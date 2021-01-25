Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CONROE, Texas, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) ("Spirit", the "Company", "we", "our", or "us"), reported net income of $12.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.72, compared to net income of $6.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.35. Record financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 were assisted by $4.5 million net accretion of origination fees on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, and $3.7 million gain on sale of Main Street Lending Program ("Main Street") loans, offset by increased provision expense for potential loan losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 as reported and on a tax equivalent basis (1) was 4.36% and 4.44%, respectively.

was 4.36% and 4.44%, respectively. At December 31, 2020 , return on average assets was 1.65% annualized.

, return on average assets was 1.65% annualized. Increased quarterly cash dividend to $0.09 per share

per share Capital remained strong with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 10.30% at Spirit of Texas Bank, SSB (the "Bank") and 9.90% at the Company on a consolidated basis at December 31, 2020 .

. Book value per share increased to $21.12 at December 31, 2020 and tangible book value per share (1) increased to $16.11 at the same date.

at and tangible book value per share increased to at the same date. At December 31, 2020 , total stockholders' equity to total assets was 11.69% and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (1) was 9.18%.

, total stockholders' equity to total assets was 11.69% and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets was 9.18%. Successfully completed the sale of the Bank's Clear Lake branch to Moody National Bank.

Dean Bass, Spirit's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am incredibly proud of the Spirit of Texas team for achieving these outstanding 2020 results. Throughout 2020, we have been able to execute across all functions and at all levels to navigate through an extremely tough environment. Despite the challenges, we have set records during the quarter and fiscal year with respect to nearly all of our financial and operational goals. We continue to make strength and stability our first priority so that we can be prepared for potential growth opportunities in 2021.

"With asset quality, liquidity, and capital in strong and stable positions, we believe that we are well-situated to return to the growth trajectory we enjoyed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. We will look for new opportunities, organically and through strategic partnerships, in a continued effort to increase value for our shareholders," Mr. Bass concluded.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

During the fourth quarter of 2020, gross loans declined to $2.39 billion as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of 2.5% from $2.45 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an increase of 35.3% from $1.77 billion as of December 31, 2019. During the fourth quarter of 2020, $150.8 million of the PPP loans we originated were forgiven. Excluding the effect of PPP loan forgiveness, the loan portfolio grew by $88.7 million, or 14.3% annualized. We continue to enjoy a robust loan pipeline and remain committed to lending through new and existing government programs and satisfying the funding needs of customers in the markets we serve.

The vast majority of our loan customers continue to show signs of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, as demonstrated by the significant decline of loans for which we had granted deferrals. We continue to monitor industries that have experienced more lasting effects from the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitality remains our primary focus; however, our total exposure in this segment represents only $100.6 million or 4.2% of our total loan portfolio. At December 31, 2020, approximately $16.5 million of hospitality loans remain on deferment periods that will expire during the first quarter of 2021. Direct and indirect oil and gas exposure is an additional focal point representing $80.3 million or 3.4% of our total loan portfolio. Restaurants and retail centers continue to show signs of improvement and should benefit from additional stimulus programs that are expected to be forthcoming in the first quarter of 2021.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained strong in the fourth quarter of 2020. We believe we now have a much clearer picture of our borrowers' ability to pay as agreed and have appropriately adjusted risk ratings and qualitative factors. Downgrades and increases in impaired loans continue to appear to be due to borrower specific events and not systemic weakness in any particular industry. The provision for loan losses recorded for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $4.4 million, which served to increase the allowance to $16.0 million, or 0.67% of the $2.39 billion in gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2020. The coverage ratio on the organic portfolio was 1.04% of the $1.49 billion in organic loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans which are fully guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration ("SBA") and not reserved for as of December 31, 2020. The majority of the provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2020 related to risk rate downgrades and impaired loans.

Nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio continues to remain low as of December 31, 2020 at 0.36% which was unchanged from September 30, 2020, and 0.37% as of December 31, 2019. Annualized net charge-offs were 9 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 14 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2019.

