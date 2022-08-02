Splitit Shifts Global Headquarters to Atlanta

Establishes Atlanta as Splitit's global headquarters and head of U.S. operations supporting its other global offices in Australia (finance) and Israel (R&D).

(finance) and (R&D). Move puts the company in the heart of a thriving fintech ecosystem important to the company's new strategic direction.

The Atlanta metropolitan area includes over 200 fintech companies that generate over $72 billion in annual revenue and process over 70% of all U.S. transactions.

ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Splitit (ASX: SPT) (OTCQX: SPTTY), the only white-label installment solution allowing consumers to use their existing payment card at checkout without increasing their debt, is moving its global headquarters to Atlanta putting the company in the heart of the payments processing center of the world.

Founded in Israel, Splitit established its global headquarters in New York in early 2019, but chose to shift headquarters to Atlanta to better support the company's new strategic direction. Having the global headquarters in Atlanta puts the company in the middle of the thriving fintech ecosystem that is incredibly important to accelerate the company's growth.

Georgia is a growing fintech epicenter with over 200 fintech companies that generated over $72 billion in annual revenue. Dubbed "Transaction Alley," 70% of all U.S. transactions handled by payment processing firms located in the area. Splitit's Center of Excellence in Israel supports the company's research and development and its Center of Excellence in Australia supports the company's finance operations.

To learn more about Splitit and see open positions with the company visit www.splitit.com/about/careers/ .

About Splitit

Splitit powers the next generation of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) through its merchant-branded Installments-as-a-Service platform. Splitit is solving the challenges businesses face with legacy BNPL while unlocking BNPL at the point of sale for card networks, issuers and acquirers all through a single network API. Splitit's Installments-as-a-Service platform mitigates issues with legacy BNPL like the declining conversion funnel, clutter at the checkout and a lack of control of the merchant's customer experience while putting the power back in the hands of merchants to nurture and retain customers, drive conversion and increase average order value. Splitit's white-label BNPL is the easiest installment option for merchants to adopt, integrate and operate while delivering an uncluttered, simplified experience embedded into their existing purchase flow. Headquartered in Atlanta, Splitit has an R&D center in Israel and offices in Australia. Splitit is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under ticker code SPT and also trades on the US OTCQX under ticker SPTTY (ADRs) and STTTF (ordinary shares).

Contact Information

