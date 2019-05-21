Splicing Tapes Market, 2023 - Market Size is Projected to Grow From USD 527 Million In 2018 To USD 593 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 2.37%

DUBLIN, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Splicing Tapes Market by Resin (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), Backing Material (Paper/Tissue, Pet/Polyester, Non-Woven & Others), Application (Paper & Printing, Packaging, Electronics, Labeling), and Region - Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global splicing tapes market size was USD 513.57 million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 593.03 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 2.37% between 2018 and 2023.

The growth of the market is primarily due to the increasing use of splicing tapes in paper & printing production. APAC accounts for the major share of the overall splicing tapes market due to the increase in demand for printing and writing papers and packaging applications.



However, the environmental regulations related to the production of repulpable paper could act as a major restraint to the market. The market in the developed countries, in regions such as Europe and North America, is expected to decline in the near future, owing to the stagnant nature of their markets.



Growth in the demand for paper/tissue backing material from paper & printing applications is expected to fuel the demand for splicing tapes. Paper/tissue is the most popular backing material used in the manufacturing of splicing tapes because they are easily available, flexible, and offer a high degree of printability. Also, paper/ tissue backing type comes with many attractive features such as UV resistance, repulpability, liner less, and others. Also, paper/tissue can be recycled easily as compared to other backing materials used in splicing tapes.



Electronics is expected to be the fastest-growing application during the forecast period



The splicing tapes are used in tabbing and holding lithium-ion battery and also used in different electronics items for color coding in the electronics industry. The increasing demand for lithium-ion batteries will trigger the splicing tapes market growth during the forecast period. Lithium-ion batteries are gaining prominence as one of the fastest-growing batteries in the global electronic vehicle market.



The splicing tapes market comprises major solution providers, such as 3M Company (US), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Scapa Group Plc (US), tesa SE (Germany), Intertape Polymer Group, Inc. (Canada), Shurtape Technologies, Llc (US), ECHOtape (US), Orafol Europe Gmbh (Germany), and Adhesive Research, Inc. (US).



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Growth of Paper Production and Virgin-Fiber Pulp Mills in APAC, Africa , and South America

, and Increasing Demand for Repulpable Paper/Tissue in North America , APAC, and Europe

Restraints

The Process of Making Recycled Paper is Not Hygienic

Decreasing Paper Consumption in Europe and North America

Opportunities

Rapid Expansion of the Internet and E-Commerce Business Model

Expansion of the Pulp & Paper Industry in APAC

Use of Non-Wood Fiber in Paper Production

Challenges

Increasing Digitalization and Paperless Reading

