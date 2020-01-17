Spirit Of Texas Director Nelda Luce Blair Named To Texas Public Safety Commission By Governor Greg Abbott

CONROE, Texas, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) ("Spirit"), the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank, today announced that its independent director, Nelda Luce Blair, has been appointed by Governor Greg Abbott to the Texas Public Safety Commission (the "Commission") for a term running through January 1, 2026.

The Commission oversees the Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDPS), the agency responsible for statewide planning and policy formation regarding the enforcement of criminal, traffic, and safety laws; crime prevention; and law and public safety education. TxDPS' divisions include the Texas Rangers, Texas Highway Patrol, Driver License, Regulatory Licensing, and Intelligence and Counterterrorism. In addition, the Commission interfaces with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Central Intelligence Agency, National Security Agency, Department of Defense, and similar federal agencies, while advising the Governor in responding to state emergencies such as natural disasters, mass shootings, insurrections, invasions, and acts of terrorism.

Ms. Blair, in addition to being on the Board of Directors of both Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. and Spirit of Texas Bank, is a triple, board-certified attorney and CEO of The Blair Law Firm, P.C. A fifth generation Texan, she is a gubernatorial appointee and secretary of the Stephen F. Austin State University Board of Regents, former gubernatorial appointee and former chair of the University of Houston System Board of Regents, and former gubernatorial appointee to the Texas Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and former chair of its regional Grievance Committee, a licensed realtor member of the Houston Association of Realtors, and a member and former board member of the Economic Development Partnership of The Woodlands. She is chair and president of the Conroe ISD Education Foundation and of the Humane Society of Montgomery County, member of the Greater Houston Women's Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Houston Partnership, and founding chair of The Woodlands Convention & Visitors Bureau. Additionally, she is a member and former chair of The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce, former chair of The Woodlands Township, and a former member of the Texas Conference for Women Advisory Board. Blair received a Bachelor of Arts in Pre-Law, Economics and Sociology from Baylor University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Houston Law Center.

Dean O. Bass, Spirit's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Nelda is a true advocate for her community and the great State of Texas. We are honored that her service has expanded to yet another Governor-appointed position. I am confident that she will make a real difference through her strong and dynamic leadership and sharing her fresh perspectives with other commissioners."

"I am humbled to receive this appointment to the Public Safety Commission from Governor Abbott," stated Ms. Blair. "It is an honor for me to serve as a steward of this important commission that is dedicated to liaising with federal agencies and advising the Governor in responding to state emergencies. I look forward to working with the local community, stakeholders, and my fellow commissioners."

Governor Abbott's press release announcing the appointment was issued on January 6, 2020, and can be found in the following link: https://gov.texas.gov/news/post/governor-greg-abbott-appoints-blair-and-wainwright-to-public-safety-commission

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spirit of Texas Bank, provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. Spirit of Texas Bank has 36 locations in the Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Bryan/College Station, San Antonio-New Braunfels, Corpus Christi and Tyler metropolitan areas, along with offices in North Central Texas. Please visit www.sotb.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by law, we do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning such things as our plans, objectives, strategies, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not statements of historical fact, and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "probable," "projects," "seeks," "should," "target," "view" or "would" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases. Factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements include, among others: (i) the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period; (ii) the risk that integration of the operations of Citizens State Bank will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected; and (iii) the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

