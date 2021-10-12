Splitit Brings Installment Payments to Discover Global Network Cardholders

Splitit is now offering its installment payments to Discover Global Network Cardholders worldwide. Tweet this

"We are thrilled to be working with Discover Global Network to empower their cardholders to be able to take advantage of installment payments on their preferred card," said John Harper, interim CEO of Splitit. "We are confident that the added flexibility and convenience Splitit offers will also help merchants increase important performance metrics, including sales volume, average order value and cart conversion rates."

"One of Splitit's core tenants is to be accepted globally. The partnership with Discover Global Network is an important step in our global acceptance strategy to offer greater choice and flexibility for shoppers at checkout while increasing AOV and decreasing cart abandonment for our merchants," added Harper.

Discover Global Network has more than 50 million merchant acceptance locations. The Discover Global Network includes Discover Network, Diners Club International, PULSE and more than 20 alliance partner networks across the globe.

Visit https://www.splitit.com/how-it-works/ for more information on how Splitit can help attract and convert high-value shoppers.

About Splitit

Splitit is the only global payment platform that enables shoppers to pay installments via their credit cards by splitting credit card purchases into interest and fee-free monthly payments. Splitit's consumer solutions enable merchants to offer their customers an easy way to pay for purchases in monthly installments with instant approval, decreasing cart abandonment rates and increasing revenue. Splitit Business Payments allows manufacturers and suppliers to provide buyers with an interest-free, installment credit solution for purchasing goods and services utilizing their existing credit cards. Serving many of Internet Retailer's top 500 merchants, Splitit's global footprint extends to 27 countries worldwide. Headquartered in New York, Splitit has an R&D center in Israel and offices in London and Australia.

Media Contact:

Brian Blank

Global Communications, Splitit

[email protected]

SOURCE Splitit USA, Inc.

Related Links

www.splitit.com