During 2020, we had approved deferrals associated with loans with an unpaid principal balance of approximately $545.8 million. Approximately $458.9 million, or 84.1%, of approved deferrals have exited the 90 day deferral period, and resumed regularly scheduled payments. Loans in second and third deferment periods were $52.7 million and $12.8 million, respectively at December 31, 2020.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $2.46 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 7.5% from $2.29 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an increase of 27.5% from $1.93 billion as of December 31, 2019. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $60.3 million, or 9.0%, from September 30, 2020, and increased $282.7 million, or 63.6%, from December 31, 2019. The increase in noninterest-bearing deposits is primarily deposits related to the Main Street Lending Program. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 29.6% of total deposits as of December 31, 2020, up from 29.2% of total deposits as of September 30, 2020, and up from 23.1% of total deposits as of December 31, 2019. Savings and Money Market deposits increased $69.7 million or 12.9%, from September 30, 2020 primarily due to movement out of time deposits into Money Market accounts. The average cost of deposits was 0.46% for the fourth quarter of 2020, representing a 12 basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2020 and a 52 basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in average cost of deposits was due primarily to the repricing of certificates of deposit during the quarter.

Borrowings decreased by $25.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 to $252.7 million due primarily to repayment of advances under the Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Borrowings totaled 8.2% of total assets at December 31, 2020, compared to 9.5% at September 30, 2020 and 4.4% at December 31, 2019.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 4.36%, an increase of 46 basis points from the third quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 4 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2019. The tax equivalent net interest margin(1) for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 4.44%, an increase of 47 basis points from the third quarter of 2020 and 1 basis point from the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase from the third quarter of 2020 is due primarily to net accretion of deferred origination fees over deferred origination costs associated with PPP loan forgiveness. At the time of forgiveness the remaining net fee is recognized immediately. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, net interest margin and tax equivalent net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 were 4.13% and 4.21%, respectively. Approximately $3.3 million of net deferred fees remain unamortized at December 31, 2020.

Net interest income totaled $29.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 35.0% from $22.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Interest income totaled $33.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 24.5% from $27.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Interest and fees on loans increased $2.8 million, or 9.3%, compared to the third quarter of 2020, and increased by $7.5 million, or 29.9%, from the fourth quarter of 2019. Interest expense was $3.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 10.4% from $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 21.1% from $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $8.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $4.8 million for the third quarter of 2020. Gain on sale of Main Street loans represented $3.7 million of the $4.0 million increase. Additionally, swap fees were $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $494 thousand for the third quarter of 2020. These increases were offset by declines in gain on sale of SBA loans, SBA servicing fees, and mortgage referral fees of $312 thousand, $81 thousand, and $193 thousand, respectively.

Noninterest expense totaled $18.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of 4.5% from $19.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to a decrease in salaries and benefits. The decrease in salaries and benefits was primarily due to the core system conversion associated with the acquisition of Citizens State Bank, which was completed in July 2020 and allowed for the elimination of headcount redundancies.

The efficiency ratio was 47.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 62.2% in the third quarter of 2020, and 68.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter efficiency ratio was assisted by increased swap fees, PPP origination fees immediately recognized at the time of forgiveness, and gain on sale of Main Street loans.

Subsequent Events

On January 8, 2021, we completed the previously announced sale of our Jacksboro branch location to First State Bank of Graham, Texas (the "Jacksboro Branch Sale"). The Jacksboro Branch Sale resulted in the sale of loans of approximately $3.5 million, deposits of approximately $5.7 million and the real property on which the branch was located.













(1) Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, Tangible Book Value Per Share, Tangible Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and certain PPP-related figures are all non-GAAP measures. In Spirit's judgment, regarding Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, the fully tax equivalent basis is the preferred industry measurement basis for net interest margin and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. Regarding Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Stockholders' Equity To Tangible Assets, Spirit believes that that these measures are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing its tangible book value. The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this earnings release may differ from that of other banking organizations reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar or with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures Spirit has discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a reconciliation to the nearest respective GAAP measures at the end of this earnings release.

Conference Call

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.

