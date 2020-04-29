Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CONROE, Texas, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) ("Spirit" or the "Company"), reported net income of $4.1 million in the first quarter of 2020 representing diluted earnings per share of $0.22, compared to net income of $3.8 million in the first quarter of 2019, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.30. Net income for the first quarter of 2020 was impacted by $1.6 million of merger related expenses, $486 thousand of one-time employee related expenses and an increased provision for loan losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by a $575 thousand tax benefit.

Our Response to COVID-19

Dean Bass, Spirit's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "For over a decade we have cultivated a culture where each employee is viewed as a valued family member and each customer is appreciated and respected. We view the current environment as an opportunity to demonstrate through action our commitment to provide a pillar of strength upon which our customers and employees may lean in their time of need and to be the bedrock upon which our communities can rebuild when challenging times recede. We have taken the necessary measures outlined below to protect our valued employees while still serving our customers and our communities:

Lobbies are closed and all banking activities are performed by appointment and/or via drive thru transactions;

All of our employees are encouraged to work remotely when possible and are provided paid sick leave to ensure that they stay home when ill without fear of financial stress;

All of our customers have access to funds via online banking, drive thru windows, and a network of over 55,000 ATM's nationwide;

We are committed to supporting our customers by lending in good times and in bad and are currently working with all loan customers to address their needs and concerns; and

We have and will continue to work diligently to connect our customers with government assistance programs as they become available.

"While the measures outlined above are only a small part of our efforts to ease the distress felt by our employees, customers, and communities, we are committed to taking whatever steps are necessary in the future to not only persevere, but thrive," concluded Bass.

First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights

Successfully completed the branch acquisition with Simmons Bank (the "branch acquisition") to expand our footprint into the San Antonio - New Braunfels , Tilden and Austin markets. The transaction added approximately, $261 million in loans and $139 million in deposits.

(the "branch acquisition") to expand our footprint into the - , and markets. The transaction added approximately, in loans and in deposits. Capital continues to remain strong with a Tier 1 capital leverage ratio of 10.79% at Spirit of Texas Bank SSB (the "Bank") and 10.96% at the Company on a consolidated basis.

At March 31, 2020 , reported and tax equivalent net interest margin (1) were 4.38% and 4.40%, respectively.

, reported and tax equivalent net interest margin were 4.38% and 4.40%, respectively. At March 31, 2020 , return on average asset was 0.68% annualized, primarily due to merger related expenses and increased provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2020 related to COVID-19.

, return on average asset was 0.68% annualized, primarily due to merger related expenses and increased provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2020 related to COVID-19. At March 31, 2020 , book value per share was $19.25 and tangible book value per share (1) was $14.28 .

, book value per share was and tangible book value per share was . At March 31, 2020 , total stockholders' equity to total assets was 13.59% and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1) was 10.44%.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

During the first quarter of 2020, gross loans grew to $2.01 billion, an increase of 13.9% from $1.77 billion as of December 31, 2019, and an increase of 78.8% from $1.13 billion as of March 31, 2019. Loan growth, quarter over quarter, was primarily driven by the recent branch acquisition, which added $260.7 million in loans to the acquired loan portfolio. Organic loans growth during the first quarter of 2020 was $8.8 million which includes new originations of $59.0 million, or 19.9% annualized and participations sold of $50.2 million.

We have identified and are monitoring the industries in our loan portfolio that will be significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The industries and related exposures currently being monitored by our credit administration personnel include: retail strip centers, hospitality, restaurants and direct and indirect oil exposure. Retail strip centers consisted of $116.2 million, or 5.8% of the loan portfolio, at March 31, 2020. Hospitality exposure consisted of $90.1 million, or 4.5% of the loan portfolio, at March 31, 2020. At March 31, 2020, restaurant exposure totaled $50.6 million, or 2.5% of the loan portfolio. Finally, total oil exposure in the loan portfolio at March 31, 2020, was $73.4 million, or 3.6% of the loan portfolio.

Subsequent to quarter end, we have approved and funded approximately $500 million of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act"). This program has allowed us to assist roughly 3,000 of our customers and has the potential to have saved as many as 60,000 jobs. We intend to continue accepting and processing PPP loan applications for as long as funding for the program remains available. We are currently utilizing the Federal Reserve's PPP Liquidity Facility to fund these PPP loans, which is neutral to our capital position.

