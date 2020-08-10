Splitty Acquires Assets of Rival Company Cancelon

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Hotel booking platform Splitty ( www.splittytravel.com ), the pioneer of mixed rates hotel deals, announced today that it has acquired the assets of Cancelon, one of its rivals in the online travel market.

While many companies within the travel industry have been putting their operations on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Splitty is striving to expand its global reach.

"Since the very beginning of Splitty, we invested all our efforts at developing proprietary technology with the mission to make hotel stays more affordable. While focusing on that, we provided savings of over $10 million for our customers," said Eran Shust, CEO and Co-founder of Splitty. "Cancelon, on the other hand, was focused on marketing efficiency, successfully acquired millions of customers, and had nearly half a billion dollars in sales over the last 3 years, while creating strategic distribution partnerships with key players.

"Merging the two companies, and two approaches will create a distinctive OTA, one that doesn't need to spend an enormous amount of marketing budget, to deliver unbeatable hotel deals to millions of travelers around the world in the coming years."

"We've done amazing things at Cancelon over the years," added Omer Granot, GM and founder of Cancelon. "But the opportunity and the potential of working together with the Splitty team gets me even more excited - becoming a significant brand in the travel industry."

Splitty is the first-of-its-kind hotel booking platform that uses Machine Learning technology to create new unbeatable deals that no one else can offer and make hotel stays more affordable for consumers.

Founded in 2015, Splitty is led by an experienced team of Travel and Tech industry veterans, with experience at companies such as Expedia, Microsoft, Skyscanner, and Huawei. The Splitty team spent years developing an award-winning algorithm, which has now reached global coverage of more than 500,000 properties in 127 countries.

