Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CONROE, Texas, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) ("Spirit", the "Company", "we", "our", or "us") reported net income of $7.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 representing diluted earnings per share of $0.44, compared to net income of $5.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, representing diluted earnings per share of $0.41. Record net income for the second quarter of 2020 was assisted by $1.0 million net accretion of origination fees on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans offset by increased provision expense for loan losses related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights

Deployed our talented and experienced lending team to assist more than 3,200 businesses in obtaining PPP loans totaling $428 million , as of June 30, 2020 , generating $15.3 million of origination fees that will be accreted into income over the life of the loans.

, as of , generating of origination fees that will be accreted into income over the life of the loans. Capital continues to remain strong with a Tier 1 capital leverage ratio of 9.60% at Spirit of Texas Bank SSB (the "Bank") and 9.49% at the Company on a consolidated basis.

Net interest margin for the second quarter as reported and on a tax equivalent basis (1) were 3.95% and 4.00%, respectively. Net interest margin was negatively impacted by the origination of PPP loans which yield 1.00% and reduced the net interest margin by 19 basis points.

were 3.95% and 4.00%, respectively. Net interest margin was negatively impacted by the origination of PPP loans which yield 1.00% and reduced the net interest margin by 19 basis points. At June 30, 2020 , return on average assets was 1.07% annualized.

, return on average assets was 1.07% annualized. Book value per share increased to $20.01 at June 30, 2020 and tangible book value per share (1) increased to $14.97 at the same date.

at and tangible book value per share increased to at the same date. At June 30, 2020 , total stockholders' equity to total assets was 11.73% and tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1) was 9.04%.

Dean Bass, Spirit's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are extremely pleased to report such strong quarterly results despite an extremely tough operating environment. We are truly blessed to have some of the strongest and most committed bankers in the business who worked tirelessly to assist current and new customers obtain capital through the Paycheck Protection Program. We were only able to accomplish the impressive volume of PPP loan originations during the quarter because of the robust staff that we maintain. Additionally, the origination fees, which will be earned over the relatively short life of these loans, represent an attractive return on investment for our shareholders. We remain absolutely committed to the safety of our employees and customers as the global pandemic continues to evolve and will continue to seek unique opportunities to deploy resources and create shareholder value during these challenging times."

Loan Portfolio and Composition

During the second quarter of 2020, gross loans grew to $2.43 billion, an increase of 20.6% from $2.01 billion as of March 31, 2020, and an increase of 71.2% from $1.42 billion as of June 30, 2019. Loan growth, quarter over quarter, was primarily driven by participation in the Payroll Protection Program which added $428.0 million in loans. Excluding PPP loans, organic loans increased $43.1 million, or 14.4% annualized, which includes approximately $13.3 million of participations purchased. Organic loan growth for the quarter (excluding PPP loans) was the result of customers delaying projects and plans as opposed to the Bank decreasing the supply of funds available to lend. We will continue to support our customers and are committed to making funds available while actively managing balance sheet risk.

We remain focused on credit quality and meeting the needs of our customers while ensuring adequate capital is conserved to cover potential losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The industries and related exposures currently being monitored by our credit administration personnel include retail strip centers, hospitality, restaurants and direct and indirect oil exposure. Retail strip centers consisted of $120.4 million, or 5.0% of the loan portfolio, at June 30, 2020. Hospitality exposure consisted of $91.4 million, or 3.8% of the loan portfolio, at June 30, 2020. Restaurant exposure consisted of $30.5 million, or 1.3% of the loan portfolio, at June 30, 2020. Finally, total oil exposure was $74.7 million, or 3.1% of the loan portfolio, at June 30, 2020.

Asset Quality

Asset quality remained strong in the second quarter of 2020. The provision for loan losses recorded for the second quarter of 2020 was $2.8 million, which served to increase the allowance to $9.9 million, or 0.41% of the $2.43 billion in gross loans outstanding as of June 30, 2020. The majority of the provision expense for the second quarter of 2020 related to increasing qualitative reserves in response to the current economic environment as opposed to a deterioration in credit quality or an increase in impaired loan balances. The coverage ratio on the organic portfolio was 0.77% of the $1.28 billion in organic loans outstanding, excluding PPP loans which are fully guaranteed and not reserved for as of June 30, 2020. As an emerging growth company, we have opted to delay the adoption of CECL until 2023. Under our current incurred loss model, our reserves are based upon an estimate of loss events which have occurred as opposed to forecasting future loss events.

Nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio as of June 30, 2020 was 0.31% compared to 0.38% as of March 31, 2020, and 0.40% as of June 30, 2019. Annualized net charge-offs were 10 basis points for the second quarter of 2020, compared to 18 basis points for the second quarter of 2019.

As of June 30, 2020, we have received and approved COVID-19 related loan relief requests, including periods of interest only payments, full payment deferrals, and escrow deferrals associated with loans with an unpaid principal balance of approximately $520.6 million. While these approvals were initially given for a period of 90 days to ease the impact of business closures and reduced demand, we continue to stay in contact with our borrowers and monitor their long-term financial stability and our collateral position. Based on these conversations, more than 90% of these borrowers have resumed or are expected to resume payments this month.

Deposits and Borrowings

Deposits totaled $2.41 billion as of June 30, 2020, an increase of 16.3% from $2.08 billion as of March 31, 2020, and an increase of 53.8% from $1.57 billion as of June 30, 2019. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $258.6 million, or 53.1%, from March 31, 2020, and increased $377.8 million, or 102.7% from June 30, 2019. The increase in noninterest-bearing deposits is partially due to deposit accounts related to PPP loan funding. PPP related deposit accounts totaled $108.0 million at June 30, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 30.9% of total deposits as of June 30, 2020, up from 23.4% of total deposits as of March 31, 2020, and 23.4% of total deposits as of June 30, 2019. The average cost of deposits was 0.67% for the second quarter of 2020, representing a 26 basis point decrease from the first quarter of 2020 and a 34 basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2019.

Borrowings increased by $79.8 million during the second quarter of 2020 to $193.1 million due primarily to participation in the Paycheck Protection Program Lending Facility with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Borrowings totaled 6.5% of total assets at June 30, 2020, compared to 4.4% at March 31, 2020 and 4.7% at June 30, 2019.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the second quarter of 2020 was 3.95%, a decrease of 43 basis points from the first quarter of 2020 and 66 basis points from the second quarter of 2019. The tax equivalent net interest margin(1) for the second quarter of 2020 was 4.00%, a decrease of 40 basis points from the first quarter of 2020 and a decrease of 64 basis points from the second quarter of 2019. The decline from the first quarter of 2020 is primarily due to rate resets on interest-earning assets as a result of decreases in interest rates set by the Federal Open Market Committee during the first quarter of 2020 and PPP loans which yield 1.00%. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, net interest margin and tax equivalent net interest margin were 4.14% and 4.21%, respectively.

Net interest income totaled $26.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 9.5% from $23.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, and an increase of 31.9% from $19.8 million for the second quarter of 2019. Interest income totaled $30.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 6.0% from $28.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, and an increase of 25.7% from $24.3 million for the second quarter of 2019. Interest and fees on loans increased by $2.5 million, or 9.1% from the first quarter of 2020, and increased by $7.7 million, or 34.7%, from the second quarter of 2019. Interest expense was $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 10.2% from $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2020, and relatively flat compared to the second quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $2.6 million for the second quarter of 2020, compared to $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2020. U.S. Small Business Administration loan servicing fees increased $246 thousand, quarter over quarter, as a result of a favorable servicing asset valuation. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2020, mortgage referral fees increased $155 thousand as mortgage activity increased as a result of lower interest rates during the quarter. Gain on sale of loans and interest rate swap income declined $138 thousand and $369 thousand, respectively, in response to general declines in lending activity during the quarter.

Noninterest expense totaled $16.1 million in the second quarter of 2020, a decrease of 23.2% from $21.0 million in the first quarter of 2020. The primary reason for the decline in noninterest expense was the deferral of $4.9 million of salary expense recorded in conjunction with PPP loan originations. These loan costs will amortize on a straight-line basis over the life of the loans.

The efficiency ratio was 56.28% in the second quarter of 2020, which was assisted by the deferral of $4.9 million of salary expense related to PPP loan originations, compared to 79.06% in the first quarter of 2020, and 67.27% in the second quarter of 2019.

(1) Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share, Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, Tangible Book Value Per Share, and Tangible Stockholders' Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio are all non-GAAP measures. Spirit believes that for Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share, the adjustments made to net income allow investors and analysts to better assess its basic and diluted earnings per common share by removing the volatility that is associated with merger-related expenses and gain on sale of investment securities that are unrelated to its core business. In Spirit's judgment, regarding Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin, the fully tax equivalent basis is the preferred industry measurement basis for net interest margin and that it enhances comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. Regarding Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Stockholders' Equity To Tangible Assets, Spirit believes that that these measures are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing its tangible book value. The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this news release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that it discusses in this news release may differ from that of other banking organizations reporting measures with similar names. You should understand how such other banking organizations calculate their financial measures similar or with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures Spirit has discussed in this news release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures. Please see a reconciliation to the nearest respective GAAP measures at the end of this news release.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.