Asset Quality

Asset quality continued to remain strong in the first quarter of 2020. The provision for loan losses recorded for the first quarter of 2020 was $1.2 million, which served to increase the allowance to $7.6 million, or 0.38% of the $2.01 billion in gross loans outstanding as of March 31, 2020. The majority of the provision expense for the first quarter of 2020 related to increasing qualitative reserves in response to the current economic environment as opposed to a deterioration in credit quality or an increase in impaired loan balances. The coverage ratio on the organic portfolio was 0.63% of the $1.20 billion in organic loans outstanding as of March 31, 2020. As an emerging growth company, we have opted to delay the adoption of CECL until 2023. Under our current incurred loss model, our reserves are based upon an estimate of loss events which have occurred as opposed to forecasting future loss events.

Nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio as of March 31, 2020 was 0.38% compared to 0.37% as of December 31, 2019, and 0.52% as of March 31, 2019. Annualized net charge-offs were six basis points for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 21 basis points for the first quarter of 2019.

As of the date of this release, we have received and approved COVID-19 related loan relief requests, including periods of interest only payments, full payment deferrals, and escrow deferrals associated with loans with an unpaid principal balance of approximately $418 million. While these approvals were initially given for a period of 90 days to ease the impact of business closures and reduced demand, we continue to stay in contact with our borrowers and monitor their long-term financial stability and our collateral position.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $2.08 billion as of March 31, 2020, an increase of 7.7% from $1.93 billion as of December 31, 2019, and an increase of 72.6% from $1.20 billion as of March 31, 2019. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $42.2 million, or 9.5%, from December 31, 2019, and increased $228.6 million, or 88.5% from March 31, 2019. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 23.4% of total deposits as of March 31, 2020, up slightly from 23.1% of total deposits as of December 31, 2019, and 21.5% of total deposits as of March 31, 2019. The average cost of deposits was 0.93% for the first quarter of 2020, representing a five basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2019 and a twelve basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2019.

Borrowings increased by $8.1 million during the first quarter of 2020 to $113.3 million due primarily to drawing down on our holding company's third-party line of credit to support the Company's stock repurchase plan. Borrowings totaled 4.5% of total assets at March 31, 2020, compared to 4.4% at December 31, 2019 and 5.1% at March 31, 2019.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the first quarter of 2020 was 4.38%, a decrease of two basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019 and 27 basis points from the first quarter of 2019. The tax equivalent net interest margin(1) for the first quarter of 2020 was 4.40%, a decrease of three basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019 and a decrease of 29 basis points from the first quarter of 2019. The decline from the fourth quarter of 2019 is primarily due to rate resets on interest-earning assets as a result of decreases in interest rates set by the Federal Open Market Committee during the fourth quarter of 2019 and in March 2020, partially offset by the migration of our low-yielding excess cash into higher yielding loans through our recent branch acquisition.

Net interest income totaled $23.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 7.1% from $22.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, and an increase of 54.2% from $15.4 million for the first quarter of 2019. Interest income totaled $28.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 6.4% from $27.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, and an increase of 52.6% from $18.9 million for the first quarter of 2019. Interest and fees on loans increased by $2.2 million, or 8.9% from the fourth quarter of 2019, and increased by $10.3 million, or 60.1%, from the first quarter of 2019 due to organic and acquired growth in the loan portfolio. Interest expense was $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 3.4% from $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, and an increase of 45.4% from $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2019. The increase in interest expense for the first quarter of 2020 was primarily due to growth in the deposit base from acquisitions partially offset by a decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $5.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019; noting that the fourth quarter of 2019 contained $2.4 million in gain on sales of investment securities. Service charges and fees increased $165 thousand, quarter over quarter, primarily as a result of the recent branch acquisition. Additionally, during the first quarter of 2020, we began offering our customers interest rate swaps which are administered by a third-party correspondent bank. The Bank is not a counterparty in the swap, but instead earns a referral fee when our customer enters into the interest rate swap with the correspondent bank. This new product generated $580 thousand in fee income, which assisted in offsetting the decline in loan sales for the first quarter of 2020. SBA servicing fees, net were down $381 thousand, quarter over quarter, due to prepayments and fair value adjustments.

