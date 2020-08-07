Splenda® Brand Sweeteners Supports 10-Year-Old Philadelphia Entrepreneur's Lemonade Stand Business

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Splenda®, the leader in low-calorie sweetener products, recently presented local Philadelphia 10-year-old Micah Harrigan with a $1,000 college scholarship check, a custom bike and a year's supply of Splenda product to help his lemonade stand business, Micah's Mixx, reach more customers throughout the city.

Micah and his lemonade stand business, currently operating outside of OCF Coffee House on the corner of 20th and Federal Streets in South Philadelphia, caught the attention of Splenda when he posted on his Instagram account, @micahsmixx, about his line of sugar-free flavors, including strawberry, peach, watermelon and traditional lemon, all made with Splenda. "Some people in my family have diabetes so I decided I should make some sugar-free flavors so everyone can enjoy my Micah's Mixx lemonade," explained Micah Harrigan.

"When we first heard about Micah's business, we were so inspired. It's not every day that you see such a young entrepreneur building a business with such enthusiasm and drive," said Tiffany Jennings, Sales Director at Splenda. "We admire how he's expanded his line of delicious lemonade offerings to be sugar-free using Splenda, offering something for all diet types. We heard that one of his goals was to save up for college, so we're thrilled to be offering him $1,000 towards a college scholarship and a custom bike to reach more Philadelphia residents."

The SPLENDA® Brand is the most recognizable and iconic low-calorie sweetener brand in the world, having sold more than 100 billion yellow packets since its launch in 1991.