Spirit, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Spirit of Texas Bank has 41 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, Austin, San Antonio-New Braunfels, Corpus Christi and Tyler metropolitan areas, along with offices in North Central and South Texas. Please visit https://www.sotb.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, protections, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will, "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends" "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) changes in general business, industry or economic conditions, or competition; (ii) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank's business, including the impact of actions taken by governmental and regulatory authorities in response to such pandemic, such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and the programs established thereunder, and the Bank's participation in such programs, (iii) changes in any applicable law, rule, regulation, policy, guideline, or practice governing or affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries or with respect to tax or accounting principles or otherwise; (iv) adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets; (v) changes in interest rates; (vi) the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Bank's proposed transaction with Moody National Bank ("Moody"), pursuant to which Moody will purchase certain assets and assume certain liabilities (the "Branch Sale") associated with the Bank's branch located at 1010 Bay Area Boulevard, Houston, Texas 77058 (the "Branch"), will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; (vii) the risk that converting the operations of the Branch to Moody will be materially delayed or will be more difficult than expected; (viii) the effect of the announcement of the Branch Sale on customer relationships and operating results; (ix) the possibility that the Branch Sale may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events; (x) higher-than-expected costs or other difficulties related to integration of combined or merged businesses; (xi) the inability to realize expected cost savings or achieve other anticipated benefits in connection with business combinations and other acquisitions; (xii) changes in the quality or composition of our loan and investment portfolios; (xii) adequacy of loan loss reserves; (xiii) increased competition; (xiv) loss of certain key officers; (xv) continued relationships with major customers; (xvi) deposit attrition; (xvii) rapidly changing technology; (xviii) unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings and liabilities and other costs; (xix) changes in the cost of funds, demand for loan products, or demand for financial services; (xx) other economic, competitive, governmental, or technological factors affecting our operations, markets, products, services, and prices; and (xxi) our success at managing the foregoing items. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 16, 2020, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on May 15, 2020 and its other filings with the SEC.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)





































































For the Three Months Ended



June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest income:



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 29,912

$ 27,409

$ 25,160

$ 23,064

$ 22,204 Interest and dividends on investment securities

457

504

997

1,143

1,302 Other interest income

185

900

918

794

794 Total interest income

30,554

28,813

27,075

25,001

24,300 Interest expense:



















Interest on deposits

3,945

4,507

4,434

4,097

3,938 Interest on FHLB advances and other borrowings

558

508

416

425

611 Total interest expense

4,503

5,015

4,850

4,522

4,549 Net interest income

26,051

23,798

22,225

20,479

19,751 Provision for loan losses

2,838

1,171

775

900

332 Net interest income after provision for loan losses

23,213

22,627

21,450

19,579

19,419 Noninterest income:



















Service charges and fees

1,270

1,311

1,146

866

969 SBA loan servicing fees, net

256

10

391

234

40 Mortgage referral fees

357

202

232

173

198 Gain on sales of loans, net

326

464

675

1,151

1,384 Gain (loss) on sales of investment securities

-

-

2,448

-

1,053 Other noninterest income

356

725

162

257

131 Total noninterest income

2,565

2,712

5,054

2,681

3,775 Noninterest expense:



















Salaries and employee benefits

7,946

11,789

10,684

9,502

8,765 Occupancy and equipment expenses

2,761

2,315

2,222

1,710

1,690 Professional services

716

895

1,200

791

1,022 Data processing and network

849

743

936

884

731 Regulatory assessments and insurance

379

402

265

(256)

315 Amortization of intangibles

919

946

1,006

1,015

1,006 Advertising

119

153

225

134

167 Marketing

38

160

131

136

132 Telephone expense

483

407

226

289

338 Conversion expense

69

1,477

180

314

453 Other operating expenses

1,825

1,673

1,584

1,037

1,206 Total noninterest expense

16,104

20,960

18,659

15,556

15,825 Income before income tax expense

9,674

4,379

7,845

6,704

7,369 Income tax expense

1,980

305

1,676

1,374

1,542 Net income

$ 7,694

$ 4,074

$ 6,169

$ 5,330

$ 5,827





















Earnings per common share:



















