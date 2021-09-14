SPM Group continues to expand its full spectrum of digital services with the addition of digital performance leader Dreamscape Marketing

"The opportunity to bring a higher level of digital performance to our current clients is the clear next positive step across SPM Group," said Amanda Seaford, SPM Group CEO. "Additionally, Dreamscape has a strong position and deep client relationships across behavioral health, addiction recovery, dental, senior care, and healthcare in general; this expansion gives those clients the opportunity to easily access SPM Group's full spectrum of media, strategy, and branding capabilities."

Dan Gemp, President of Dreamscape Marketing, said, "In the past, we've actually referred clients for certain branding, strategy, or media planning and buying to other agencies while we focused on driving high numbers of leads and strong results online. Now, we couldn't be more excited to be able to offer a truly full-service, fully-integrated offering and deliver on all of our clients' needs with national best-in-class services that put our clients' goals at the heart of all we do, from strategy to brand to ROI."

SPM Group is a recognized leader in health and healthcare marketing and has partnered with more than 300 hospitals, health systems, and health-related businesses to develop stand-out brands and drive business results. Clients include many of the top healthcare organizations across the U.S., including The University of Kansas Health System, Emory Healthcare, University of Iowa Health Care, Nebraska Medicine, Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, Memorial Hermann, Maimonides, Virtua Health, Rush, Midwest Orthopedics at Rush, Valley Health System, Kennedy Krieger Institute, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Chicago Department of Public Health, Mass Tech and many others.

Los Angeles-based Corridor Capital continues to focus on supporting SPM Group and its partners in becoming the leading healthcare marketing consultancy in the nation.

"SPM Group is making exceptional progress as it continues to build its comprehensive service capabilities across numerous healthcare verticals. We are thrilled to support SPM Group in their partnership with Dreamscape," said Craig Enenstein, Corridor Capital's CEO. "The addition of digital performance expertise and analytical tools will significantly strengthen SPM Group's existing digital capabilities, enhancing their overall service offering for both existing and prospective clients across the entire organization."

This continues a purposeful expansion of integrated marketing agency talent and capabilities with a singular focus on supporting the health and healthcare industry. To learn more about this new partnership, contact Bill Tourlas, Chief Growth Officer, at [email protected].

About SPM Group

SPM Group is anchored by integrated marketing and communications firm SPM, founded in 1983. Having partnered with more than 400 organizations in 40+ states, SPM Group helps organizations establish meaningful brand strategies that deliver measurable results, and creates digital experiences that connect with consumers and drive strong results and ROI. Client expertise includes academic medical centers, numerous teaching hospitals, and large health systems in both rural and urban markets, academics, and health organizations and technology companies. With the addition of Dreamscape, SPM Group is now also firmly established in the addiction recovery and senior care sector. SPM Group is also one of the most awarded healthcare creative agencies and was recognized as a great place to work in healthcare by Modern Healthcare and Becker's Hospital Review.

Learn more about SPM Group agencies SPM www.spmmarketing.com, Centretek www.Centretek.com, Dreamscape www.dreamscapemarketing.com.

About Dreamscape

Dreamscape Marketing has specialized in the ethical digital marketing of healthcare services and organizations since 2005. Dreamscape has served over 700 healthcare operators and designed over 1,000 custom websites for clients, delivering a complete digital presence that generates highly qualified new patient leads for partners in 39 states.

Fueled by an in-house team of strategists, developers, designers, writers, SEO experts, paid search specialists, data analysts, and account managers, our ROI-focused "healthcare meets hospitality" strategies deliver consistent growth through a pipeline of qualified new patient leads. These branded, inbound inquiries are obtained through complete, connected, modern marketing systems fueled by efficient budget spend, and continually guided by rapid data-backed adjustments. Campaigns have resulted in nearly $3 billion in new client-reported revenue since 2009 with a record year in 2020 delivering over $300 million in value for clients. Dreamscape has connected over 150,000 patients to addiction treatment centers via clients' own web platforms. Learn more at www.dreamscapemarketing.com.

About Corridor Capital

Corridor Capital, LLC is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm that provides capital, operational support, and strategic guidance to lower middle-market business services companies in North America. Corridor manages committed funds on behalf of a diverse investor base, many of whom bring a deep understanding of and valuable relationships in the industries in which we invest. Corridor seeks to leverage its dedicated, experienced team of operating professionals and extensive network of executives, advisors, and investors to actively engage with and support its management partners to create sustainable and scalable infrastructure and to grow its portfolio companies. Learn more about Corridor Capital at www.corridorcapital.com.

