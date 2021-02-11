SPLICE Software Announces Upgrades to Award-Winning Dialog Suite®

Re-envisioned Dialog Suite® leverages a micro-service architecture to set clients up for success.

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SPLICE Software, (SPLICE), a customer engagement company specializing in automated communication workflows, digital communications and real business results, today announced the full release of an upgraded The Dialog Suite Platform. The upgraded platform is built on a micro-services architecture and will better support future product growth while allowing partners and affiliates faster access to specific products within the suite, including the front end.



The award-winning Dialog Suite® includes four key components:

The Dialog Controller ® with fully built out Opt-in Management including gamification

with fully built out Opt-in Management including gamification The Dialog Builder ™ for creation of one-to-one voice and text digital assets

for creation of one-to-one voice and text digital assets The Dialog Director ® for voice omnichannel campaign management

for voice omnichannel campaign management The Dialog Dashboard™ to view and understand data and engagement results

"Our product teams have done an excellent job in re-envisioning and re-building our SPLICE Dialog Suite®," said Jenna Ha, Vice-President of Operations at SPLICE Software. "The team took a mix of our best and most frustrating experiences with other industries, including retail and software, to deliver an exceptional experience for our clients and customers. The new suite is upgraded to be more versatile with new and existing integrations and partners, while keeping the heart and magic of our products. After rigorous testing and moving our clients to the new platform, it's clear our partners and clients are excited about the performance and flexibility the new platform offers."

Majesco, a solutions provider for insurance carriers, is a partner with SPLICE. The organization has experienced the impact of the Dialog Suite firsthand with its integration.

"Carriers today are looking for innovative solutions that are quick and simple to implement, while also requiring minimal IT resources," said Sachin Dhamanem, VP of Digital1st at Majesco. "SPLICE makes it easy to set up and integrate their automated notification solutions on any digital platform, including Digital1st® Insurance and Majesco Core products, due to their simple and accessible API. Their technical and operations teams are agile and provide a quick turnaround time that ensures rapid delivery."

The upgraded Dialog Suite® platform is available now. To find out more about the upgraded Dialog Suite and request a demo, visit www.splicesoftware.com

About SPLICE Software

SPLICE Software is in the business of driving REAL conversations with customers for retailers, insurers, financial institutions, and healthcare providers. SPLCIE's Data-Driven Dialogs® enable businesses to send automated messages to customers via their channels of choice, including phone, SMS/MMS messaging, email and voice first. For more information on SPLICE, visit our website, connect via LinkedIn or follow us on Twitter at @SPLICESoftware.