Spirit, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Spirit of Texas Bank has 36 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Tyler metropolitan areas, along with offices in North Central and South Texas. Please visit https://www.sotb.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, protections, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will, "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends" "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) changes in general business, industry or economic conditions, or competition; (ii) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank's business, including the impact of actions taken by governmental and regulatory authorities in response to such pandemic, such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the programs established thereunder, and the Bank's participation in such programs, (iii) changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation, policy, guideline, or practice governing or affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries or with respect to tax or accounting principles or otherwise; (iv) adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets; (v) changes in interest rates; (vi) higher-than-expected costs or other difficulties related to integration of combined or merged businesses; (vii) the inability to realize expected cost savings or achieve other anticipated benefits in connection with business combinations and other acquisitions; (viii) changes in the quality or composition of our loan and investment portfolios; (ix) adequacy of loan loss reserves; (x) increased competition; (xi) loss of certain key officers; (xii) continued relationships with major customers; (xiii) deposit attrition; (xiv) rapidly changing technology; (xv) unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings and liabilities and other costs; (xvi) changes in the cost of funds, demand for loan products, or demand for financial services; (xvii) other economic, competitive, governmental, or technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices; and (xviii) our success at managing the foregoing items. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 16, 2020, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the SEC.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY



Consolidated Statements of Income



(Unaudited)















































































For the Three Months Ended







December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020



June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019







(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Interest income:





















Interest and fees on loans

$ 32,682

$ 29,901



$ 29,912

$ 27,409

$ 25,160 Interest and dividends on investment securities

914

465



457

504

997 Other interest income

101

115



185

900

918 Total interest income

33,697

30,481



30,554

28,813

27,075 Interest expense:





















Interest on deposits

2,726

3,392



3,945

4,507

4,434 Interest on FHLB advances and other borrowings

1,099

875



558

508

416 Total interest expense

3,825

4,267



4,503

5,015

4,850 Net interest income

29,872

26,214



26,051

23,798

22,225 Provision for loan losses

4,417

2,831



2,838

1,171

775 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

25,455

23,383



23,213

22,627

21,450 Noninterest income:





















Service charges and fees

1,554

1,525



1,270

1,311

1,146 SBA loan servicing fees, net

307

619



256

10

391 Mortgage referral fees

347

428



357

202

232 Gain on sales of loans, net

419

612



326

464

675 Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities

-

1,031



-

-

2,448 Other noninterest income

6,153

604



356

725

162 Total noninterest income

8,780

4,819



2,565

2,712

5,054 Noninterest expense:





















Salaries and employee benefits

10,656

11,365



7,946

11,789

10,684 Occupancy and equipment expenses

2,749

2,222



2,761

2,315

2,222 Professional services

521

555



716

895

1,200 Data processing and network

1,379

1,002



849

743

936 Regulatory assessments and insurance

549

517



379

402

265 Amortization of intangibles

879

919



919

946

1,006 Advertising

74

333



119

153

225 Marketing

60

18



38

160

131 Telephone expense

560

563



483

407

226 Conversion expense

16

279



69

1,477

180 Other operating expenses

984

1,520



1,825

1,673

1,584 Total noninterest expense

18,427

19,293



16,104

20,960

18,659 Income before income tax expense

15,808

8,909



9,674

4,379

7,845 Income tax expense

3,353

1,821



1,980

305

1,676 Net income

$ 12,455

$ 7,088



$ 7,694

$ 4,074

$ 6,169















































Weighted average common shares outstanding:





















Basic

17,168,091

17,340,898



17,581,959

15,370,480

17,434,954 Diluted

17,336,484

17,383,427



17,612,919

15,771,249

17,830,538

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





































As of









December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019









(Dollars in thousands) Assets:























Cash and due from banks

$ 31,396

$ 29,345

$ 35,248

$ 33,946

$ 32,490 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

231,638

121,739

200,096

193,707

293,467 Total cash and cash equivalents

263,034

151,084

235,344

227,653

325,957 Time deposits in other banks

-

-

-

245

490 Investment securities:



















Available for sale securities, at fair value

236,420

119,814

90,878

94,963

96,937 Total investment securities

236,420

119,814

90,878

94,963

96,937 Loans held for sale







1,470

4,287

7,718

7,765

3,989 Loans:























