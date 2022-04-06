Spoltz Productions First LGBTQ+ Musical Film "Good Enough: A Modern Musical" to Be Screened at Upcoming Film Festivals

The Production will be Spoltz's First LGBTQ+ Musical Film Released to the Public

CHICAGO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Spoltz Productions, an independent production company specializing in film, audio, and other digital media productions, announced that it will be screening its first LGBTQ+ musical film at film festivals later this year.

Official Movie Poster Good Enough: A Modern Musical - Their first encounter.

Written and directed by Mike Spears, the gay romance "Good Enough: A Modern Musical" centers around two college seniors — Jamal and Trevor — who encounter challenges regarding their different backgrounds, paths, friends, and families on account of their developing love. Audiences can receive a sneak peek of the story by watching the official trailer for "Good Enough."

Of the film's upcoming release, a spokesperson for Spoltz Productions commented, "'Good Enough' is a modern pop-slash-R&B musical that deals with some of the most relevant issues we're facing today. We're certain audiences are going to be delighted watching a new, diverse romance develop on the big screen, with music that sets it apart from other recent musicals."

The musical film has already received acclaim from its early screenings, including:

Swedish International Film Festival 2022 — Finalist

Finalist Los Angeles Motion Picture Festival 2022 — Best LGBT Film

Best LGBT Film Rhode Island Black Film Festival 2022 — Official Selection

Official Selection Prague International Film Awards 2022 — Official Selection

Executive produced by Adam Boltz, the production involved eighteen cast & crew members, including a dance team choreographed by Martin Ortiz Tapia. The lead roles of Jamal and Trevor are performed by Jay Towns and Trey Mendlik, respectively, along with eight fellow supporting cast members.

"'Good Enough' was undoubtedly a labor of love from everyone involved in the production," said the spokesperson for Spoltz Productions. "Considering the socially relevant themes presented throughout the film, Spoltz Productions is certain viewers will feel especially connected to the narrative — and recognize the passion poured into its creation."

As a bonus, music from the film's soundtrack will be available on streaming platforms along with music videos. " Spell On Me ," performed by the two leads of the film, reveals the growing love between the two lead characters. Paired with a sexy music video that shows them confined inside a crystal ball, "Spell On Me" is the perfect first single from the official soundtrack.

Visit GoodEnoughtheMusical.com and follow the official Instagram (@GoodEnoughTheMusical) and Facebook accounts to learn more or connect with the filmmakers behind the movie.

About Spoltz Productions: Spoltz Productions is an independent production company based in Chicago, IL operated by Mike Spears (@itsMikeSpears) and Adam Boltz. It specializes in film, audio, and other digital media productions. Its latest release, "Good Enough: The Musical," is its first LGBTQ+ musical film and is expected to be shown at film festivals throughout 2022 following its screening at the Swedish International Film Festival, Los Angeles Motion Picture Festival, Rhode Island Black Film Festival and Prague International Film Awards.

