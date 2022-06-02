Spirits Brands Storytelling with Augmented Reality

Beverage Industry quick to adopt virtual technology, says Immertia

MELBOURNE, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swigr, an augmented reality platform for the beverage industry, today announced that producers of spirits could now add virtual content to their products, following the successful launch to beer products in November 2021.

The virtual technology platform enables brands to 'virtually' link content to their products. Smartphone users scan products to activate the content, which is brought to life with stunning augmented reality, virtually animating via the product label.

Augmented Reality Whisky - Bringing Products to Life Augmented Reality Beverages - Spirits Labels Come to Life

See the demonstration video

"Augmented Reality is a fantastic way to connect with customers," says co-founder Dave Chaffey. "It's absolutely stunning to see first-hand how it can bring labels to life and tell the story behind the product in a new and exciting way."

Chaffey said that the exciting technology enables brands to attract new customers and create closer connections with existing customers. "Consumers love the experience – it's a new form of storytelling that's authentic and engaging. It offers brands a great opportunity to connect with today's digital savvy consumers."

Key Features of Swigr include:

Interactive AR experience

Virtual on-product display

From-label purchasing

Since its launch in November 2021, more than fifty beer brands have started using the technology, including Budweiser, Paulaner, Abita, Harpoon Brewing, and AB in Bev.

"We've had great success in the beer industry, and I think there's even more value for brands, and for consumers of spirits," said Chaffey.

The Swigr platform is accessible to all brands as it simplifies new technology, enabling augmented reality experiences from their products with ease.

"We've worked hard to create a great concept that integrates with existing products and adds immediate value for brands," said Chaffey. "The technology works with existing packaging. There's no QR codes needed, and no special printing or new packaging required. In a few days, an entire product range can be added."

Swigrä is an augmented reality platform, created by Immertia, a leader in virtual connected packaging.