Basic

$ 0.44

$ 0.22

$ 0.35

$ 0.35

$ 0.42 Diluted

$ 0.44

$ 0.22

$ 0.35

$ 0.34

$ 0.41





















Weighted average common shares outstanding:



















Basic

17,581,959

18,184,110

17,434,954

15,370,480

13,765,929 Diluted

17,612,919

18,441,977

17,830,538

15,771,249

14,236,244

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)





































As of









June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019









(Dollars in thousands) Assets:























Cash and due from banks

$ 35,248

$ 33,946

$ 32,490

$ 28,822

$ 26,150 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

200,096

193,707

293,467

122,721

137,008



Total cash and cash equivalents

235,344

227,653

325,957

151,543

163,158 Time deposits in other banks

-

245

490

1,225

1,225 Investment securities:





















Available for sale securities, at fair value

90,878

94,963

96,937

166,669

171,058



Total investment securities

90,878

94,963

96,937

166,669

171,058 Loans held for sale

7,718

7,765

3,989

2,784

2,583 Loans:



















Loans held for investment

2,427,292

2,013,367

1,767,182

1,487,602

1,418,211 Less: allowance for loan and lease losses

(9,905)

(7,620)

(6,737)

(6,565)

(6,277)

Loans, net

2,417,387

2,005,747

1,760,445

1,481,037

1,411,934 Premises and equipment, net

79,156

78,594

75,150

65,144

62,815 Accrued interest receivable

12,188

7,314

6,507

6,319

7,039 Other real estate owned and repossessed assets

3,743

3,731

3,653

1,042

1,324 Goodwill

77,966

79,009

68,503

43,086

43,889 Core deposit intangible

9,617

10,536

11,472

11,628

12,583 SBA servicing asset

3,115

3,055

3,355

3,548

3,570 Deferred tax asset, net

-

-

-

-

48 Bank-owned life insurance

15,787

15,699

15,610

15,521

15,432 Federal Home Loan Bank and other bank stock, at cost

5,696

5,660

8,310

6,233

6,190 Other assets

4,423

4,526

4,244

4,005

4,485



Total assets

$ 2,963,018

$ 2,544,497

$ 2,384,622

$ 1,959,784

$ 1,907,333 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















Liabilities:



















Deposits:





















Transaction accounts:





















Noninterest-bearing

$ 745,646

$ 487,060

$ 444,822

$ 366,209

$ 367,892

Interest-bearing

946,969

878,279

803,557

593,064

569,839



Total transaction accounts

1,692,615

1,365,339

1,248,379

959,273

937,731

Time deposits

722,376

711,968

679,747

625,940

632,873



Total deposits

2,414,991

2,077,307

1,928,126

1,585,213

1,570,604 Accrued interest payable

1,025

1,218

1,219

1,002

1,134 Short-term borrowings

104,830

10,000

-

-

- Long-term borrowings

88,246

103,276

105,140

74,165

89,398 Deferred tax liability, net

405

1,706

672

215

- Other liabilities

5,943

5,173

3,760

2,451

2,087



Total liabilities

2,615,440

2,198,680

2,038,917

1,663,046

1,663,223 Stockholders' Equity:



















Common stock

298,176

297,966

297,188

251,875

204,974 Retained earnings

59,907

52,213

48,139

41,970

36,640 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

1,272

732

667

3,091

2,496 Treasury stock

(11,777)

(5,094)

(289)

(198)

-



Total stockholders' equity

347,578

345,817

345,705

296,738

244,110



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,963,018

$ 2,544,497

$ 2,384,622

$ 1,959,784

$ 1,907,333

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Loan Composition (Unaudited)















































As of



June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019















(Dollars in thousands)



Loans:



















Commercial and industrial loans (1)(2)

$ 724,913

$ 320,418

$ 282,949

$ 248,745

$ 197,774 Real estate:



















1-4 single family residential loans

372,445

382,900

375,743

321,044

281,514 Construction, land and development loans

390,068

405,661

259,384

233,830

176,567 Commercial real estate loans (including multifamily)

835,614

821,952

753,812

597,415

671,900 Consumer loans and leases

19,159

22,398

22,769

17,663

20,745 Municipal and other loans

85,092

60,038

72,525

68,905

69,711 Total loans held in portfolio

$ 2,427,292

$ 2,013,367

$ 1,767,182

$ 1,487,602

$ 1,418,211





















(1) Balance includes $75.1 million, $75.3 million, $74.2 million, $78.7 million, and $71.3 million of the unguaranteed portion of SBA loans as of June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, and June 30, 2019, respectively.





















