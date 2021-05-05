Splash Into Summer With Up To 45% Off Club Med's All-Inclusive Escapes

MIAMI, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, invites families, couples, and solo travelers alike to take advantage of up to 45% off, plus perks, at its top resorts in the Caribbean, Mexico, and Florida. The Splash into Summer sale is open for bookings now through June 30, 2021, with select travel dates from now to December 17, 2021. Perks include a free water view room upgrade and free stay for kids under 4. Club Med offers guests an all-inclusive experience tailor-made for any travel style, whether they're seeking a family-friendly vacation or an adults-exclusive getaway.

Club Med's spacious low-density resorts are surrounded by nature, spread across 50 acres, and operate at a limited capacity, allowing guests peace of mind and the freedom to unwind while creating cherished memories together. Guests will enjoy an all-encompassing vacation with unlimited culinary options, premium accommodations, and activities for all interests – from flying trapeze and sailing to poolside yoga and oceanfront spa treatments. Families will particularly enjoy Club Med's Amazing Family program, a fun-filled agenda of weekly activities designed to help families bond, reconnect, and experience a greater sense of reunion. Club Med's enhanced safety and hygiene protocols, free onsite antigen testing, and flexible policies also allow travelers to feel confident and protected while booking an upcoming getaway.

Splash into Summer Sale

Booking window: Today through June 30, 2021

Travel window: Select dates from May 5, 2021 – December 17, 2021 (blackout dates apply)

– (blackout dates apply) 45% off plus perks:

Free water view room upgrade



Kids under 4 stay FREE



No single supplement



Free Cancellations^



Free Emergency Assistance Program ^^



Free Onsite Antigen Testing

Participating Club Med Resorts

Travelers looking for opportunities to reconnect, unwind, and create cherished memories on their next vacation will find that peace of mind is a destination at several Club Med resorts, including:

Club Med Punta Cana, Dominican Republic: On a 2,000-foot stretch of beach, Club Med Punta Cana welcomes travelers to unwind under the Caribbean sun through: a newly renovated Tiara Exclusive Collection space featuring spacious oceanside suites with upscale, personalized services such as a dedicated concierge and poolside champagne service at the dedicated infinity pool and bar. The new Club Med Amazing Family program features a fun-filled agenda of weekly activities for families to bond and create memories like Club Med CREACTIVE by Cirque du Soleil, an interactive playground with more than 25 acrobatic and artistic activities for guests of all ages. Guests looking for additional serenity can indulge in lavender treatments at the Club Med Spa by L'OCCITANE before escaping to the sophisticated adult-exclusive tropical hideaway, Zen Oasis, where intimate cabanas, an oversized lagoon pool and bar, and a dedicated Zen Beach with canopies and lounge chairs await.

Club Med Michés Playa Esmeralda, Dominican Republic : Reopening June 2021 . The first and only operating resort in the undiscovered region of Miches – and Club Med's only Exclusive Collection resort in North America – offers a luxury experience wrapped in an all-inclusive vacation. The eco-chic resort features four boutique villages specializing in wellness, adventure, kid-friendly, and adults-only concepts, catering to an array of travelers seeking a boutique hotel-within-a-hotel experience. Enjoy unlimited, refined culinary options, Zen moments with an on-site Club Med Spa by Cinq Mondes, treetop yoga, and a naturally-filtered Zen pool, as well as must-try family experiences from learning how to plant and compost ingredients at the on-site community garden to discovering a Secret Chocolate Room – a first-of-its-kind kid's speakeasy featuring unlimited sweets crafted with locally-sourced cocoa (and adults can get in on the fun, too!).

Club Med Cancún, Mexico : Club Med Cancún is the perfect location for families looking to reconnect after spending a long year apart. The resort's Aguamarina family oasis area features spacious two-bedroom oceanfront family rooms, exhilarating water games at the dedicated family pool, and outdoor activities as part of the new Club Med Amazing Family programming. For added R&R, indulge in private oceanfront massages on the beach, private spa treatments at the newly renovated Club Med Spa by L'OCCITANE, and a variety of refined, locally inspired cuisine. Guests looking for an added sense of adventure can explore the Mayan ruins at Chichén-Itzá or discover life under the sea by snorkeling through the world's second-largest coral reef surrounding the resort.

