Spond to Fuel Grassroots Fundraising with Monthly £10k Superdraw

Fun, digital-fundraising solution empowers groups to raise vital funds.

LONDON , Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spond, the UK's leading team management app, has launched a new initiative to help grassroots sports teams and volunteer groups dramatically increase their fundraising capability. The Spond Superdraw , as it's called, is a monthly prize draw with guaranteed winners that groups using the Spond App can sell to their supporters as if it's their own.

The appeal is threefold. Firstly, Spond takes all the risk, paying for all of the prizes and administration each month, meaning groups don't have to bear any startup or operational costs. Secondly, groups using Spond can create custom digital fundraisers in seconds and unlock a host of promotional inventory - such as personalised landing pages, tracking links and QR codes - that they can use to promote their cause, share via social media and sell entries. Thirdly, Spond is guaranteeing a £10,000 first prize to the winner every month along with a host of other superb giveaways, which means teams can offer a real incentive to people to support them.

"We've found that friends, work colleagues and parents are more than willing to contribute to our sports club's fundraising campaign when they know there's a chance of winning £10,000," said Gareth Birkett, Club Chair at Whiteley Warriors Basketball. "We love the fact that Spond rebates a big amount of everything we sell back to our cause, and that people can enter for as little as £1.50. We're using the proceeds to pay for coaching courses and to replace old equipment."

"Times are tough," said Julian Bewley of Spond. "We know from the millions of parents, players and coaches who use Spond that fundraising is going to play an increasingly important role in the survival of many grassroots teams. With the Superdraw, we want to take away as many barriers as possible for volunteers and arm them with the incentives they need to promote their cause, making it fun for everyone at the same time. We'll start with £10,000 a month, then maybe hundreds of thousands in prizes, with teams raising millions. Let's hope so."

Existing Spond users can start their first Superdraw fundraising campaign in the Spond app, or new users can download Spond for free .

