Spohrer Dodd Named Among U.S. News - Best Lawyers® List of "Best Law Firms" for 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Spohrer Dodd has once again been named to the U.S. News – Best Lawyers® list of Best Law Firms. Listed lawyers from the firm include lead attorneys Robert F. Spohrer and Roger J. Dodd, who have been recognized for their contributions in the fields of aviation law, insurance law, medical malpractice law, and personal injury litigation. Best Lawyers®, an organization sponsored by U.S. News & World Report, annually recognizes the highest levels of achievement in the legal profession. Regionally, Best Lawyers® has named Spohrer Dodd a Tier 1 firm for medical malpractice law and personal injury litigation in Jacksonville.

A peer-reviewed guide for recognizing and recommending the best individuals and firms in 75 countries, Best Lawyers® has become an industry standard since it was founded in 1981. The board of advisors is comprised of distinguished legal professionals from some of the world's top law firms, as well as General Counsel from Fortune 500 and Global 500 companies. Highlighting thousands of lawyers in 145 practice areas, Best Lawyers® uses a combination of data analysis and client reviews to provide a comprehensive guide to legal representation in the United States.

For Spohrer Dodd, this honor from Best Lawyers® is the latest in a long list of accomplishments. The law firm has previously been recognized by Super Lawyers® and the American Board of Trial Advocates. In addition to being on the Best Lawyers® list of Lawyers of the Year for 2019, Roger J. Dodd and Robert F. Spohrer are board certified as civil trial specialists. Robert F. Spohrer along with several others at the firm, Barry Newman, Galen Bauer, and Keith Maynard are board certified in aviation law. Spohrer Dodd has over 150 years of combined legal experience, and they have recovered over one billion dollars for past clients.

For more information on Spohrer Dodd, visit https://www.sdlitigation.com/firm-overview/.

SOURCE Spohrer Dodd