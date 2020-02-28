Splenda® Brand Sweetener Proud To Be 100% Made in the USA

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unfortunately, several media outlets have inaccurately stated that "Splenda" comes from China. That reporting is inaccurate. To the contrary, Splenda® Brand Sweetener, best known for our signature yellow packets, is the zero calorie sweetener brand millions of people trust every day for quality and great taste and is the only national brand low-calorie sweetener that is 100% made in the USA.

The ingredients in our Splenda yellow packets and pouches are sourced from American-grown agricultural products. Furthermore, our 1,200 employees in Indianapolis, Indiana who carefully make America's favorite sweetener are very proud of our operations here in the USA. Even the boxes and paper for our Splenda products are made in the USA.

Only yellow sweetener packets with the Splenda name are 100% made in the USA. If your yellow packet doesn't say Splenda® then it's not Made in the USA.

To find Splenda at a retailer near you, visit https://www.splenda.com/where-to-buy.