Noninterest expense totaled $21.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 12.3% from $18.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Of the $21.0 million of noninterest expense, $1.6 million was related to merger related expenses and $486 thousand was attributed to one-time employee related expenses.

The efficiency ratio was 79.06% in the first quarter of 2020, which included $1.6 million of merger related expenses and $486 thousand of one-time employee related expenses, compared to 68.40% in the fourth quarter of 2019, and 70.32% in the first quarter of 2019.

_______________________________________________________ (1) Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share, Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, Tangible Book Value Per Share, and Tangible Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio are all non-GAAP measures. Spirit believes that for Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share, the adjustments made to net income allow investors and analysts to better assess its basic and diluted earnings per common share by removing the volatility that is associated with merger-related expenses and gain on sale of investment securities that are unrelated to its core business. In Spirit's judgment, regarding Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, the fully tax equivalent basis is the preferred industry measurement basis for net interest margin and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. Regarding Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Stockholders' Equity To Tangible Assets, Spirit believes that that these measures are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing its tangible book value. The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this news release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that it discusses in this news release may differ from that of other banking organizations reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar or with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures Spirit has discussed in this news release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a reconciliation to the nearest respective GAAP measures at the end of this news release.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.

Spirit, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Spirit of Texas Bank has 41 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, Austin, San Antonio-New Braunfels, Corpus Christi and Tyler metropolitan areas, along with offices in North Central Texas. Please visit https://www.sotb.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, protections, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will, "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends" "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: risks relating to the possibility that the expected benefits and synergies related to recent acquisitions may not materialize as expected; difficulty retaining key employees; business and economic conditions generally and in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally and within our local market areas; our ability to mitigate our risk exposures; our ability to maintain our historical earnings trends; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; our ability to successfully identify and address the risks associated with our recent, pending and possible future acquisitions; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; credit risk associated with our loan portfolio; deteriorating asset quality and higher loan charge-offs; time and effort necessary to resolve nonperforming assets; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates and projections; lack of liquidity; fluctuations in the fair value and liquidity of the securities we hold for sale; impairment of investment securities, goodwill, other intangible assets or deferred tax assets; our risk management strategies; increased competition in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally, regionally or locally, which may adversely affect pricing and terms; the accuracy of our financial statements and related disclosures and those of companies we acquire; material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against us or to which we become subject; the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; our participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities and tax laws and regulations, and their application by our regulators; governmental monetary and fiscal policies; increases in our capital requirements; and other risks identified in Spirit's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 16, 2020, and its other filings with the SEC.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)









For the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest income:



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 27,409

$ 25,160

$ 23,064

$ 22,204

$ 17,118 Interest and dividends on investment securities

504

997

1,143

1,302

1,182 Other interest income

900

918

794

794

584 Total interest income

28,813

27,075

25,001

24,300

18,884 Interest expense:



















Interest on deposits

4,507

4,434

4,097

3,938

3,071 Interest on FHLB advances and other borrowings

508

416

425

611

378 Total interest expense

5,015

4,850

4,522

4,549

3,449 Net interest income

23,798

22,225

20,479

19,751

15,435 Provision for loan losses

1,171

775

900

332

849 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

22,627

21,450

19,579

19,419

14,586 Noninterest income:



















Service charges and fees

1,311

1,146

866

969

729 SBA loan servicing fees, net

10

391

234

40

264 Mortgage referral fees

202

232

173

198

110 Gain on sales of loans, net

464

675

1,151

1,384

804 Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities

-

2,448

-

1,053

1,081 Other noninterest income

725

162

257

131

69 Total noninterest income

2,712

5,054

2,681

3,775

3,057 Noninterest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

11,789

10,684

9,502

8,765

7,124 Occupancy and equipment expenses

2,315

2,222

1,710

1,690

1,262 Professional services

895

1,200

791

1,022

1,041 Data processing and network

743

936

884

731

485 Regulatory assessments and insurance

402

265

(256)

315

98 Amortization of intangibles

946

1,006

1,015

1,006

603 Advertising

153

225

134

167

97 Marketing

160

131

136

132

139 Telephone expense

407

226

289

338

140 Conversion expense

1,477

180

314

453

1,151 Other operating expenses

1,673

1,584

1,037

1,206

864 Total noninterest expense

20,960

18,659

15,556

15,825

13,004 Income before income tax expense

4,379

7,845

6,704

7,369

4,639 Income tax expense

305

1,676

1,374

1,542

829 Net income

$ 4,074

$ 6,169

$ 5,330

$ 5,827

$ 3,810





















Earnings per common share:



















