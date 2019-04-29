Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
CONROE, Texas, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) ("Spirit" or the "Company"), the bank holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank, today reported its results as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.
First Quarter 2019 Financial and Operational Highlights
- Net income for the first quarter of 2019 increased to $3.8 million, compared to $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2018. Adjusted net income(1) for the first quarter of 2019 was $4.1 million, which excluded $1.4 million of after-tax, merger-related expenses and $1.1 million of gain on sale of investment securities.
- Diluted earnings per share were $0.30 for the first quarter of 2019, compared to $0.27 for the first quarter of 2018. Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) were $0.33 for the first quarter of 2019, which excluded $.1.4 million of after-tax, merger-related expenses and $1.1 million of gain on sale of investment securities.
- Reported and tax equivalent net interest margin(1) were 4.65% and 4.69%, respectively.
- Deposit growth of $20.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, or 7.07% annualized.
- Loan growth of $23.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, or 8.55% annualized.
- Return on average assets was 1.06% annualized including merger-related expenses and the gain on sale of investment securities.
- At March 31, 2019, book value per share was $16.72 and tangible book value per share(1) was $14.58.
- At March 31, 2019, total stockholders' equity to total assets was 13.81% and tangible equity to tangible assets(1) was 12.25%.
- Announced the completion of the acquisition of First Beeville Financial Corporation and its wholly-owned subsidiary, The First National Bank of Beeville (together, "Beeville") on April 2, 2019. The combined organization has 29 branches and has total assets of $1.9 billion.
Dean Bass, Spirit's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The first quarter was a strong start to the year for Spirit of Texas Bank. We are pleased with our banking metrics, which were particularly favorable when compared to the first quarter of 2018. We are adding quality clients that are driving growth in both our loan and deposit portfolios, and the Texas markets we serve remain strong. We expect to see margin expansion going forward as the investment securities portfolio continues to pay down and the funds are reinvested in the higher yielding loan portfolio.
"The completion of the acquisition of First Beeville Financial Corporation ("Beeville") and its bank subsidiary, The First National Bank of Beeville, gives us confidence that we will maintain our strong performance into 2019 and continue to build long-term shareholder value," concluded Mr. Bass.
Recent Development - First Beeville Financial Corporation Acquisition
On April 2, 2019, the Company closed its previously announced acquisition of Beeville in a cash and stock transaction. The closing consideration consisted of approximately $32.4 million in cash and 1,579,268 shares of Spirit's common stock. Spirit and Beeville offices, systems and services are expected to be integrated during the third quarter of 2019. The acquisition added approximately $435 million in total assets with three branches in attractive deposit markets.
Loan Portfolio and Composition
During the first quarter of 2019, gross loans grew to $1.12 billion as of March 31, 2019, an increase of 2.1% from $1.09 billion as of December 31, 2018, and an increase of 26.5% from $882.1 million as of March 31, 2018.
Asset Quality
The provision for loan losses recorded for the first quarter of 2019 was $849 thousand. The provision for loan losses served to increase the allowance to $6.6 million, or 0.59% of the $1.12 billion in loans outstanding. The nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio as of March 31, 2019 increased to 0.52% from 0.46% as of December 31, 2018, and 0.44% at March 31, 2018. Annualized net charge-offs were 21 basis points for the first quarter of 2019.
Deposits and Borrowings
Deposits totaled $1.20 billion as of March 31, 2019, an annualized increase of 7.07% from $1.18 billion as of December 31, 2018, and an increase of 43.08% from $841.0 million as of March 31, 2018. Demand deposits increased $1.7 million, or 2.6% annualized, from December 31, 2018, and increased $80.0 million, or 44.8% from March 31, 2018. Demand deposits represent 21.5% of total deposits as of March 31, 2019, compared to 21.7% of total deposits as of December 31, 2018, and 21.2% of total deposits as of March 31, 2018. The average cost of deposits were 105 basis points for the first quarter of 2019, representing a 4 basis point increase from the fourth quarter of 2018 and a 20 basis point increase from the first quarter of 2018.
Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income
The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2019 was 4.65%, an increase of 6 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2018 and an increase of 24 basis points from the first quarter of 2018. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the first quarter of 2019 was 4.69%, an increase of 7 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2018 and an increase of 23 basis points from the first quarter of 2018. The increases from the prior year period were due primarily to the impact of higher interest rates. The Company expects to see margin expansion going forward as the investment securities portfolio continues to pay down and the funds are reinvested in the higher yielding loan portfolio.
Net interest income totaled $15.4 million for the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 48.7% from $10.4 million for the first quarter of 2018. Interest income totaled $18.9 million for the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 49.2% from $12.7 million in the same period in 2018. Interest and fees on loans increased by $4.8 million, or 39.3%, from the first quarter of 2018 due to organic and acquired growth in the loan portfolio and the impact of an increase in interest rates. Interest expense was $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 51.8% from $2.3 million in the prior year period. The increase from the first quarter of 2018 was due to an increase in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities of 18 basis points and the growth in the deposit base from the acquisition of Comanche National Corporation.
Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense
Noninterest income totaled $3.1 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared to $2.6 million for the first quarter of 2018. The primary components of noninterest income for the first quarter of 2019 were a gain on sales of investment securities, a gain on sales of loans, net, and service charges and fees of $1.1 million, $804 thousand and $729 thousand, respectively. Noninterest expense totaled $13.0 million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase of 28.4% from $10.1 million in the prior year period. This increase was primarily driven by expenses related to the Comanche acquisition, which closed on November 14, 2018, and the Beeville acquisition, which closed on April 2, 2019.
The efficiency ratio was 70.32% in the first quarter 2019, including $1.4 million of after-tax merger related expenses and $1.1 million of gain on sale of investment securities, compared to 78.08% in the first quarter of 2018.
(1)
Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share, Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, Tangible Book Value Per Share, and Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio are all non-GAAP measures. Spirit believes that for Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share, the adjustments made to net income allow investors and analysts to better assess its basic and diluted earnings per common share by removing the volatility that is associated with merger related expenses and gain on sale of investment securities that are unrelated to its core business. In Spirit's judgment, regarding Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, the fully tax equivalent basis is the preferred industry measurement basis for net interest margin and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. Regarding Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Equity To Tangible Assets, Spirit believes that that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing its tangible book value. The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this news release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this news release may differ from that of other banking organizations reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar or with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this news release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a reconciliation to the nearest respective GAAP measures at the end of this news release.
Conference Call
Spirit of Texas Bancshares has scheduled a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2019 results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the call, dial 201-389-0867 and ask for the Spirit of Texas call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or access it live over the Internet at http://ir.sotb.com/events-presentations. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through May 7, 2019 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13689026#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at http://ir.sotb.com/events-presentations for 90 days.
About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.
Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Spirit of Texas Bank has 29 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, San Antonio-New Braunfels and Corpus Christi metropolitan areas, along with offices in North Central Texas. Please visit https://www.sotb.com for more information.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). Words such as "expects," "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans, "seeks," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and management assumptions about the future performance of each of Spirit, Beeville and the combined company, as well as the businesses and markets in which they do and are expected to operate. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to assess. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) the businesses of Spirit and Beeville may not be combined successfully, or such combination may take longer to accomplish than expected; (2) the cost savings from the transaction may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; (3) operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the transaction, including adverse effects on relationships with employees, may be greater than expected; (4) adverse governmental or regulatory policies may be enacted; (5) the interest rate environment may further compress margins and adversely affect net interest income; (6) continued diversification of assets and adverse changes to credit quality; (7) difficulties associated with achieving expected future financial results; (8) competition from other financial services companies in Spirit's and Beeville's respective markets; or (9) an economic slowdown that would adversely affect credit quality and loan originations.
