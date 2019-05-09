Split Air Conditioning Systems Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026
May 09, 2019
NEW YORK, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market: Overview
This report on the global split air conditioning systems market provides analysis for the period 2016–2026, wherein 2017 is the base year and 2018 till 2026 is the forecast period.Data for 2016 has been included as historical information.
The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends that are expected to influence the expansion of the global split air conditioning systems market during the said period. The study provides a comprehensive analysis on market growth throughout the above forecast period in terms of value estimates (US$ Mn) and volume estimates ('000 Units) across different geographies.
Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market: Drivers and Opportunities
The major construction markets in the world are China, the U.S, and India. Rise in residential construction in these countries is expected to increase demand for split air conditioners in the global market.
In March 2014, China published the "National Urbanization Plan 2014 – 2020." Through this plan, China plans to move 100 million people from rural to urban cities and increase the number to 250 million by 2026. Residential construction played a significant part in meeting China's GDP targets in 2016. Since 2015, residential construction prices have increased by 25.0% in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. The U.S. is seeing a rise in multi-family housing projects. In October 2018, according to the U.S. Commerce Department, the number of multi-family housing projects increased 10.3% to 363,000 units. Overall, the U.S is witnessing an increase in residential construction. In India, residential construction is a major part of the overall construction sector. Thus, rise in residential construction is increasing the demand for split air conditioners in China, the U.S. and India, which is driving the global market.
Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market: Key Segments
The study provides a conclusive view of the global split air conditioning systems market by segmenting it in terms of equipment type, application, and distribution channel.In terms of equipment type, the global split air conditioning systems market has been classified intomini-split, multi-split, VRF, and floor ceiling.
Based on application, the market has been segmented into residential and commercial.In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline.
The offline channel is further segmented into conventional stores and company-owned stores.The conventional stores distribution channel is further divided into DIY stores, specialty stores, and supermarkets.
The company-owned stores distribution channel is divided into dealers and installers.
The analysis of the above segments is based on present and forecasted global demand for split air conditioning systems and the prevailing and future trends in the market.We have analyzed the present and estimated regional market size of split air conditioning systems across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
The regional split air conditioning systems markets are further broken down into country level markets in the following geographies: the U.S., Canada, Russia, Italy, Spain, France, U.K. China, Japan, India, GCC, South Africa, and Brazil.
Global Split Air Conditioning Systems Market: Competitive Landscape
The global split air conditioning systems market consists of global players as well as large number of medium and small players.
The report includes detailed analysis of the global split air conditioning systems market, SWOT (Strength, Weakness, Opportunity, and Threats) analysis of the market, Porter's Five Force analysis, key macroeconomic indicators influencing the market, split air conditioning systems market regulations in various geographies, and trends. The industry analysis includes value chain analysis of the global split air conditioning systems market.
The report highlights major companies operating in the global split air conditioning systems market including
Daikin Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Midea Group Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Electrolux AB, Panasonic Corporation, United Technologies Corp., Hitachi, Ltd., Sharp Corporation, and Lennox International Inc. These market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as description of the company, financials (if available), products, and key strategies to increase market share in the global split air conditioning systems market.