Basic

$ 0.22

$ 0.35

$ 0.35

$ 0.42

$ 0.31 Diluted

$ 0.22

$ 0.35

$ 0.34

$ 0.41

$ 0.30





















Weighted average common shares outstanding:



















Basic

18,184,110

17,434,954

15,370,480

13,765,929

12,152,558 Diluted

18,441,977

17,830,538

15,771,249

14,236,244

12,607,445

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

































As of







March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019







(Dollars in thousands) Assets:



















Cash and due from banks

$ 33,946

$ 32,490

$ 28,822

$ 26,150

$ 19,397 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

193,707

293,467

122,721

137,008

103,265



Total cash and cash equivalents

227,653

325,957

151,543

163,158

122,662 Time deposits in other banks

245

490

1,225

1,225

- Investment securities:





















Available for sale securities, at fair value

94,963

96,937

166,669

171,058

131,068



Total investment securities

94,963

96,937

166,669

171,058

131,068 Loans held for sale

7,765

3,989

2,784

2,583

6,300 Loans:



















Loans held for investment

2,013,367

1,767,182

1,487,602

1,418,211

1,125,855 Less: allowance for loan and lease losses

(7,620)

(6,737)

(6,565)

(6,277)

(6,569)

Loans, net

2,005,747

1,760,445

1,481,037

1,411,934

1,119,286 Premises and equipment, net

78,594

75,150

65,144

62,815

55,237 Accrued interest receivable

7,314

6,507

6,319

7,039

4,849 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

3,731

3,653

1,042

1,324

518 Goodwill

79,009

68,503

43,086

43,889

18,253 Core deposit intangible

10,536

11,472

11,628

12,583

7,954 SBA servicing asset

3,055

3,355

3,548

3,570

3,747 Deferred tax asset, net

-

-

-

48

- Bank-owned life insurance

15,699

15,610

15,521

15,432

7,442 Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock, at cost

5,660

8,310

6,233

6,190

5,264 Other assets

4,526

4,603

4,005

4,485

4,464



Total assets

$ 2,544,497

$ 2,384,622

$ 1,959,784

$ 1,907,333

$ 1,487,044 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















Liabilities:



















Deposits:





















Transaction accounts:





















Noninterest-bearing

$ 487,060

$ 444,822

$ 366,209

$ 367,892

$ 258,440

Interest-bearing

878,279

803,557

593,064

569,839

363,326



Total transaction accounts

1,365,339

1,248,379

959,273

937,731

621,766

Time deposits

711,968

679,747

625,940

632,873

581,486



Total deposits

2,077,307

1,928,126

1,585,213

1,570,604

1,203,252 Accrued interest payable

1,218

1,219

1,002

1,134

737 Short-term borrowings

10,000

-

-

-

- Long-term borrowings

103,276

105,140

74,165

89,398

75,536 Deferred tax liability, net

1,706

672

215

-

449 Other liabilities

5,173

3,760

2,451

2,087

3,094



Total liabilities

2,198,680

2,038,917

1,663,046

1,663,223

1,283,068 Stockholders' Equity:



















Common stock

297,966

297,188

251,875

204,974

171,159 Retained earnings

52,213

48,139

41,970

36,640

30,813 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

732

667

3,091

2,496

2,004 Treasury stock

(5,094)

(289)

(198)

-

-



Total stockholders' equity

345,817

345,705

296,738

244,110

203,976



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,544,497

$ 2,384,622

$ 1,959,784

$ 1,907,333

$ 1,487,044

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Loan Composition (Unaudited)







As of



March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019

(Dollars in thousands) Loans:



















Commercial and industrial loans (1)

$ 320,418

$ 282,949

$ 248,745

$ 197,774

$ 162,934 Real estate:



















1-4 single family residential loans

382,900

375,743

321,044

281,514

284,780 Construction, land and development loans

405,661

259,384

233,830

176,567

169,919 Commercial real estate loans (including multifamily)