Contacts:
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
(713) 529-6600
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$ 17,118
$ 15,817
$ 13,901
$ 13,078
$ 12,291
Interest and dividends on investment securities
1,182
897
202
195
214
Other interest income
584
208
173
215
148
Total interest income
18,884
16,922
14,276
13,488
12,653
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
3,071
2,613
2,197
1,941
1,731
Interest on FHLB advances and other borrowings
378
447
389
465
541
Total interest expense
3,449
3,060
2,586
2,406
2,272
Net interest income
15,435
13,862
11,690
11,082
10,381
Provision for loan losses
849
700
486
635
339
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
14,586
13,162
11,204
10,447
10,042
Noninterest income:
Service charges and fees
729
649
462
419
357
SBA loan servicing fees
264
1,026
529
548
624
Mortgage referral fees
110
97
160
208
156
Gain on sales of loans, net
804
1,236
1,369
1,041
1,474
Gain on sales of investment securities
1,081
-
-
-
-
Other noninterest income
69
23
47
87
(23)
Total noninterest income
3,057
3,031
2,567
2,303
2,588
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
7,124
7,988
6,623
6,043
6,858
Occupancy and equipment expenses
1,262
1,479
1,279
1,221
1,236
Professional services
1,041
1,806
624
314
311
Data processing and network
485
340
302
321
313
Regulatory assessments and insurance
98
307
266
266
255
Amortization of intangibles
603
390
176
175
176
Advertising
97
81
83
102
115
Marketing
139
154
115
121
118
Telephone expense
140
82
120
114
98
Conversion expense
1,151
160
-
-
-
Other operating expenses
864
789
693
704
646
Total noninterest expense
13,004
13,576
10,281
9,381
10,126
Income before income tax expense
4,639
2,617
3,490
3,369
2,504
Income tax expense
829
104
719
688
491
Net income
$ 3,810
$ 2,513
$ 2,771
$ 2,681
$ 2,013
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$ 0.31
$ 0.23
$ 0.28
$ 0.30
$ 0.27
Diluted
$ 0.30
$ 0.22
$ 0.27
$ 0.29
$ 0.27
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
12,152,558
10,994,467
9,792,032
8,851,446
7,348,992
Diluted
12,607,445
11,450,552
10,360,301
9,306,029
7,543,606
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
As of
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$ 19,397
$ 22,664
$ 18,212
$ 17,181
$ 18,786
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
103,265
66,351
25,926
35,805
33,509
Total cash and cash equivalents
122,662
89,015
44,138
52,986
52,295
Time deposits in other banks
-
-
245
245
245
Investment securities:
Available for sale securities, at fair value
131,068
179,461
33,449
34,519
35,802
Total investment securities
131,068
179,461
33,449
34,519
35,802
Loans held for sale
6,300
3,945
5,500
7,715
4,530
Loans:
Loans held for investment
1,115,995
1,092,940
954,074
917,521
882,101
Less: allowance for loan and lease losses
(6,569)
(6,286)
(6,156)
(6,015)
(5,727)
Loans, net
1,109,426
1,086,654
947,918
911,506
876,374
Premises and equipment, net
55,237
53,877
46,135
44,945
43,343
Accrued interest receivable
4,849
4,934
3,715
3,195
3,115
Other real estate owned and repossessed assets
518
782
289
289
268
Goodwill
18,253
18,253
4,485
4,485
4,485
Core deposit intangible
7,954
8,558
2,959
3,135
3,311
SBA servicing asset
3,747
3,965
3,561
3,521
3,512
Deferred tax asset, net
-
328
1,667
1,616
1,588
Bank-owned life insurance
7,442
7,401
483
482
480
Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock, at cost
5,264
5,304
4,861
4,830
4,802
Other assets
4,464
4,276
2,806
3,207
5,328
Total assets
$ 1,477,184
$ 1,466,753
$ 1,102,211
$ 1,076,676
$ 1,039,478
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Transaction accounts:
Noninterest-bearing
$ 258,440
$ 256,784
$ 207,727
$ 183,618
$ 178,457
Interest-bearing
363,326
378,822
222,245
220,087
235,831
Total transaction accounts
621,766
635,606
429,972
403,705
414,288
Time deposits
581,486
547,042
442,638
440,978
426,675
Total deposits
1,203,252
1,182,648
872,610
844,683
840,963
Accrued interest payable
737
702
475
431
