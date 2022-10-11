Spoolable Pipes Market to record USD 743.7 Mn growth; Evolving Opportunities with Baker Hughes Co. and Changchun Gaoxiang Special Pipe Co. Ltd. -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global spoolable pipes market size is expected to increase by USD 743.7 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.36% between 2021 and 2026. The report identifies Baker Hughes Co., Changchun Gaoxiang Special Pipe Co. Ltd., Cosmoplast Ind. Co. LLC, Hebei Heng An Tai Pipeline Co. Ltd., and NOV Inc. among others as key vendors in the market. The report provides detailed information on the growth drivers, product launches, vendor landscape, and major segments. Download Free Sample Report Now

The market is driven by the advantages of spoolable pipes over traditional metallic pipes. Spoolable pipes offer various benefits over conventional metal pipes such as better corrosion resistance, lightweight, and improved fatigue resistance. They are also cost-effective alternatives to metallic pipes as they save up to 30%-70% of the installation and maintenance costs that are required in welded steel line pipes. Moreover, the service life of spoolable pipes is almost twice that of metal pipes and spoolable pipes require very less maintenance as compared to metallic pipes. Many such advantages are increasing their use in oil and gas, irrigation, sewage, and water supply industries, which is driving the growth of the market.

Major Spoolable Pipes Companies:

Cosmoplast Ind. Co. LLC: The company offers Cosmoplast PPR pipes and fittings with sizes ranging from 20mm upto 160mm.

Shawcor Ltd.: The company offers thermoplastic High-Density Polyethylene liners, reinforced by a helically wrapped tape containing continuous fiber in a HDPE matrix and protected by a thermoplastic outer coating.

Smartpipe Technologies: The company offers onshore pipeline DN17 DN200 and offshore RTP 3 inch 26 inch.

Strohm B.V: The company offers Fiberspar LinePipe which is a spoolable product consisting of an inner thermoplastic pressure barrier reinforced by high strength glass fibers embedded in an epoxy matrix.

Changchun Gaoxiang Special Pipe Co. Ltd.

Hebei Heng An Tai Pipeline Co. Ltd.

TechnipFMC plc

Wienerberger AG

Flexpipe Modular Material Handing System

FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies Inc

Future Pipe Industries

Victrex Plc

Spoolable Pipes Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Thermoplastic - size and forecast 2021-2026

Thermoset - size and forecast 2021-2026

The market growth in the thermoplastic segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment will be driven by the development in the pipeline infrastructure and the expansion of offshore oil and gas fields.

Spoolable Pipes Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

42% of the market growth will come from North America over the forecast period. Factors such as growing investments in the midstream sector, rising infrastructural developments such as building natural gas and oil transportation pipelines and gathering lines, and the need for new transportation capability for oil and gas are driving the growth of the spoolable pipes market in North America.

Spoolable Pipes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.36% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 743.7 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.92 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Baker Hughes Co., Changchun Gaoxiang Special Pipe Co. Ltd., Cosmoplast Ind. Co. LLC, Hebei Heng An Tai Pipeline Co. Ltd., NOV Inc., Shawcor Ltd., Smartpipe Technologies, Strohm B.V, TechnipFMC plc, Wienerberger AG, Flexpipe Modular Material Handing System, FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies Inc, Future Pipe Industries, and Victrex Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Thermoplastic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Thermoplastic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Thermoplastic - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Thermoplastic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Thermoplastic - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Thermoset - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Thermoset - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Thermoset - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Thermoset - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Thermoset - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Cosmoplast Ind. Co. LLC

Exhibit 89: Cosmoplast Ind. Co. LLC - Overview



Exhibit 90: Cosmoplast Ind. Co. LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Cosmoplast Ind. Co. LLC - Key offerings

10.4 FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies Inc

Exhibit 92: FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies Inc - Overview



Exhibit 93: FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: FlexSteel Pipeline Technologies Inc - Key offerings

10.5 Future Pipe Industries

Exhibit 95: Future Pipe Industries - Overview



Exhibit 96: Future Pipe Industries - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Future Pipe Industries - Key offerings

10.6 Hebei Heng An Tai Pipeline Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 98: Hebei Heng An Tai Pipeline Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Hebei Heng An Tai Pipeline Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Hebei Heng An Tai Pipeline Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 NOV Inc.

Exhibit 101: NOV Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: NOV Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: NOV Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 104: NOV Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: NOV Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Shawcor Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Shawcor Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Shawcor Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Shawcor Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Shawcor Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Strohm B.V

Exhibit 110: Strohm B.V - Overview



Exhibit 111: Strohm B.V - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Strohm B.V - Key offerings

10.10 TechnipFMC plc

Exhibit 113: TechnipFMC plc - Overview



Exhibit 114: TechnipFMC plc - Business segments



Exhibit 115: TechnipFMC plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: TechnipFMC plc - Segment focus

10.11 Victrex Plc

Exhibit 117: Victrex Plc - Overview



Exhibit 118: Victrex Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Victrex Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: Victrex Plc - Segment focus

10.12 Wienerberger AG

Exhibit 121: Wienerberger AG - Overview



Exhibit 122: Wienerberger AG - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Wienerberger AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Wienerberger AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

