- Taxes:



















Tax effect of adjustments

(373)

(149)

(55)

-

- Adjusted net income

$ 4,134

$ 3,811

$ 2,986

$ 2,681

$ 2,013 Weighted average number of common shares - basic

12,152,558

10,994,467

9,792,032

8,851,446

7,348,992 Weighted average number of common shares - diluted

12,607,445

11,450,552

10,360,301

9,306,029

7,543,606 Basic earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis

$ 0.34

$ 0.35

$ 0.30

$ 0.30

$ 0.27 Diluted earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis

$ 0.33

$ 0.33

$ 0.29

$ 0.29

$ 0.27