424
Short-term borrowings
-
12,500
10,000
15,000
15,000
Long-term borrowings
65,676
67,916
64,961
66,191
75,203
Deferred tax liability, net
449
-
-
-
-
Other liabilities
3,094
4,191
3,272
2,385
4,909
Total liabilities
1,273,208
1,267,957
951,318
928,690
936,499
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock
-
-
-
-
-
Common stock
171,159
169,939
127,541
127,344
84,952
Retained earnings
30,813
27,003
24,490
21,719
19,038
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
2,004
1,854
(1,138)
(1,077)
(1,011)
Total stockholders' equity
203,976
198,796
150,893
147,986
102,979
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,477,184
$ 1,466,753
$ 1,102,211
$ 1,076,676
$ 1,039,478
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Loan Composition
(Unaudited)
As of
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
Loans:
Commercial and industrial loans (1)
$ 162,934
$ 173,892
$ 159,776
$ 149,988
$ 137,400
Real estate:
1-4 single family residential loans
280,788
275,644
244,633
238,606
238,382
Construction, land and development loans
169,919
159,734
155,778
152,558
143,646
Commercial real estate loans (including multifamily)
418,032
397,953
324,212
305,405
289,571
Consumer loans and leases
21,631
24,378
18,174
19,588
20,824
Municipal and other loans
62,691
61,339
51,501
51,376
52,278
Total loans held in portfolio
$ 1,115,995
$ 1,092,940
$ 954,074
$ 917,521
$ 882,101
(1) Balance includes $73.8 million, $76.9 million, $75.9 million, $72.4 million and $70.1 million of the unguaranteed portion of SBA loans as of March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, September 30, 2018, June 30, 2018 and March 31, 2018, respectively.
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Deposit Composition
(Unaudited)
As of
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$ 258,440
$ 256,784
$ 207,727
$ 183,618
$ 178,457
Interest-bearing demand deposits
127,182
124,933
-
-
-
Interest-bearing NOW accounts
7,509
7,961
7,865
7,404
9,475
Savings and money market accounts
228,635
245,928
214,380
212,683
226,356
Time deposits
581,486
547,042
442,638
440,978
426,675
Total deposits
$ 1,203,252
$ 1,182,648
$ 872,610
$ 844,683
$ 840,963
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Average Balances and Yields
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2019
2018
Average
Interest/
Annualized
Average
Interest/
Annualized
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-earning deposits in other banks
$ 92,892
$ 546
2.38%
$ 27,843
$ 124
1.80%
Loans, including loans held for sale (2)
1,105,177
17,118
6.28%
884,521
12,291
5.64%
Investment securities and other
148,035
1,220
3.34%
|
41,385
|
238
|
2.33%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
1,346,104
|
18,884
|
5.69%
|
953,749
|
12,653
|
5.38%
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
110,334
|
75,945
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,456,438
|
$ 1,029,694
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$ 128,059
|
$ 167
|
0.53%
|
$ -
|
$ -
|
0.00%
|
Interest-bearing NOW accounts
|
7,354
|
3
|
0.15%
|
7,749
|
3
|
0.15%
|
Savings and money market accounts
|
235,148
|
442
|
0.76%
|
235,424
|
342
|
0.59%
|
Time deposits
|
561,435
|
2,459
|
1.78%
|
417,016
|
1,386
|
1.35%
|
FHLB advances and other borrowings
|
67,149
|
378
|
2.29%
|
93,509
|
541
|
2.35%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
999,145
|
3,449
|
1.40%
|
753,698
|
2,272
|
1.22%
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
250,204
|
169,688
|
Other liabilities
|
5,232
|
5,392
|
Stockholders' equity
|
201,857
|
100,916
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,456,438
|
$ 1,029,694
|
Net interest rate spread
|
4.29%
|
4.16%
|
Net interest income and margin
|
$ 15,435
|
4.65%
|
$ 10,381
|
4.41%
|
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)
|
$ 15,573
|
4.69%
|
$ 10,497
|
4.46%
|
(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.
|
(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.
