spokenote Expands Product Line, Launches Three Holiday-Themed Products

New Offerings Enable Personalized Videos on Traditional Holiday Labels, Tags and Cards

FISHERS, Ind., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- spokenote, LLC today announced the launch of three new products which allow users to add personalized videos to holiday themed items including "To-From" Sticker Labels, Die-cut Package Tags and Greeting Cards. The products are available now on spokenote.com

spokenote™ holiday notecards with envelopes allow you to send a video greeting card this holiday season to friends and loved ones. spokenote™ holiday To-From gift label stickers allow you to attach a personalized video to any gift.

"We have seen continued popularity of our first product, spokenote™ stickers, and decided to add an innovative twist to traditional greeting products in time for the holiday season," said spokenote Founder and CEO, John Wechsler. "Our hope is that special memories are made with personal videos shared on the holiday labels, tags and cards."

All products include pre-designed holiday-themed artwork and include the standard spokenote™ code that users can pair with a recorded or uploaded video. Once the code and video are paired, anyone who scans that code can view (and share) the video.

Additionally, in support of November's Neighborhood Toy Store Month and Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, spokenote is supporting the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association (ASTRA), providing samples of their new To-From Sticker Labels exclusively to 120+ participating ASTRA retailers across the country.

"ASTRA is always looking for ways to bring our industry together in innovative and fun ways for Neighborhood Toy Store Month," said ASTRA President Sue Warfield. "This video gift label exclusive from spokenote is one more way for our member stores to deliver a great customer experience."

The three holiday greeting products are available for purchase on spokenote.com.

To-From Sticker Labels: $3.99 for 3-pack; $9.99 for 10-pack.

for 3-pack; for 10-pack. Die-cut Package Tags: $5.99 for 3-pack; $14.99 for 10-pack

for 3-pack; for 10-pack Greeting Cards: $19.99 for 10-pack (includes envelopes)

About spokenote

spokenote develops technology that improves how people communicate, providing tools for human expression and communication via digital media. The company's products – which include stickers, tags and cards – connect users to the company's video creation and sharing platform. Each individual product features a unique spokenote™ code that, when scanned by a mobile device, can be paired with a video created by the user. Once the code and video are paired, anyone who scans the code on the sticker can view the video. The company is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana. For more information or to purchase spokenote stickers, visit spokenote.com.

Media Contact: Mike Harmon 317-319-0093

