Spongellé Opens First Retail Store at Westfield Century City Mall

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spongellé will open its first retail store at Westfield Century City Mall (10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067, 2nd floor, #2630). Known for their Body Wash Infused Buffers®, 200+ Spongellé bath & body products will be available for sale along with new in-store experiences. To celebrate the grand opening, the Spongellé Store is giving away a free gift to the first 100 people (no purchase necessary) along with fresh flower crowns to the first 50 people. Plus, anyone who makes a purchase on this day will be entered into a raffle to win $200 worth of Spongellé goodies!

The store will be open Monday through Saturday from 10am-9pm and Sunday from 11am-8pm.

Elaine Binder, co-founder, certified perfumer and co-creator of Spongellé has combined research, unique fragrances, and creativity in discovering new formulations and products that provide luxury and fragrance, while improving your daily experiences. The company has built Spongellé into a multi-branded, international manufacturing company with representatives and growing sales in virtually every major city in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. With the company's intuitive market sense and on-site experience, Spongellé's proprietary infusion technology offers enhanced formulas and sophisticated, custom-blended fragrances with every product to create a beyond cleansing experience for men, women and children – all proudly made in Los Angeles.

According to CEO, Elaine Binder, "Opening our first store during a pandemic might not seem like an ideal time, but we have received so many requests from our customers over the years asking for a place they could visit to see, smell, and experience our products first hand since we offer many fragrance options. We have grown our reach exponentially over the past 2-3 years in other channels such as e-commerce and felt now is as good a time as any to expand into the retail channel."

About Spongellé:

Spongellé LLC is a Los Angeles based company specializing in an innovative and proprietary delivery system for the personal care & consumer products industry. Spongellé's patented Body Wash Infused Buffers® are an amazing way to take care of your skin. One-of-a-kind fragrances blended with a creamy lather makes Spongellé the most luxurious bathing indulgence for your body and mind.

Media Contact:

Janice McCafferty

Janice McCafferty Communications

(773) 736-9034

[email protected]

SOURCE Spongelle