Loans held for investment

2,390,205

2,452,353

2,427,292

2,013,367

1,767,182 Less: allowance for loan and lease losses

(16,026)

(12,207)

(9,905)

(7,620)

(6,737) Loans, net





2,374,179

2,440,146

2,417,387

2,005,747

1,760,445 Premises and equipment, net

83,911

82,734

79,156

78,594

75,150 Accrued interest receivable

11,199

11,612

12,188

7,314

6,507 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

133

302

3,743

3,731

3,653 Goodwill





77,681

77,681

77,966

79,009

68,503 Core deposit intangible

7,818

8,698

9,617

10,536

11,472 SBA servicing asset

2,953

3,051

3,115

3,055

3,355 Deferred tax asset, net

1,085

494

-

-

- Bank-owned life insurance

15,969

15,878

15,787

15,699

15,610 Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock, at cost

5,718

5,709

5,696

5,660

8,310 Other assets



3,894

3,580

4,423

4,526

4,244 Total assets

$ 3,085,464

$ 2,925,070

$ 2,963,018

$ 2,544,497

$ 2,384,622 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















Liabilities:





















Deposits:























Transaction accounts:



















Noninterest-bearing

$ 727,543

$ 667,199

$ 745,646

$ 487,060

$ 444,822 Interest-bearing

1,092,934

940,930

946,969

878,279

803,557 Total transaction accounts

1,820,477

1,608,129

1,692,615

1,365,339

1,248,379 Time deposits

638,658

679,387

722,376

711,968

679,747 Total deposits

2,459,135

2,287,516

2,414,991

2,077,307

1,928,126 Accrued interest payable

1,303

1,321

1,025

1,218

1,219 Short-term borrowings

10,000

10,000

104,830

10,000

- Long-term borrowings

242,725

267,746

88,246

103,276

105,140 Deferred tax liability, net

-

-

405

1,706

672 Other liabilities



11,522

6,966

5,943

5,173

3,760 Total liabilities

2,724,685

2,573,549

2,615,440

2,198,680

2,038,917 Stockholders' Equity:



















Common stock



298,850

298,509

298,176

297,966

297,188 Retained earnings

76,683

65,783

59,907

52,213

48,139 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

1,005

(237)

1,272

732

667 Treasury stock



(15,759)

(12,534)

(11,777)

(5,094)

(289) Total stockholders' equity

360,779

351,521

347,578

345,817

345,705 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,085,464

$ 2,925,070

$ 2,963,018

$ 2,544,497

$ 2,384,622





























SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Loan Composition (Unaudited)















































As of



December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019



(Dollars in thousands) Loans:



















Commercial and industrial loans (1)(2)

$ 579,772

$ 690,009

$ 724,913

$ 320,418

$ 282,949 Real estate:



















1-4 single family residential loans

362,928

373,220

372,445

382,900

375,743 Construction, land and development loans

415,488

402,476

390,068

405,661

259,384 Commercial real estate loans (including multifamily)

954,537

906,134

835,614

821,952

753,812 Consumer loans and leases

12,042

12,977

19,159

22,398

22,769 Municipal and other loans

65,438

67,537

85,092

60,038

72,525 Total loans held in portfolio

$ 2,390,205

$ 2,452,353

$ 2,427,292

$ 2,013,367

$ 1,767,182





















(1) Balance includes $69.6 million, $72.7 million, $75.1 million, $75.3 million, and $74.2 million of the unguaranteed portion of SBA loans as of December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively.



















(2) Balance includes $277.8 million of PPP loans as of December 31, 2020.

















SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Deposit Composition (Unaudited)



















































As of



December 31,

2020

September 30,

2020

June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019











(Dollars in thousands) Deposits:



















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 727,543

$ 667,199

$ 745,646

$ 487,060

$ 444,822 Interest-bearing demand deposits

472,075

391,396

360,282

334,302

370,467 Interest-bearing NOW accounts

10,288

8,655

31,132

28,376

28,204 Savings and money market accounts

610,571

540,879

555,555

515,601

404,886 Time deposits

638,658

679,387

722,376

711,968

679,747 Total deposits

$ 2,459,135

$ 2,287,516

$ 2,414,991

$ 2,077,307

$ 1,928,126























SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Balances and Yields (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

December 31,



2020

2019



Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets:























Interest-earning deposits in other banks

$ 144,349

$ 101

0.28%

$ 191,822

$ 854

1.77% Loans, including loans held for sale (2)

2,394,431

32,682

5.42%

1,655,206

25,160

6.03% Investment securities and other

177,816

914

2.04%

156,840

1,061

2.68% Total interest-earning assets

2,716,596

33,697

4.92%

2,003,868

27,075

5.36% Noninterest-earning assets

274,170









196,873







Total assets

$ 2,990,766









$ 2,200,741







Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 413,956

$ 156

0.15%

$ 334,819

$ 271

0.32% Interest-bearing NOW accounts

9,510

2

0.08%

21,430

20

0.37% Savings and money market accounts

580,216

648

0.44%

358,054

890

0.99% Time deposits

657,726

1,920

1.16%

664,435

3,253

1.94% FHLB advances and other borrowings

263,486

1,099

1.65%

79,174

416

2.08% Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,924,894

3,825

0.79%

1,457,912

4,850

1.32% Noninterest-bearing liabilities and

shareholders' equity:























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

702,250









421,375







Other liabilities

7,722









3,795







Stockholders' equity

355,900









317,659







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,990,766









$ 2,200,741







Net interest rate spread









4.13%









4.04% Net interest income and margin





$ 29,872

4.36%





$ 22,225

4.40% Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)



$ 30,384

4.44%





$ 22,352

4.43%

























(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.



















(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.























(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.















SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Balances and Yields (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended



December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020



Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate



(Dollars in thousands) (Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets:























Interest-earning deposits in other banks

144,349

$ 101

0.28%

$ 134,573

$ 101

0.30% Loans, including loans held for sale (2)

2,394,431

32,682

5.42%

2,436,667

29,901

4.87% Investment securities and other

177,816

914

2.04%

93,115

479

2.04% Total interest-earning assets

2,716,596

33,697

4.92%

2,664,355

30,481

4.54% Noninterest-earning assets

274,170









265,462







Total assets

$ 2,990,766









$ 2,929,817







Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 413,956

$ 156

0.15%

$ 375,421

$ 176

0.19% Interest-bearing NOW accounts

9,510

2

0.08%

14,644

7

0.19% Savings and money market accounts

580,216

648

0.44%

541,681

621

0.45% Time deposits

657,726

1,920

1.16%

713,618

2,588

1.44% FHLB advances and other borrowings

263,486

1,099

1.65%

211,214

875

1.64% Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,924,894

3,825

0.79%

1,856,578

4,267

0.91% Noninterest-bearing liabilities and

shareholders' equity:























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

702,250









715,783







Other liabilities

7,722









8,451







Stockholders' equity

355,900









349,005







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,990,766









$ 2,929,817







Net interest rate spread









4.13%









3.63% Net interest income and margin





$ 29,872

4.36%





$ 26,214

3.90% Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)



$ 30,384

4.44%





$ 26,660

3.97%

























(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances.



















(2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status.























(3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.













SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)

























As of or for the Three Months Ended



December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Basic and diluted earnings per share - GAAP basis:



















Net income available to common stockholders

$ 12,455

$ 7,088

$ 7,694

$ 4,074

$ 6,169 Weighted average number of common shares - basic

17,168,091

17,340,898

17,581,959

18,184,110

17,434,954 Weighted average number of common shares - diluted

17,336,484

17,383,427

17,612,919

18,441,977

17,830,538 Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.73

$ 0.41

$ 0.44

$ 0.22

$ 0.35 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.72

$ 0.41

$ 0.44

$ 0.22

$ 0.35 Basic and diluted earnings per share - Non-GAAP basis:



















Net income

$ 12,455

$ 7,088

$ 7,694

$ 4,074

$ 6,169 Pre-tax adjustments:



















Noninterest income



















Gain on sale of investment securities

-

(1,031)

-

-

(2,448) Noninterest expense



















Merger related expenses

24

342

69

1,614

821 Taxes:



















NOL Carryback









-

(575)



Tax effect of adjustments

(5)

145

(14)

(331)

467 Adjusted net income

$ 12,474

$ 6,544

$ 7,749

$ 4,782

$ 5,009 Weighted average number of common shares - basic

17,168,091

17,340,898

17,581,959

18,184,110

17,434,954 Weighted average number of common shares - diluted

17,336,484

17,383,427

17,612,919

18,441,977

17,830,538 Basic earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis

$ 0.73

$ 0.38

$ 0.44

$ 0.26

$ 0.29 Diluted earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis

$ 0.72

$ 0.38

$ 0.44

$ 0.26

$ 0.28

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Net Interest Margin on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)

























As of or for the Three Months Ended



December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net interest margin - GAAP basis:



















Net interest income

$ 29,872

$ 26,214

$ 26,051

$ 23,798

$ 22,225 Average interst-earning assets

2,716,596

2,664,355

2,646,903

2,179,501

2,003,868 Net interest margin

4.36%

3.90%

3.95%

4.38%

4.40% Net interest margin - Non-GAAP basis:



















Net interest income

$ 29,872

$ 26,214

$ 26,051

$ 23,798

$ 22,225 Plus:



















Impact of fully taxable equivalent adjustment

512

446

373

92

127 Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis

$ 30,384

$ 26,660

$ 26,424

$ 23,890

$ 22,352 Average interst-earning assets

2,716,596

2,664,355

2,646,903

2,179,501

2,003,868 Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP basis

4.44%

3.97%

4.00%

4.40%

4.43%

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Book Value Per Share (Unaudited)

























As of



December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total stockholders' equity

$ 360,779

$ 351,521

$ 347,578

$ 345,817

$ 345,705 Less:



















Goodwill and other intangible assets

85,499

86,379

87,583

89,545

79,975 Tangible stockholders' equity

$ 275,280

$ 265,142

$ 259,995

$ 256,272

$ 265,730 Shares outstanding

17,081,831

17,316,313

17,368,573

17,969,012

18,258,222 Book value per share

$ 21.12

$ 20.30

$ 20.01

$ 19.25

$ 18.93 Less:



















Goodwill and other intangible assets per share

$ 5.01

$ 4.99

$ 5.04

4.99

4.38 Tangible book value per share

$ 16.11

$ 15.31

$ 14.97

$ 14.26

$ 14.55

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Unaudited)

























As of



December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019



(Dollars in thousands) Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP basis:



















Total stockholders' equity (numerator)

$ 360,779

$ 351,521

$ 347,578

$ 345,817

$ 345,705 Total assets (denominator)

3,085,464

2,925,070

2,963,018

2,544,497

2,384,622 Total stockholders' equity to total assets

11.69%

12.02%

11.73%

13.59%

14.50% Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP basis:



















Tangible equity:



















Total stockholders' equity

$ 360,779

$ 351,521

$ 347,578

$ 345,817

$ 345,705 Less:



















Goodwill and other intangible assets

85,499

86,379

87,583

89,545

79,975 Total tangible common equity (numerator)

$ 275,280

$ 265,142

$ 259,995

$ 256,272

$ 265,730 Tangible assets:



















Total assets

3,085,464

2,925,070

2,963,018

2,544,497

2,384,622 Less:



















Goodwill and other intangible assets

85,499

86,379

87,583

89,545

79,975 Total tangible assets (denominator)

$ 2,999,965

$ 2,838,691

$ 2,875,435

$ 2,454,952

$ 2,304,647





















Tangible equity to tangible assets

9.18%

9.34%

9.04%

10.44%

11.53%