Club Med Sandpiper Bay, Florida : The spacious family-friendly resort, located in between Miami and Orlando , offers an all-inclusive getaway – sans passport – with a variety of activities for all interests, like kayaking, paddle boarding, sailing, pickleball, and the flying trapeze. Golfers of all levels can enjoy an elevated experience at the newly renovated championship golf course reopening this summer, while wellness seekers can enjoy some R&R at the new 6,000-sq-ft Club Med Spa by Sothys, the only Sothys Spa in the U.S. While kids enjoy time at the children's clubs with unlimited all-day activities, adults can relax by the adults-exclusive pool or on the beach situated alongside the St. Lucie River. Beginning June 2021 , guests can elevate their family dining experience atop the new open-air terrace at Riverside Steakhouse, featuring diverse cuts of top-quality meat, an array of vegan culinary options, and a curated selection of international wine and spirits with spectacular views of the glistening sunset over the river.

Club Med Québec, Canada : Opening December 2021 . The four-season all-inclusive mountain resort will be Club Med's first resort in Canada , just an hour away from Québec City in the Le Massif de Charlevoix region. With over 300 rooms spread across 300+ acres, the family-friendly resort will feature locally inspired culinary experiences, a private 5-Trident (5-star) Exclusive Collection space, sweeping views of the scenic St. Lawrence River and surrounding mountains, and unlimited ski-in/ski-out access. Families can enjoy year-round activities including skiing, biking, and hiking, as well as activities traditional to the region like ice skating and dog sledding. For added Zen, the resort offers an expansive wellness area with a 25-yard heated pool overlooking the river, an outdoor jacuzzi, and a variety of à la carte Nordic spa-inspired treatments.

Additional participating resorts include Club Med Caravelle, Guadeloupe, French Caribbean, Club Med Buccaneer's Creek, Martinique, French Caribbean, and Club Med Turkoise, Turks and Caicos.

Flexible Policies

To ensure added flexibility and peace of mind for travelers, Club Med also offers:

Free Cancellation Policy: For new bookings made on or after May 18, 2020, guests can receive a full refund should they need to cancel their stay (up to 15 days prior to the anticipated travel date) for stays on or prior to December 16, 2021.

Emergency Assistance Program: All guests traveling before December 31, 2022 will receive coverage for emergency medical expenses during their stay, including those related to COVID-19.

Safe Together protocols: Implemented in all of the brand's resorts as they reopen, including those in Florida , Mexico , and the Caribbean , these newly enhanced hygiene and safety measures were developed through recommendations from the World Health Organization, local health authorities, and the advice of an International Scientific Committee comprised of a specialized team of doctors and professors.

PCR + Rapid Antigen Testing: As required for re-entry into the United States from international destinations, Club Med offers complimentary Rapid Antigen COVID-19 tests on-site. PCR testing is also available at an additional cost.

Full details on the above policies can be found here. For resort images, please visit this link.

About Club Med

Club Med, founded in 1950 by Gérard Blitz, is the pioneer of the all-inclusive concept, offering approximately 70 premium resorts in stunning locations around the world including North and South America, Caribbean, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Mediterranean. Each Club Med resort features authentic local style and comfortably upscale accommodations, superior sports programming and activities, enriching children's programs, gourmet dining, and warm and friendly service by its world-renown staff with legendary hospitality skills, an all-encompassing energy and diverse backgrounds.

Club Med operates in more than 30 countries and continues to maintain its authentic Club Med spirit with an international staff of more than 23,000 employees from more than 110 different nationalities. Led by its pioneering spirit, Club Med continues to grow and adapt to each market with three to five new resort openings or renovations per year, including a new Alpine ski resort annually.

For more information, visit www.clubmed.us, call 1-800-Club-Med (1-800-258-2633), or contact a preferred travel professional. For an inside look at Club Med, follow Club Med on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

