Splendido's On-site Health Center Ranked #1 for Quality Achievements

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Splendido at Rancho Vistoso, a Life Plan Community in Oro Valley for those 55 and better, is pleased to announce its on-site health center Sonora has been ranked number one out of 142 health centers in a recent Top Line Report by the American Health Care Association (AHCA) and the National Center for Assisted Living.

The American Health Care Association is the national affiliate of the Arizona Health Care Association.

"AHCA understands that quality is a priority," said Arizona Health Care Association Executive Director Dave Voepel. "We congratulate the Sonora staff for earning the highest level of success and ranking first in the state of Arizona in the American Health Care Association's quarterly Top Line Report."

"Being recognized by the AHCA is a significant accomplishment and confirms what residents at Splendido already know about Sonora," said James Edwartoski, Splendido's Experience Director. "We're pleased that the quality of our health care center and the skills of those who provide it are being recognized through this impressive rating system."

The AHCA ranking is based on quality standards assessed through comprehensive data collection as well as on-site evaluations during the last two-year review period, with Sonora receiving five-star ratings – the highest level awarded – on quality measures, staffing ratios, and surveys.

"The dedicated, skilled team members make Sonora at Splendido the special place that it is. They are truly committed to high-quality care for the residents," said Beth Ernst, Administrator, Sonora at Splendido. "We are honored to be ranked first in the state."

ABOUT SPLENDIDO

Splendido is a joint venture of Mather LifeWays, a non-denominational, not-for-profit organization headquartered in Evanston, Ill., that creates Ways to Age Well for older adults, and the Plaza Companies, an Arizona-based leader in senior living communities and health care facilities. Splendido offers all-inclusive living for adults 55 years and better through the 10,000-square-foot Saluté Spa & Fitness Center, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, 24-hour concierge service, multiple restaurants and lounges, an 18-hole putting course and cinema. To learn more about Splendido, call 878.2612 or visit www.splendidotucson.com.

