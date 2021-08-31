Sponsors Send 20 College Students to Experience the 14th Annual Women's Leadership Conference

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Women's Leadership & Empowerment (FWLE) announced today that support from Aristocrat Technologies Inc. and the Las Vegas Review-Journal will help sponsor 20 college students to attend the 14th Annual Women's Leadership Conference (WLC), which will be held on September 13 at The Mirage Hotel & Casino. Included with their respective sponsorships Aristocrat Technologies Inc. has also donated $15,000, and the Las Vegas Review-Journal has made in-kind advertising donations valued at $20,000 for the event.

FWLE is dedicated to expanding the pipeline of women leaders for America through affordable, high-quality leadership education experiences. The opportunity for college students to gain exposure at this early stage to acclaimed women role models and diverse leadership roles is hugely impactful on their career development and integral to FWLE's mission.

"As an organization that is focused on diversity, inclusion and equity, we are honored to be a sponsor of this year's Women's Leadership Conference," said Hector Fernandez, President of Aristocrat Americas and EMEA. "This event is a testament to the importance of diversity in thought and creating a dynamic and inclusive environment in the modern workplace."

"We are honored to be a part of this important program, especially because it underscores our ongoing commitment to supporting academic achievement," said Anastasia Hendrix, managing editor of the Review-Journal. "It also reflects our longstanding dedication to supporting the Valley's diverse community, including initiatives that specifically affect — and celebrate — women. Helping exceptional women further their dreams benefits us all, and we look forward to their many successes."

Twenty students chosen from Las Vegas colleges include: eight female College of Southern Nevada (CSN) students with diverse backgrounds including an Associated Students of CSN West Charleston Senator, a first-generation full-time student, part-time employee and mother, and an award-winning Mariachi vocalist; seven female students from UNLV who are in the Liberal Arts, Engineering, and Hospitality Schools; and five students from Nevada State College, including majors in Deaf Studies, Nursing & Deaf Studies and Pre-Nursing/Interdisciplinary Studies.

Due to a sell-out in-person conference, the WLC conference will also be available virtually and includes:

The option to choose live keynote presentations, workshops and other events

Bonus content from conference experts

Participate in Q&As moderated by Virtual Conference emcee, Sarah Evans

Join virtual chats and networking activities with fellow "streamers" from across the country

Share virtual affirmations to re-emerge, reinspire, reinvigorate, reaffirm, rededicate and rebrand

All speaker content will be available to stream up to 30 days after the conference

Registration for the virtual conference is available by visiting www.fwle.org.

The 2021 WLC speaker slate features a powerhouse of highly accomplished individuals such as, Robyn Benincasa, a CNN Hero, pioneering female firefighter and adventure racing world champion; Jane Chen, an innovator who led the invention of a device that has saved more than 300,000 babies in remote areas of the world; Minda Harts, the creator of a leading-edge career development platform for women of color; Chris Johnson, a guru of healthy living practices as the true foundation of successful leadership; as well as several best-selling authors on successful team leadership. For a full list of speakers visit https://www.fwle.org/speakers.

For more information on the 14th Annual Women's Leadership Conference or for sponsorship info, visit www.fwle.org.

About The Women's Leadership Conference:

The annual Women's Leadership Conference (WLC) is a signature program of the nonprofit 501(c)(3) Foundation for Women's Leadership & Empowerment (FWLE), which provides affordable, high-quality leadership education for women and women of color for roles across society. WLC is one of the nation's premier forums for women's development, addressing the needs of both emerging and established women leaders for inspirational role models, leadership competencies and networking skills building. WLC brings together a diverse community of professionals – regardless of gender, ethnicity, socio-economic status, nature of employer (whether public, private, nonprofit or academia), self-employment, industry, leadership position or student status ‒ who seek to better their leadership proficiencies in a safe and aspirational environment.

About Aristocrat Technologies, Inc.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For more information about the Oasis 360 system or any of Aristocrat's industry-leading solutions, contact your Aristocrat representative or visit www.aristocratgaming.com. Join Aristocrat on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

About the Review-Journal

The Las Vegas Review-Journal has been Nevada's news leader since 1909. A state, regional and national award-winning multiplatform news organization, the Review-Journal operates reviewjournal.com, a network of niche publications and community newspapers, e-newsletters, custom printing, a video production studio and more to meet the specific needs of readers and advertisers alike.