|
(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
|
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
Average Balances and Yields
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
Average
|
Interest/
|
Annualized
|
Average
|
Interest/
|
Annualized
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
Interest-earning deposits in other banks
|
$ 92,892
|
$ 546
|
2.38%
|
$ 19,828
|
$ 120
|
2.40%
|
Loans, including loans held for sale (2)
|
1,105,177
|
17,118
|
6.28%
|
1,045,628
|
15,817
|
6.00%
|
Investment securities and other
|
148,035
|
1,220
|
3.34%
|
133,669
|
985
|
2.92%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
1,346,104
|
18,884
|
5.69%
|
1,199,125
|
16,922
|
5.60%
|
Noninterest-earning assets
|
110,334
|
84,889
|
Total assets
|
$ 1,456,438
|
$ 1,284,014
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$ 128,059
|
$ 167
|
0.53%
|
$ 78,237
|
$ 100
|
0.51%
|
Interest-bearing NOW accounts
|
7,354
|
3
|
0.15%
|
8,521
|
3
|
0.15%
|
Savings and money market accounts
|
235,148
|
442
|
0.76%
|
221,937
|
368
|
0.66%
|
Time deposits
|
561,435
|
2,459
|
1.78%
|
487,811
|
2,142
|
1.74%
|
FHLB advances and other borrowings
|
67,149
|
378
|
2.29%
|
82,716
|
447
|
2.14%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
999,145
|
3,449
|
1.40%
|
879,222
|
3,060
|
1.38%
|
Noninterest-bearing liabilities and
|
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|
250,204
|
226,976
|
Other liabilities
|
5,232
|
3,281
|
Stockholders' equity
|
201,857
|
174,535
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 1,456,438
|
$ 1,284,014
|
Net interest rate spread
|
4.29%
|
4.22%
|
Net interest income and margin
|
$ 15,435
|
4.65%
|
$ 13,862
|
4.59%
|
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)
|
$ 15,573
|
4.69%
|
$ 14,076
|
4.62%
|
(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.
|
(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.
|
(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively.
|
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
(Unaudited)
|
As of or for the Three Months Ended
|
March 31, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
September 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2018
|
March 31, 2018
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share - GAAP basis:
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
$ 3,810
|
$ 2,513
|
$ 2,771
|
$ 2,681
|
$ 2,013
|
Weighted average number of common shares - basic
|
12,152,558
|
10,994,467
|
9,792,032
|
8,851,446
|
7,348,992
|
Weighted average number of common shares - diluted
|
12,607,445
|
11,450,552
|
10,360,301
|
9,306,029
|
7,543,606
|
Basic earnings per common share
|
$ 0.31
|
$ 0.23
|
$ 0.28
|
$ 0.30
|
$ 0.27
|
Diluted earnings per common share
|
$ 0.30
|
$ 0.22
|
$ 0.27
|
$ 0.29
|
$ 0.27
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share - Non-GAAP basis:
|
Net income
|
$ 3,810
|
$ 2,513
|
$ 2,771
|
$ 2,681
|
$ 2,013
|
Pre-tax adjustments:
|
Noninterest income
|
Gain on sale of investment securities
|
(1,081)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Noninterest expense
|
Merger related expenses
|
1,778
|
1,447
|
270
|
-
|
-
|
Taxes:
|
Tax effect of adjustments
|
(373)
|
(149)
|
(55)
|
-
|
-
|
Adjusted net income
|
$ 4,134
|
$ 3,811
|
$ 2,986
|
$ 2,681
|
$ 2,013
|
Weighted average number of common shares - basic
|
12,152,558
|
10,994,467
|
9,792,032
|
8,851,446
|
7,348,992
|
Weighted average number of common shares - diluted
|
12,607,445
|
11,450,552
|
10,360,301
|
9,306,029
|
7,543,606
|
Basic earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis
|
$ 0.34
|
$ 0.35
|
$ 0.30
|
$ 0.30
|
$ 0.27
|
Diluted earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis
|
$ 0.33
|
$ 0.33
|
$ 0.29
|
$ 0.29
|
$ 0.27
|
SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Net Interest Margin on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis
|
(Unaudited)
|
As of or for the Three Months Ended
|
March 31, 2019
|
December 31, 2018
|
September 30, 2018
|
June 30, 2018
|
March 31, 2018
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Net interest margin - GAAP basis: