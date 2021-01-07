Splat Launches First Permanent Hair Color, DOUBLE LIFT, Vibrant Bleach Free Hair Color for Dark Hair

CORONA, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPLAT, a Developlus brand, launches Double Lift, the brand's first offer of a permanent hair color that lifts and deposits vibrant root-to-tip color in one transforming step. The women and family-owned California based hair care company created a bleach-free formula specifically designed for dark hair to be able to achieve bold color and skip the bleach. Double Lift is available January 7, 2021, in 4 vivid shades: Envy Me – a rich, dark green with warm undertones, Iconic Red- a warm red with voltage power brightness, Violet Vibes – a deep, rich purple nestled in warm tones, and Plum Siren – a cool red with a reflection of purple.

The unique formulation of Double Lift sets itself apart from other dyes on the market as the oxidative dye lifts hair 4 levels and deposits bold color. The dyes color concentrate elevates hair color to an even bolder level. Double Lifts rich color base makes for an even application and easy rinse out with less color bleed. No pre-bleaching, just an easy no-drip application that will not damage your strands. The salon-quality cream formula is formulated with Aloe Vera and Soy Protein, to help strengthen and repair hair and boost color saturation.

Splat is known for its wide range of bold colors that provide users with cost-effective, quality hair color experiences. "Double Lift is especially exciting as it's the launch of a new color category for Splat. Splat is the number one bold hair color brand in mass retail, we have always been temporary and semi-permanent hair color – until now," said Jenniffer Paulson, Developlus VP of Marketing. "We are bringing to market a truly unique bleach-free formula, that allows consumers with naturally dark hair to transform their color and achieve a bold vibrant look typically not possible without bleach."

The Double Lift kit is available at Walmart, Target, CVS and Meijer, and www.splathaircolor.com, for $10.99 and it includes everything you need for an easy one dye application with 5 total ounces of color – Color Cream (2 fl. Oz), Developer (2 fl. Oz), and Color Concentrate (1 fl. Oz).

For the best results, Double Lift is ideal for virgin hair (hair that has not been color-treated). Since color is unable to lift color, the color chemistry of the high lift formula allows natural color to be lifted, not pre-existing color.

About Splat :

All Splat formulas are Cruelty-Free, Vegan, Non-GMO, & Gluten Free. Splat is a women and family-owned business, and our products are made in Southern California. Products range from 1 Wash, 10 Wash to 30 Wash with no bleach. All products are available at Target, Walmart, CVS, Rite-Aid and Walgreens, ranging in price from $6.99-$14.99. Visit www.splathaircolor.com for more information.

About Developlus

Developlus is a third-generation family-owned hair care products company based in Southern California, founded in 1991 by Ann & Dave Agrey. Leaders in color and formula development, we manufacture on-site to ensure each, and every product lives up to their exacting standards. The vast majority of Developlus' products are Vegan Certified, while all products are made in the USA and are Cruelty-Free. All new products and reformulations are made for Vegan Certification as they strive to make the best products for consumers and the planet, with a focus on environmental sustainability.

PR CONTACT: Elizabeth Rodger, [email protected]

Pierce Mattie Communications

SOURCE Developlus