SpoonfulONE Launches Feeding Revolution To Bring Early Allergen Introduction To 1M+ Babies By 2030

At the current pace, more than 320,000 children born this year will develop a food allergy by the age of 18. SpoonfulONE was founded and developed by globally renowned pediatric allergist, Dr. Kari Nadeau to change these trends. The panel of pediatric experts will amplify Dr. Nadeau's research, current U.S. Department of Agriculture and American Academy of Pediatrics feeding guidelines, and breakthrough developments through year-long efforts. The panel includes:

Wendy Sue Swanson , MD, MBE, FAAP: Pediatrician, and Chief Medical Officer, SpoonfulONE

, MD, MBE, FAAP: Pediatrician, and Chief Medical Officer, SpoonfulONE Alok Patel , MD: Pediatric Hospitalist at Columbia University , and the University of California, San Francisco , and Media Correspondent

, MD: Pediatric Hospitalist at , and the , and Media Correspondent Amna Husain , MD, IBCLC, FAAP: Pediatrician, Certified Lactation Specialist, and Food Allergy Mom

"Feeding guidelines have changed. For years, pediatricians like me, gave the wrong advice and worried parents about early feeding. Thanks to research from around the world we now know how critical it is for babies to eat diverse foods early in life, including common allergens. If we are going to decrease food allergy rates, parents cannot delay or go too slow when starting solids. We know first feedings can be scary for parents and we know it's hard to keep diverse foods in a baby's diet. That's why we created SpoonfulONE—to make it convenient and safe," says Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson, pediatrician and Chief Medical Officer at SpoonfulONE. "This panel will help educate parents, providers, and media members alike. Together, we can imagine a world without food allergies."

The rise in food allergies not only impacts lifestyle and requires dietary restrictions, but affects finances as well. A 2013 JAMA study shows the cost of food allergies in children in the U.S. is likely around $25 billion per year. That's about $4,184 per child per year. SpoonfulONE is committed to ensuring early and routine feeding of diverse food allergens becomes the norm. The brand's impressive goal is to decrease these growing rates and challenge the food industry to help protect more than one million babies from developing a food allergy by 2030. Additionally, this effort has the potential to save the U.S. healthcare system more than $4 billion by 2030.

To that end, SpoonfulONE is thrilled to launch the industry's most comprehensive program to ensure all families have access to diet diversity and early allergen introduction: SpoonfulONE For Good. Partnering with their network of over 3,000 pediatricians across the country, families with WIC, SNAP, EBT benefits or loss of income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic will have access to SpoonfulONE products. Research has shown the power of introducing diverse foods early and keeping them in the diet long-term. Therefore, SpoonfulONE is committed to giving qualifying families a free, year-long supply of SpoonfulONE (valued at over $500). Qualifying families can apply at http://spoonfulone.com/assistance

For more information on food allergy awareness, SpoonfulONE, the latest feeding guidelines, research, and studies, please visit SpoonfulONE.com .

About SpoonfulONE: SpoonfulONE is a revolutionary, science-backed line of nutritional products that makes food allergen introduction & maintenance easy and safe. Each serving of pediatrician recommended SpoonfulONE includes the food groups commonly associated with over 90% of food allergies. SpoonfulONE was invented by Before Brands and globally renowned pediatric allergist, Dr. Kari Nadeau, who also directs the Sean N. Parker Center for Allergy and Asthma Research at Stanford University's School of Medicine. The company headquarters in Menlo Park, CA, and has been backed since inception by Gurnet Point Capital along with a consortium of families from the food allergy community. In 2019, a global partnership was formed with Nestlé Health Science in which Nestlé acquired the non-U.S. rights to commercialize SpoonfulONE around the world.

SOURCE SpoonfulONE

Related Links

http://www.spoonfulone.com/

