SPOC Launches Education Initiative: Two-Minute Drives

The Two-Minute Drives videos are an extension of SPOC's Lift Up and Build Up initiatives, a collection of education and training programs to help people in the industry excel in their jobs. With so many people working from home these days, SPOC launched this effort as a way to put that extra time to good use. From these short videos to online and in-person training — SPOC wants to build up knowledge and skills in the industry.

"It's not enough to create world-class technology. We want the people we serve in the industry to excel in their jobs too, so we're equally motivated to share our deep knowledge of automation and drive technology," says Bobby Mason, CEO of SPOC Automation.

For more information on SPOC's Two-Minute Drives video series, visit: https://spocautomation.com/two-minute-drives/

About Lift Up and Build Up

A few years ago, SPOC set out to define the culture of the company. It is called Lift Up, because when we live up to our potential, we Lift Up ourselves, each other, our customers, our industry and eventually our entire country in the process.

Build Up is an extension of that philosophy. It's not enough to create world-class technology. We want the people we serve in the industry to excel in their jobs too, so we're equally motivated to share our deep knowledge of automation and drive technology.

About SPOC Automation

SPOC Automation is a U.S.-based innovation company specializing in automation technology for the oil & gas industry. SPOC manufactures products to automate processes in the upstream and midstream markets, specifically for artificial lift, water management and compression applications. For more information about SPOC Automation, call (205)661-3642 or visit spocautomation.com

