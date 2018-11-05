Spirituality & Health Magazine Celebrates 20 Years with Marianne Williamson Cover

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirituality & Health celebrates its 20th year as a print magazine by offering free trial copies of the November/December anniversary issue. This keepsake printing is slated to be one of the publication's most popular ever, featuring a Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) interview and excerpt of her latest book A Politics of Love: A Handbook for a New American Revolution, available in January from HarperCollins. The issue features illustrations from a dynamic artist community (current featured artist is @alenahennessy), a collection of interviews from 10 Spiritual Leaders of the next 20 years, as predicted by a reader poll, and an invitation from S&H finance columnist Paul Sutherland for the community to submit grant proposals to "attempt the good deed you have always dreamed of… ." $60,000 in grant money is available in amounts of up to $2,000 per recipient; the grant is sponsored by the non-profit Utopia Foundation and Spirituality & Health.

Editor-in-Chief Stephen Kiesling, who is also a best-selling author and Olympic rower, began his journey with the magazine when it launched as a branch of New York City's Trinity Church empire. He says: "After 20 years of working on this magazine and thinking a better world is just around the corner, I still know this: No matter who you are or what story shapes your life, the myriad forms of spiritual practice are real, timeless, and helpful for boosting happiness and health and building peace."

Mark Nepo, New York Times best-selling author of The Book of Awakening and current Spirituality & Health columnist praises the magazine: "Congratulations to Spirituality & Health for twenty years of being a crossroads and threshold for authentic living and integral relationship, medicine more in need than ever as we move forward."

About Spirituality & Health Magazine: Spirituality & Health serves explorers on the journey to total aliveness. Launched as a national magazine in 1998, Spirituality & Health is now a complete resource including print, spiritualityhealth.com, podcasts, courses, travel, and events. We draw from the wisdom of many traditions and cultures with an emphasis on sharing practices. We look to science to help provide a context for the spiritual quest. We acknowledge that in our language the words "whole," "health," and "holy" share a common root.

