SPLASH LAUNCHES NEW VIRTUAL AND HYBRID SOLUTION FOR EVENT MARKETERS

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Splash , an event marketing technology company that enables businesses to develop in-person, virtual, and hybrid event programs, has introduced a new product for more easily designing and executing events. Splash Studio delivers new live streaming and attendee engagement capabilities and — in combination with Splash's industry-leading core event marketing tools — creates the best-in-class hybrid, virtual, and in-person event platform.

With event strategies now featuring a mix of in-person, hybrid, and virtual components, event professionals need the ability to plan and execute all phases of an event and ensure an on-brand experience for all attendees, regardless of the format. Splash Studio enables teams to move beyond the limitations of traditional online formats and quickly build expertly designed and interactive virtual events directly within the Splash environment. The new product natively provides all the features marketers need to improve their productivity and drive attendee engagement. Splash users now have the flexibility to set up virtual and hybrid events with third-party streaming and engagement tools or natively with Splash Studio.

Other Splash Studio features include:

Quality, native live streaming functionality , where users do not need additional software or subscriptions to host virtual and hybrid events

, where users do not need additional software or subscriptions to host virtual and hybrid events Full suite of engagement tools , including Q&A, chat, polling, networking hubs, on-demand playback, content sharing, and presenter management

, including Q&A, chat, polling, networking hubs, on-demand playback, content sharing, and presenter management Fully automated data integration that syncs back to existing CRM and marketing automation systems

that syncs back to existing CRM and marketing automation systems Easy program setup for all users to create beautiful, on-brand event programs — from the registration page to live stream to on-demand follow-up emails

for all users to create beautiful, on-brand event programs — from the registration page to live stream to on-demand follow-up emails Add-on options that include Studio, Studio+, and Studio Custom to meet teams' and guests' changing needs

"We've been saying this for a while now: As much as we want in-person events to return permanently — and they will — virtual and hybrid events are here to stay," said Eric Holmen, Chief Executive Officer of Splash. "Splash Studio supports our customers' needs in a constantly changing events landscape by helping to deliver engaging virtual, hybrid, and in-person experiences that make a business impact."

In Q1 2022, the company is also adding new and enhanced integrations to its event marketing platform. In addition, a new sessions feature will let users run multi-track events with simultaneous video streams hosted within a branded virtual venue.

About Splash

Splash provides event marketers and field marketing teams with the tools they need to design, create, and execute virtual, in-person, and hybrid event programs that create memorable experiences, engage attendees, and drive business value. The Splash platform empowers users to easily create branded, connected, and compliant event programs in minutes or hours, not days or weeks. Splash helps companies market, measure, and scale their event programs in previously impossible ways by marrying data, design, and intelligent automation. See why Fortune 500 companies choose Splash to power their events at www.splashthat.com .

