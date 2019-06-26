Sportech Announces Key Management Changes

NEW HAVEN, Conn., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sportech PLC, the international betting technology business, announced key new management team changes in the Group's B2B division.

Raj Sanjanwala has been appointed Group Chief Technology Officer to manage and advance the Group's technology strategy across all B2B business lines. Raj joined the company as a developer in 1987 and has assumed increasingly more significant responsibilities over the course of his engagement, including most recently as Director of Global Tote Development.

Andrew Lindley, co-founder of recent Sportech acquisition LOT.TO, has been appointed Group Chief Operating Officer. Andrew has served as General Counsel for the UK Tote, has founded successful lottery betting and technology businesses including Lottoland.com and LOT.TO, and has served as non-executive director on several media and public company boards including Turf TV and SiS.

Julian Bewley, co-founder of LOT.TO, has been named Group Chief Commercial Officer. Formerly part of the founding team at CelebPoker, Julian brings digital technical innovation and transformation knowledge coupled with strong marketing and business development skills to the new Sportech role. Julian has held advisory and executive roles at various sports, gaming and technology companies, including ZEAL Network, 32Red and Caesars Palace.

Rounding out these appointments are additional enhancements to further strengthen Sportech's Technology group.

Lewis Theobald, formerly of LOT.TO, has been promoted to Chief of Digital Development to shape the Group's digital transformation strategy in Tote, Sports and Lottery.

Mark Bacha has been promoted to the role of Director, Tote Development and Systems Analysis to expand and enhance Sportech's leading international commingling capabilities and core Tote engine.

Brett Underhill has been promoted to Director, Tote Development and Support to drive development of Sportech's client portal and back-end reporting systems as he continues to support Sportech's EMEA Tote client base.

Finally, Sportech Racing and Digital welcomes Steve Gore as Director, Systems Infrastructure to focus on providing secure, scalable solutions to Sportech's global client base.

About Sportech

Sportech PLC is the international betting technology business delivering services and solutions to gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, casinos and lottery clients across 37 countries. In addition, the Group owns and operates sports gaming venues in Connecticut, United States, under exclusive licenses. For more information, visit www.sportechplc.com.

Sportech Racing and Digital, a division of Sportech PLC, is a leading global provider of wagering technology solutions to licensed betting operators worldwide. Sportech systems process $12 billion in bets annually for licensed operators in 37 countries. Sportech is also one of the largest U.S. providers of web and mobile pari-mutuel wagering platforms. For more information, visit www.sportech.net.

