SplitFit Offering Free Introductory Sessions and Virtual Group Training to AllWays Health Partners Members

BROOKLINE, Mass., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SplitFit, which partners with AllWays Health Partners to provide a program as part of the fitness reimbursement benefit to AllWays' commercial members for instructor-led personal training, is now offering free introductory sessions as well as virtual small-group sessions for those wishing to work out at home.

The innovative program seeks to help members engage with certified trainers in an affordable, convenient, motivational and fun environment. Members are able to double the fitness reimbursement offered through their commercial insurance plan to be used for small-group training sessions. This benefit is valued at as much as $300 for eligible members.

"As a different kind of health plan that puts people first, we are committed to finding innovative ways to help employers provide convenient and cost-effective solutions to the workforce," said Vincent Capozzi, SVP, Sales at AllWays Health Partners. "We're proud to offer this unique program as part of our fitness reimbursement benefit to help employees stay healthy and well."

SplitFit's small-group personal training sessions are accessed through its website and mobile apps on iOS and Android. Users simply find a local gym and book a session with a trainer. With limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions, trainers are also offering live virtual small-group training sessions starting at $12. Participants can work out from the comfort of their homes and get the same intensity they would find in a gym. Together with AllWays Health Partners, SplitFit is also now offering free introductory sessions to those that want to try out the program.

"We are thrilled to be working with AllWays Health Partners on this new employee-focused program," said Rob Shapiro, CEO and co-founder of SplitFit. "It is clear that AllWays deeply cares about delivering the right wellness programs to their members which in return will help drive employee loyalty and boost morale."

"In this particularly critical time, a variety of movement is essential to strengthen immunity and protect mental health. SplitFit has developed an innovative program to help gyms like Healthworks attract new members," said Mark Harrington, President, Healthworks Fitness. "Their partnership with AllWays creates a unique connection between gyms, insurers and those interested in personal training."