821,952

753,812

597,415

671,900

423,900 Consumer loans and leases

22,398

22,769

17,663

20,745

21,631 Municipal and other loans

60,038

72,525

68,905

69,711

62,691 Total loans held in portfolio

$ 2,013,367

$ 1,767,182

$ 1,487,602

$ 1,418,211

$ 1,125,855



(1) Balance includes $75.3 million, $74.2 million, $78.7 million, $71.3 million, and $73.5 million of the unguaranteed portion of SBA loans as of March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019, and March 31, 2019, respectively.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Deposit Composition (Unaudited)







As of



March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019

March 31,

2019



(Dollars in thousands) Deposits:



















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 487,060

$ 444,822

$ 366,209

$ 367,892

$ 258,440 Interest-bearing demand deposits

334,302

370,467

303,037

292,550

127,182 Interest-bearing NOW accounts

28,376

28,204

8,626

7,638

7,509 Savings and money market accounts

515,601

404,886

281,401

269,651

228,635 Time deposits

712,011

679,747

625,940

632,873

581,486 Total deposits

$ 2,077,307

$ 1,928,126

$ 1,585,213

$ 1,570,604

$ 1,203,252

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Balances and Yields (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

March 31,



2020

2019



Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets:























Interest-earning deposits in other banks

$ 231,616

$ 852

1.48%

$ 92,892

$ 546

2.38% Loans, including loans held for sale (2)

1,851,879

27,409

5.94%

1,105,177

17,118

6.28% Investment securities and other

96,006

552

2.31%

148,035

1,220

3.34% Total interest-earning assets

2,179,501

28,813

5.30%

1,346,104

18,884

5.69% Noninterest-earning assets

217,060









110,334







Total assets

$ 2,396,561









$ 1,456,438







Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 335,669

$ 225

0.27%

$ 128,059

$ 167

0.53% Interest-bearing NOW accounts

27,632

26

0.38%

7,354

3

0.15% Savings and money market accounts

443,449

1,012

0.92%

235,148

442

0.76% Time deposits

685,689

3,244

1.90%

561,435

2,459

1.78% FHLB advances and other borrowings

86,809

508

2.35%

67,149

378

2.29% Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,579,248

5,015

1.27%

999,145

3,449

1.40% Noninterest-bearing liabilities and

shareholders' equity:























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

459,156









250,204







Other liabilities

12,265









5,232







Stockholders' equity

345,892









201,857







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,396,561









$ 1,456,438







Net interest rate spread









3.99%









4.29% Net interest income and margin





$ 23,798

4.38%





$ 15,435

4.65% Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)



$ 23,890

4.40%





$ 15,573

4.69%



(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances. (2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status. (3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Balances and Yields (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019



Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets:























Interest-earning deposits in other banks

231,616

$ 852

1.48%

$ 191,822

$ 854

1.77% Loans, including loans held for sale (2)

1,851,879

27,409

5.94%

1,655,206

25,160

6.03% Investment securities and other

96,006

552

2.31%

156,840

1,061

2.68% Total interest-earning assets

2,179,501

28,813

5.30%

2,003,868

27,075

5.36% Noninterest-earning assets

217,060









196,873







Total assets

$ 2,396,561









$ 2,200,741







Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 335,669

$ 225

0.27%

$ 334,819

$ 271

0.32% Interest-bearing NOW accounts

27,632

26

0.38%

21,430

20

0.37% Savings and money market accounts

443,449

1,012

0.92%

358,054

890

0.99% Time deposits

685,689

3,244

1.90%

664,435

3,253

1.94% FHLB advances and other borrowings

86,809

508

2.35%

79,174

416

2.08% Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,579,248

5,015

1.27%

1,457,912

4,850

1.32% Noninterest-bearing liabilities and

shareholders' equity:























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

459,156









421,375







Other liabilities

12,265









3,795







Stockholders' equity

345,892









317,659







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,396,561









$ 2,200,741







Net interest rate spread









3.99%









4.04% Net interest income and margin





$ 23,798

4.38%





$ 22,225

4.40% Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)



$ 23,890

4.40%





$ 22,352

4.43%



(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances. (2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status. (3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)





As of or for the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Basic and diluted earnings per share - GAAP basis:



















