Sport legends Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Cynthia Cooper-Dyke, and Jayna Hefford join forces with Parity and Aventus to headline first NFT marketplace exclusively dedicated to women athletes

Parity has partnered with Aventus Network and its subsidiary, VereNFT , to create NFTs compatible with the Ethereum network but that can be transacted with orders of magnitude more speed, less cost, and greater environmental efficiency.

The first Legends Collection NFT, created by renowned artist Borbay , will celebrate track & field's Jackie Joyner-Kersee. The next two will honor Olympic medalist and Women's Basketball Hall of Fame member Cynthia Cooper-Dyke, and Olympic and professional hockey great Jayna Hefford.

"The Parity NFT Marketplace will — for the first time in cryptocurrency — put women athletes at the forefront of technology, business and sport, rather than having them as an all-too common afterthought," said Minji Ro, Co-CEO of Parity.

"The Aventus team understood the ambitious scope of our vision from the outset, and their technical knowledge is unmatched. The Parity Legends Collection is an exciting beginning to our collaboration."

Joyner-Kersee's NFT auction will run January 23 from 7:00PM – 11:00PM ET, with Hefford's and Cooper-Dyke's to follow in subsequent weeks. All auctions will take place in USD and be purchasable with credit card on the Parity NFT Marketplace , where fans will also find a growing number of NFTs celebrating women athletes from the Parity community.

About Parity

Parity is a groundbreaking online sponsorship platform created to close the gender pay gap in sports. Founded by former leaders on Wall Street, Parity drives revenue to women athletes by using proprietary data analytics to thoughtfully match athletes with impactful brands and causes. With a current roster of more than 700 athletes from 40 sports and 20+ corporate partners, Parity is revolutionizing the financial model for women athletes. To learn more, visit www.paritynow.co .

About Aventus Network

Aventus Network is a layer-2 blockchain protocol that lets any organization build on the Ethereum network without the typical limitations of speed, scalability, and price. Co-founded in 2017 by Forbes 30-Under-30 listee Alan Vey, Aventus Network makes building on Ethereum accessible for businesses and decentralised platforms through fairer transactions for all — enabling the broadscale adoption of public decentralised blockchain through blockchain interoperability. To learn more, visit: https://www.aventus.io/ .

About VereNFT

VereNFT is the whitelabel NFT platform & service provider that empowers brands and companies in the creation of their own NFT marketplaces. To learn more, visit: http://www.verenft.io/ or contact [email protected]

Contact: Alana Casner

Email: [email protected]