(2) Balance includes $428.0 million of PPP loans as of June 30, 2020.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Deposit Composition (Unaudited)















































As of



June 30,

2020

March 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

June 30,

2019







(Dollars in thousands) Deposits:



















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

$ 745,646

$ 487,060

$ 444,822

$ 366,209

$ 367,892 Interest-bearing demand deposits

360,282

334,302

370,467

303,037

292,550 Interest-bearing NOW accounts

31,132

28,376

28,204

8,626

7,638 Savings and money market accounts

555,555

515,601

404,886

281,401

269,651 Time deposits

722,376

711,968

679,747

625,940

632,873 Total deposits

$ 2,414,991

$ 2,077,307

$ 1,928,126

$ 1,585,213

$ 1,570,604

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Balances and Yields (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended

June 30,



2020

2019



Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets:























Interest-earning deposits in other banks

$ 220,940

$ 148

0.27%

$ 120,568

$ 742

2.47% Loans, including loans held for sale (2)

2,332,707

29,911

5.14%

1,419,004

22,204

6.28% Investment securities and other

93,256

495

2.13%

177,227

1,354

3.06% Total interest-earning assets

2,646,903

30,554

4.63%

1,716,799

24,300

5.68% Noninterest-earning assets

228,203









143,434







Total assets

$ 2,875,106









$ 1,860,233







Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 346,220

$ 175

0.20%

$ 295,274

$ 394

0.54% Interest-bearing NOW accounts

29,087

18

0.25%

7,619

3

0.16% Savings and money market accounts

539,533

825

0.61%

267,357

588

0.88% Time deposits

719,498

2,927

1.63%

634,700

2,953

1.87% FHLB advances and other borrowings

150,388

558

1.49%

75,856

611

3.23% Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,784,726

4,503

1.01%

1,280,806

4,549

1.42% Noninterest-bearing liabilities and

shareholders' equity:























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

742,542









359,559







Other liabilities

2,236









3,228







Stockholders' equity

345,602









216,640







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,875,106









$ 1,860,233







Net interest rate spread









3.62%









4.26% Net interest income and margin





$ 26,051

3.95%





$ 19,751

4.61% Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)



$ 26,424

4.00%





$ 19,863

4.64%

























(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances. (2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status. (3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Average Balances and Yields (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended



June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020



Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance (1)

Interest/

Expense

Annualized

Yield/Rate



(Dollars in thousands) Interest-earning assets:























Interest-earning deposits in other banks

220,940

$ 148

0.27%

$ 231,616

$ 852

1.48% Loans, including loans held for sale (2)

2,332,707

29,911

5.14%

1,851,879

27,409

5.94% Investment securities and other

93,256

495

2.13%

96,006

552

2.31% Total interest-earning assets

2,646,903

30,554

4.63%

2,179,501

28,813

5.30% Noninterest-earning assets

228,203









217,060







Total assets

$ 2,875,106









$ 2,396,561







Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 346,220

$ 175

0.20%

$ 335,669

$ 225

0.27% Interest-bearing NOW accounts

29,087

18

0.25%

27,632

26

0.38% Savings and money market accounts

539,533

825

0.61%

443,449

1,012

0.92% Time deposits

719,498

2,927

1.63%

685,689

3,244

1.90% FHLB advances and other borrowings

150,388

558

1.49%

86,809

508

2.35% Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,784,726

4,503

1.01%

1,579,248

5,015

1.27% Noninterest-bearing liabilities and

shareholders' equity:























Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

742,542









459,156







Other liabilities

2,236









12,265







Stockholders' equity

345,602









345,892







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,875,106









$ 2,396,561







Net interest rate spread









3.62%









4.03% Net interest income and margin





$ 26,051

3.95%





$ 23,798

4.38% Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)(3)



$ 26,424

4.00%





$ 23,890

4.40%

























(1) Average balances presented are derived from daily average balances. (2) Includes loans on nonaccrual status. (3) In order to make pretax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans comparable to those on taxable loans, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a federal tax rate of 21% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively.

