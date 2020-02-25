Spongellé Introduces Wild Flower Body Wash Infused Buffers®

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What better way to celebrate the upcoming spring season than with Spongellé's Wild Flower Collection of Body Wash Infused Buffers®. Inspired by rolling meadows of organic florals, the Wild Flower Collection channels the resilient beauty of its namesake. Wildflowers are free spirits, destined to appear in the unlikeliest places in every color and scent. These colorful flowers are designed to cleanse, exfoliate, massage and nourish the skin, from neck to toe in scents like Beach Grass, Papaya Yuzu, Coconut Verbena, French Lavender, Freesia Pear, Bulgarian Rose, Honey Blossom, and Sugar Dahlia. Each exfoliating buffer sponge combines time-release technology with a built-in body wash infused with quality moisturizers and cleansers. Embedded herbal extracts - yuzu, edelweiss, and vetiver- will leave your skin fabulously clean, smooth, and hydrated.

Spongellé, an all-in-one body buffer, is the ultimate bath and body product rooted in convenience and luxury. It eliminates the need for a basketful of expensive bath products including a loofah, smoother, massager, body wash, moisturizer, and exfoliator, saving you money and time. At 3oz/85g each, these buffers provide 14+ washes each - perfect for home, at the gym, or your next vacation. Off at school? Spongellé all-in-one body wash infused buffers are the perfect shower companion.

Spongellé is also proud to announce a partnership with Student Beans, a digital loyalty platform providing current students with discounts to their favorite brands. Students can receive 20% off any Spongellé purchase when they take advantage of this incredible offer: https://spongelle.com/pages/student-discount.

Spongellé is committed to providing the most innovative products with the finest natural ingredients, and an essential touch of luxury. Products are paraben free, cruelty free and vegan friendly.

Features & Benefits:

All in one beauty treatment

Dermatologist tested

Extracts of Yuzu, Edelweiss & Vetiver

Time-released lather

Multi-function, Multi-use, 14+ uses

Relieves dryness and locks in moisture

Free of sulfates & parabens

No synthetic fragrances

Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free

Made in the USA

Proprietary Infusion Technology

Includes hanging ribbon

Pricing:

$14.00 each - 3 oz./85g via https://spongelle.com/collections/wild-flowers

About Spongellé:

Spongellé LLC is a Los Angeles based company specializing in an innovative and proprietary delivery system for the personal care & consumer products industry. Spongellé's patented Body Wash Infused Buffers® are an amazing way to take care of your skin. Spongellé's founders created them for the most discerning customers who want the finest bath and shower experience. Infused with exotic extracts, rich moisturizers, and gentle cleansers, our Body Wash Infused Buffers® will keep your skin youthful and glowing after each use. One-of-a-kind fragrances blended with a creamy lather makes Spongellé the most luxurious bathing indulgence for your body and mind.