Net income available to common stockholders

$ 4,074

$ 6,169

$ 5,330

$ 5,827

$ 3,810 Weighted average number of common shares - basic

18,184,110

17,434,954

15,370,480

13,765,929

12,152,558 Weighted average number of common shares - diluted

18,441,977

17,830,538

15,771,249

14,236,244

12,607,445 Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.22

$ 0.35

$ 0.35

$ 0.42

$ 0.31 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.22

$ 0.35

$ 0.34

$ 0.41

$ 0.30 Basic and diluted earnings per share - Non-GAAP basis:



















Net income

$ 4,074

$ 6,169

$ 5,330

$ 5,827

$ 3,810 Pre-tax adjustments:



















Noninterest income



















Gain on sale of investment securities

-

(2,448)

-

(1,053)

(1,081) Noninterest expense



















Merger related expenses

1,614

821

1,094

1,165

1,778 Taxes:



















NOL Carryback

(575)















Tax effect of adjustments

(331)

467

(193)

53

(146) Adjusted net income

$ 4,782

$ 5,009

$ 6,231

$ 5,992

$ 4,361 Weighted average number of common shares - basic

18,184,110

17,434,954

15,370,480

13,765,929

12,152,558 Weighted average number of common shares - diluted

18,441,977

17,830,538

15,771,249

14,236,244

12,607,445 Basic earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis

$ 0.26

$ 0.29

$ 0.41

$ 0.44

$ 0.36 Diluted earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis

$ 0.26

$ 0.28

$ 0.40

$ 0.42

$ 0.35

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Net Interest Margin on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)





As of or for the Three Months Ended



March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net interest margin - GAAP basis:



















Net interest income

$ 23,798

$ 22,225

$ 20,479

$ 19,751

$ 15,435 Average interst-earning assets

2,179,501

2,003,868

1,769,432

1,716,799

1,346,104 Net interest margin

4.38%

4.40%

4.59%

4.61%

4.65% Net interest margin - Non-GAAP basis:



















Net interest income

$ 23,798

$ 22,225

$ 20,479

$ 19,751

$ 15,435 Plus:



















Impact of fully taxable equivalent adjustment

92

127

153

112

138 Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis

$ 23,890

$ 22,352

$ 20,632

$ 19,863

$ 15,573 Average interst-earning assets

2,179,501

2,003,868

1,769,432

1,716,799

1,346,104 Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP basis

4.40%

4.43%

4.63%

4.64%

4.69%

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Book Value Per Share (Unaudited)





As of



March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total stockholders' equity

$ 346,022

$ 345,705

$ 296,738

$ 244,110

$ 203,976 Less:



















Goodwill and other intangible assets

89,545

79,975

54,714

56,472

26,207 Tangible stockholders' equity

$ 256,477

$ 265,730

$ 242,024

$ 187,638

$ 177,769 Shares outstanding

17,969,012

18,258,222

16,121,479

13,790,332

12,195,891 Book value per share

$ 19.26

$ 18.93

$ 18.41

$ 17.70

$ 16.72 Less:



















Goodwill and other intangible assets per share

$ 4.98

4.38

3.40

4.09

2.14 Tangible book value per share

$ 14.28

$ 14.55

$ 15.01

$ 13.61

$ 14.58

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Unaudited)





As of



March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019



(Dollars in thousands) Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP basis:



















Total stockholders' equity (numerator)

$ 346,022

$ 345,705

$ 296,738

$ 244,110

$ 203,976 Total assets (denominator)

2,544,497

2,384,622

1,959,784

1,907,333

1,487,044 Total stockholders' equity to total assets

13.60%

14.50%

15.14%

12.80%

13.72% Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP basis:



















Tangible equity:



















Total stockholders' equity

$ 346,022

$ 345,705

$ 296,738

$ 244,110

$ 203,976 Less:



















Goodwill and other intangible assets

89,545

79,975

54,714

56,472

26,207 Total tangible common equity (numerator)

$ 256,477

$ 265,730

$ 242,024

$ 187,638

$ 177,769 Tangible assets:



















Total assets

2,544,497

2,384,622

1,959,784

1,907,333

1,487,044 Less:



















Goodwill and other intangible assets

89,545

79,975

54,714

56,472

26,207 Total tangible assets (denominator)

$ 2,454,952

$ 2,304,647

$ 1,905,070

$ 1,850,861

$ 1,460,837





















Tangible equity to tangible assets

10.45%

11.53%

12.70%

10.14%

12.17%

