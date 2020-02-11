Splice Machine Wins SBIR Phase 1 Award from the United States Air Force to Modernize Application for Air Force Mission Planning

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Splice Machine , a provider of a scalable SQL database that enables companies to modernize their legacy and custom applications to be agile, data-rich, and intelligent, today announced that it has been awarded a Phase 1 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant by the United States Air Force (USAF) to automate the manual process of assigning resources to missions in order to meet mission objectives on a defined timeline. Splice Machine's intelligent SQL platform will be evaluated as a solution to modernize this process, minimizing compute complexity, while maximizing training and mission-objective effectiveness.

The USAF currently uses a magnetic "puckboard" process to schedule flight training and mission objectives, which requires several airmen to meet in person to plan and coordinate by moving magnets on a wall. The manual process is time-consuming and makes it challenging to quickly address complex resource assignments in an ever-changing operational environment.

To replace the manual puckboard, the TRON team at the USAF 15th Wing based at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii wrote a new planning application, based on the United States' Marine Corps' PUCKBOARD application, and will evaluate the Splice Machine database as a platform to modernize the application and inject machine learning capabilities in order to automate and optimize the assignment of Air Force resources, while taking into account operational and logistical dependencies.

Through a competitive awards-based program, the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program enables small businesses to explore their technological potential and provides the incentive to profit from its commercialization. AFWERX, in partnership with Air Force Research Lab (AFRL), and the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN), developed the SBIR Open Topics to increase the efficiency, effectiveness, and transition rate of the SBIR program.

"We're thrilled to have won an SBIR grant and are excited to have the chance to potentially work with the USAF to improve the performance and efficiency of its operations," said Monte Zweben, co-founder and CEO, Splice Machine. "This project is near and dear to my heart; in my previous life, I worked at NASA and developed AI-based reactive scheduling, replacing scheduling systems for Space Shuttle Orbiter processing at Kennedy. We have seen the benefits of application modernization on the commercial side, and are now excited to get the chance to help improve processes at government agencies."

