Sports & Entertainment Influencer Series Featuring Conversations With C-Suite Executives Premieres At NAB Show On Tuesday, April 9

NEW YORK, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 NAB Show will introduce a new track of high-profile interview conversations called the Sports & Entertainment Influencer Series. Leading business executives from media, live entertainment, and sports will participate as featured interview guests in a series of in-depth discussions regarding their latest strategies for achieving success in an era of increasing convergence, enhanced technology, expanding choices of original content, and stiff competition for advertisers, consumers and viewers. The unique series of high-profile speakers will be presented on Monday, April 8 and on Tuesday April 9 in North Hall Room N262/264 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The Sports & Entertainment Influencer Series is designed to be of greatest benefit to decision-makers responsible for live content including broadcasters and programming network executives as well as digital content providers.

The Series is unique from any other sessions at NAB Show in several ways. First, the series assembles a hand-picked selection of C-suite business leaders who come from a variety of differing backgrounds, yet focused in the areas of live entertainment, television and radio, original production, live sports and more. Greg Economou, Chief Commercial Officer & Head of Sports at Ticketmaster North America; Vincent Sadusky, Chief Executive Officer of Univision Communications Inc.; Jennifer Storms, Chief Marketing Officer & EVP, Content Strategy at NBC Sports Group; Rich Orosco, Executive Vice President of Brand & Community at the celebrity-owned MLS franchise, Los Angeles Football Club; Mónica Gil, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises; Eli Velazquez, Executive Vice President of Telemundo Deportes; Russell James, Director Digital Engagement at The FA; Scott C. Butera, President of Interactive Gaming, MGM Resorts International and Byron Allen of Entertainment Studios and The Weather Channel are some of those to be featured on Tuesday.

Another unique factor of the Series is that sessions are clustered into groups of two or more under a single programmed theme. One theme is about Building & Sustaining a Franchise, where attendees will hear about the launch of a new pro soccer team in the midst of a busy Los Angeles market, as well as hear from a broadcast TV veteran about growing an iconic broadcast brand. Another theme, The Power of Alliances, focuses on strategies for attracting viewers and especially younger, mobile-dependent audiences. Power Plays is a theme where the powerful businesses of ticket sales and sports betting are explored; and The Big Games is another theme where the discussions focus on the ever-popular FIFA World Cup, Women's World Cup and the Olympic Games.

The Sports & Entertainment Influencer Series was created and produced for NAB Show by Schramm Marketing Group. Joe Schramm, President of the company said, "Perhaps the most important factor of the Series is that each session focuses on the financial benefits to live programming to broadcasters, linear television providers and digital programmers."

For more information about the Sports & Entertainment Influencer Series, please click here.

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 6 - 11, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV, USA, is the world's largest and most comprehensive convention encompassing the convergence of media, entertainment and technology. With nearly 100,000 attendees from 165 countries and 1,700+ exhibitors, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for solutions that transcend traditional broadcasting and fuel the digital storytelling economy. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms and countless nationalities, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

About Schramm Marketing Group

Schramm is a marketing agency that specializes in targeting multicultural or segmented audiences, ticket sales promotions, sponsorship sales and the production of conferences for the television and video industry. The company is recognized for its expertise for attracting large, sold-out crowds for international soccer, for driving pay TV subscription sales, for securing top brands as sponsors of sports events and business conferences as well as developing the agenda and content for popular business conferences.

Schramm created and produces the Hispanic Television Summit as well as other internationally-recognized conferences. Schramm also programs sessions for NAB Show and is the core programmer for NAB Show New York. Schramm's clients include the leading brands in sports, television, entertainment, telecommunications, and non-profits. For more information, visit www.schrammnyc.com.

For more information, contact:



Schramm Marketing Group

Navi Ramnarain

212.983.0219

navi@schrammnyc.com

SOURCE Schramm Marketing Group; NAB Show

Related Links

http://www.schrammnyc.com

