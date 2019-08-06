SPM Communications Partners With M Crowd Restaurant Group

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SPM Communications, a public relations, crisis management and social media marketing agency, has added M Crowd Restaurant Group to its growing client roster of restaurant, retail, apparel and lifestyle brands.

M Crowd owns and operates the iconic local Mi Cocina brand, a casual, fresh Tex-Mex concept with 22 restaurants throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area. It also has seven area Taco Diners and The Mercury, the venerable Dallas fine dining institution founded in 1998 and helmed by award-winning chef Chris Ward.

SPM will support Mi Cocina's initiative to return to its roots with original, authentic recipes while also promoting the evolution of the restaurants. At the same time, the team will introduce the brand to a new generation of diners through PR and social media marketing.

"We are at a point in our lifecycle where we have many guests who love us and enjoy us, and whose families have grown with us, but at the same time we also have new guests who have not been part of our journey," said M Crowd President and CEO Edgar Guevara. "The Metroplex is growing, and through our partnership with SPM, we want to introduce newcomers to our iconic restaurants."

M Crowd stories will center on recipes freshly prepared from scratch in each restaurant throughout each day, with an additional focus on how the company's longtime team members – many of whom have been with the restaurants for 15-20 years – have upheld the company's traditions.

"We strongly believe in working with restaurant brands like M Crowd that have a deep connection with their guests, their people and their communities and a commitment to fresh foods and better ingredients," said SPM founder and President Suzanne Miller. "As longtime fans, we admire what they've accomplished, and we look forward to supporting their iconic brands."

SPM's other current restaurant brands include Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille and bartaco in Dallas; the Texas locations of California-based Mediterranean restaurant Luna Grill; Bruegger's Bagels; and national pizza buffet restaurant Cicis.

About SPM Communications Inc.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2019, Dallas-based SPM Communications is ranked in the top 25 independent food and beverage specialty PR firms in the U.S. by O'Dwyer's. The company provides media and influencer relations, crisis management and social media marketing to multiple brands within its areas of expertise, including national and regional restaurant, food, retail, apparel and lifestyle brands. More information is available at Instagram and Twitter @spmcomm, and on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/spmcommunications.

