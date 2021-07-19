Sport Clips Haircuts to hold National Signing Days July 26 and 27 to fill growing franchise’s openings for professional stylists

"Sport Clips locations are looking to hire the best stylists and barbers who want to be a part of building something exciting and joining a team that feels the same way," says Edward Logan, Sport Clips Haircuts president and CEO. "Sport Clips came through 2020 in great shape and is investing heavily in the future with continued store openings and technology that helps clients and stylists. Most importantly, stylist earning potential is higher than ever, with tips at an all-time high. Our local franchisees are excited to meet you and we hope you come in and join us for this event."

Some compelling stats for stylists eager to put their talent and training to work for a company with the visibility and foot traffic Sport Clips has to offer came from a recent study the brand conducted with OnePoll that indicates:

- A higher percentage of men are willing to try new haircuts so there's ample opportunity to put their creativity to good use, especially since 47 percent of the men surveyed say they "don't know what hairstyles look good on them."

- After 74 percent of respondents said they cut their hair at home or did not cut their hair during the pandemic, the timing is ripe with clients returning to get back-to-school, travel, wedding, and back-to-the-office haircuts.

"What's great for stylists is that the majority of Sport Clips locations are locally owned, so they can work for a nationally recognized brand with local store owners and team members," says Julie Vargas, a licensed stylist, and Sport Clips vice president of career opportunities. "Plus, choosing to work for Sport Clips gives stylists the opportunity to wear comfortable, sports attire; work on custom anti-fatigue flooring; and experience on-going training and career advancement options." Both Glassdoor and Comparably have ranked Sport Clips as a top place to work.

Register here for Sport Clips National Signing Days and confirm your spot for an in-store interview on Monday, July 26 from noon to 3:00 p.m. local time or Tuesday, July 27 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. local time.

About Sport Clips Haircuts

Sport Clips Haircuts is the nation's leading men's and boys' hair care franchise with more than 1,850 locations open in the U.S. and Canada. Fully equipped for the sports enthusiast, Sport Clips surrounds its clients with televisions tuned to sports and sports-themed decor. Stylists enjoy a fun work environment with a guaranteed base-pay plus service commission, retail commission and tips. Sport Clips also supports the growth of their team members through continuing education, exciting contests, and award recognition. Sport Clips was given an A+ rating and was recognized in 2019 as "Best Company for Women", "Best Company Culture", and "Best Leadership Team" by Comparably. Through the Eric Gozur-Wayne McGlone Memorial Relief Fund, Sport Clips provides assistance to employees facing emergent financial situations. Sport Clips also provides "Haircuts with Heart" through its annual Help A Hero fundraiser that has donated $8.7 million to the VFW; national partnership with St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants; and other national and local philanthropic outreach. To learn more about Sport Clips and career opportunities near you, visit sportclipscareers.com.

SOURCE Sport Clips Haircuts