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)

























As of or for the Three Months Ended



June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Basic and diluted earnings per share - GAAP basis:



















Net income available to common stockholders

$ 7,694

$ 4,074

$ 6,169

$ 5,330

$ 5,827 Weighted average number of common shares - basic

17,581,959

18,184,110

17,434,954

15,370,480

13,765,929 Weighted average number of common shares - diluted

17,612,919

18,441,977

17,830,538

15,771,249

14,236,244 Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.44

$ 0.22

$ 0.35

$ 0.35

$ 0.42 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.44

$ 0.22

$ 0.35

$ 0.34

$ 0.41 Basic and diluted earnings per share - Non-GAAP basis:



















Net income

$ 7,694

$ 4,074

$ 6,169

$ 5,330

$ 5,827 Pre-tax adjustments:



















Noninterest income



















Gain on sale of investment securities

-

-

(2,448)

-

(1,053) Noninterest expense



















Merger related expenses

69

1,614

821

1,094

1,165 Taxes:



















NOL Carryback

-

(575)











Tax effect of adjustments

(14)

(331)

467

(193)

53 Adjusted net income

$ 7,749

$ 4,782

$ 5,009

$ 6,231

$ 5,992 Weighted average number of common shares - basic

17,581,959

18,184,110

17,434,954

15,370,480

13,765,929 Weighted average number of common shares - diluted

17,612,919

18,441,977

17,830,538

15,771,249

14,236,244 Basic earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis

$ 0.44

$ 0.26

$ 0.29

$ 0.41

$ 0.44 Diluted earnings per common share - Non-GAAP basis

$ 0.44

$ 0.26

$ 0.28

$ 0.40

$ 0.42

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Net Interest Margin on a Fully Taxable Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)

























As of or for the Three Months Ended



June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Net interest margin - GAAP basis:



















Net interest income

$ 26,051

$ 23,798

$ 22,225

$ 20,479

$ 19,751 Average interst-earning assets

2,646,903

2,179,501

2,003,868

1,769,432

1,716,799 Net interest margin

3.95%

4.38%

4.40%

4.59%

4.61% Net interest margin - Non-GAAP basis:



















Net interest income

$ 26,051

$ 23,798

$ 22,225

$ 20,479

$ 19,751 Plus:



















Impact of fully taxable equivalent adjustment

373

92

127

153

112 Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis

$ 26,424

$ 23,890

$ 22,352

$ 20,632

$ 19,863 Average interst-earning assets

2,646,903

2,179,501

2,003,868

1,769,432

1,716,799 Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis - Non-GAAP basis

4.00%

4.40%

4.43%

4.63%

4.64%

SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Book Value Per Share (Unaudited)

























As of



June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Total stockholders' equity

$ 347,578

$ 345,817

$ 345,705

$ 296,738

$ 244,110 Less:



















Goodwill and other intangible assets

87,583

89,545

79,975

54,714

56,472 Tangible stockholders' equity

$ 259,995

$ 256,272

$ 265,730

$ 242,024

$ 187,638 Shares outstanding

17,368,573

17,969,012

18,258,222

16,121,479

13,790,332 Book value per share

$ 20.01

$ 19.25

$ 18.93

$ 18.41

$ 17.70 Less:



















Goodwill and other intangible assets per share

$ 5.04

$ 4.99

4.38

3.40

4.09 Tangible book value per share

$ 14.97

$ 14.26

$ 14.55

$ 15.01

$ 13.61























SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Unaudited)

























As of



June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019



(Dollars in thousands) Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP basis:



















Total stockholders' equity (numerator)

$ 347,578

$ 345,817

$ 345,705

$ 296,738

$ 244,110 Total assets (denominator)

2,963,018

2,544,497

2,384,622

1,959,784

1,907,333 Total stockholders' equity to total assets

11.73%

13.59%

14.50%

15.14%

12.80% Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP basis:



















Tangible equity:



















Total stockholders' equity

$ 347,578

$ 345,817

$ 345,705

$ 296,738

$ 244,110 Less:



















Goodwill and other intangible assets

87,583

89,545

79,975

54,714

56,472 Total tangible common equity (numerator)

$ 259,995

$ 256,272

$ 265,730

$ 242,024

$ 187,638 Tangible assets:



















Total assets

2,963,018

2,544,497

2,384,622

1,959,784

1,907,333 Less:



















Goodwill and other intangible assets

87,583

89,545

79,975

54,714

56,472 Total tangible assets (denominator)

$ 2,875,435

$ 2,454,952

$ 2,304,647

$ 1,905,070

$ 1,850,861





















Tangible equity to tangible assets

9.04%

10.44%

11.53%

12.70%

10.14%

