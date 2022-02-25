Sports Analytics Market: 38% of Growth to Originate from North America | Global Forecast to 2026

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in North America

Regional Market Outlook

38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for sports analytics in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America, Europe, and MEA.

The significant increase in technological advances in the region, along with the rising number of investments in the market will facilitate the sports analytics market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Sports Analytics Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

10+ – Including Catapult Group International Ltd., ChyronHego Corp., Experfy Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Stats Perform group of companies, and TruMedia Networks Inc. among others

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: Sport (football, cricket, hockey, tennis, and others), Type of sport (team sports and individual sports), Type of analysis (player analysis, team performance analysis, health assessment, fan engagement analysis, and others)

Sport (football, cricket, hockey, tennis, and others), Type of sport (team sports and individual sports), Type of analysis (player analysis, team performance analysis, health assessment, fan engagement analysis, and others) Geographies: North America(US), Europe ( Germany & UK), APAC( China & Japan ), South America , and MEA

Vendor Insights-

The sports analytics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product innovation to compete in the market.

Catapult Group International Ltd.- The company offers sports analytics, through its subsidiary, SBG Sports Software.

Experfy Inc.- The company offers wide range of sports analytics such as Sabermetrics, Basketball Analytics, and Football Analytics.

International Business Machines Corp.- The company offers sports analytics, through its products such as IBM Watson Analytics and Cloudant.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

Sports Analytics Market Driver:

Increase in the adoption of cloud-based deployment solutions:

Cloud solutions reduce the overall costs for an organization, giving them the flexibility to change within a much shorter duration than is possible with the on-premises model. Apart from small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), large companies are also using solutions based on software as a service (SaaS). The on-premises software solutions required for sports analytics are offered on the basis of annual contracts as the data changes significantly every year. Effective investments and the allocation of resources are essential for the success of any team, which is predominant in competitions that have high financial implications, such as the English Premier League (EPL), Indian Premier League (IPL), the UEFA Champions League (UCL), and the National Basketball Association (NBA) as it can deliver business agility and a scalable IT infrastructure effectively. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Sports Analytics Market Trend:

Growth in the use of wearable devices:

These wearables track all the fitness parameters, right from the athlete's heart rate to body chemistry, which helps in optimizing their training as well as performance. The data gathered or generated from these wearables helps coaches in developing insights using sports analytics platforms. Moreover, the significant increase in the availability of capable smartwatches is spurred by the interest among consumers in developing markets. For instance, VEXATEC offers a smart, multifunctional T-shirt that is rigged with live data tracking, enabling the athlete to record, store, and calculate the heart rate, acceleration, and temperature, among other variables. Thus, the technological advances in wearable devices are expected to support the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Sports Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.65% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 2.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Catapult Group International Ltd., ChyronHego Corp., Experfy Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Stats Perform group of companies, and TruMedia Networks Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

