Sports Analytics Market Size to Grow by USD 2.93 Bn, Football to be Largest Revenue-generating Sports Segment - Technavio

This 120-pages report segments the sports analytics market by geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), sport (football, cricket, hockey, tennis, and others), type of sport (team sports and individual sports), and type of analysis (player analysis, team performance analysis, health assessment, fan engagement analysis, and others)

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The sports analytics market size is expected to grow by USD 2.93 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.65% during the forecast period. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2022 is 18.01%. To understand the scope of the report, Request a Free Sample

Sports Analytics Market: Market Segmentation

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sports Analytics Market

The football segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. There is a significant rise in the demand for analytical tools such as sports analytics in football, as the sport has various subjective parameters. This will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

North America will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as a significant increase in technological advances in the region, along with rising investments in the market. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America, Europe, and MEA. The US is a key country for the sports analytics market in North America.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now for detailed segment information

Sports Analytics Market: Major Growth Drivers



The following factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period:

Increase in the adoption of cloud-based deployment solutions

Growing demand for mobile applications in sports

Significant demand for sports analytics

The ongoing trend of the use of wearable devices is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the sports analytics market during the forecast period. These wearables track all fitness parameters, which helps in optimizing their training and performance. The data generated from these wearables helps coaches develop insights using sports analytics platforms. Moreover, there is a significant rise in the availability of smartwatches. Thus, technological advances in wearable devices are expected to support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. Download a Free Sample Report Now!

Sports Analytics Market: Key Vendor Offerings

Catapult Group International Ltd. - The company offers sports analytics, through its subsidiary, SBG Sports Software.

The company offers sports analytics, through its subsidiary, SBG Sports Software. ChyronHego Corp. - The company offers advanced sports analytics under the brand name TRACAB.

The company offers advanced sports analytics under the brand name TRACAB. Experfy Inc. - The company offers a wide range of sports analytics such as Sabermetrics, Basketball Analytics, and Football Analytics.

The company offers a wide range of sports analytics such as Sabermetrics, Basketball Analytics, and Football Analytics. International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers sports analytics through its products such as IBM Watson Analytics and Cloudant.

The company offers sports analytics through its products such as IBM Watson Analytics and Cloudant. Oracle Corp. - The company offers sports analytics through its product named Oracle Cloud.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our Basic Plan billed annually at USD 5000

Sports Analytics Market: Reasons to Buy This Report

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist sports analytics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sports analytics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sports analytics market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA

, , APAC, , and MEA Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sports analytics market vendors

Related Reports

Audience Analytics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The audience analytics market share is expected to increase by USD 3.86 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.15%. This report extensively covers segmentation by application (sales and marketing management, customer experience engagement, and competitive intelligence) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Healthcare Cloud Based Analytics Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The healthcare cloud based analytics market share is expected to increase by USD 26.93 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.11%. This report extensively covers segmentation by component (software, services, and hardware) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Sports Analytics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.93 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Catapult Group International Ltd., ChyronHego Corp., Experfy Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Stats Perform group of companies, and TruMedia Networks Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary 10

1.1 Market Overview 11

2 Market Landscape 29

2.1 Market ecosystem 30

2.2 Value chain analysis 38

3 Market Sizing 41

3.1 Market definition 42

3.2 Market segment analysis 43

3.3 Market size 2021 44

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 46

4 Five Forces Analysis 50

4.1 Five forces summary 51

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers 52

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers 54

4.4 Threat of new entrants 56

4.5 Threat of substitutes 58

4.6 Threat of rivalry 60

4.7 Market condition 62

5 Market Segmentation by Sport 63

5.1 Market segments 64

5.2 Comparison by Sport 66

5.3 Football - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 67

5.4 Cricket - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 69

5.5 Hockey - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 71

5.6 Tennis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 73

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 75

5.8 Market opportunity by Sport 78

6 Market Segmentation by Type of sport 80

6.1 Market segments 81

6.2 Comparison by Type of sport 83

6.3 Team sports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 84

6.4 Individual sports - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 86

6.5 Market opportunity by Type of sport 88

7 Market Segmentation by Type of analysis 90

7.1 Market segments 91

7.2 Comparison by Type of analysis 93

7.3 Player analysis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 94

7.4 Team performance analysis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 96

7.5 Health assessment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 98

7.6 Fan engagement analysis - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 100

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 102

7.8 Market opportunity by Type of analysis 104

8 Customer landscape 106

8.1 Overview 107

9 Geographic Landscape 109

9.1 Geographic segmentation 110

9.2 Geographic comparison 112

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 113

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 116

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 119

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 122

9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 125

9.8 Key leading countries 128

9.9 Market opportunity by geography 129

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends 131

10.1 Market drivers 132

10.2 Market challenges 134

10.3 Market trends 137

11 Vendor Landscape 139

11.1 Overview 140

11.2 Landscape disruption 141

12 Vendor Analysis 143

12.1 Vendors covered 144

12.2 Market positioning of vendors 146

12.3 Catapult Group International Ltd. 148

12.4 ChyronHego Corp. 150

12.5 Experfy Inc. 152

12.6 International Business Machines Corp. 154

12.7 Oracle Corp. 157

12.8 Salesforce.com Inc. 159

12.9 SAP SE 161

12.10 SAS Institute Inc. 163

12.11 Stats Perform group of companies 165

12.12 TruMedia Networks Inc. 167

13 Appendix 169

13.1 Scope of the report 170

13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$ 171

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.org/news/sports-analyticsmarket

SOURCE Technavio