Sports And Arts Promoters Global Market to Reach $331.43 Billion by 2026

The global sports and arts promoters market is expected to grow from $136.30 billion in 2021 to $230.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 68.8%. The market is expected to reach $331.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%.



The sports and arts promoters services market consists of sales of sports and arts promoters' services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that organize, promote, and manage live performing arts productions, sports events and other events such as state fairs, county fairs, agricultural fairs, concerts, and festivals; and manage and provide the staff to operate arenas, stadiums, theaters or other related facilities for rent to other promoters. Customers for sports and arts promoters include independent artists and performing arts companies.



The main types of sports and arts promoters are sports promoters and arts promoters. Arts promoters attempt to establish and maintain contacts, such as obtaining media attention and gallery shows, in order to promote an artist and their work. The various end users include individuals, companies and involves different revenue sources such as media rights, merchandising, tickets, sponsorship.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the sports and arts promoters market in 2021. Africa is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the sports and arts promoters market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Sports organizers are implementing virtual reality technology to improve the spectator experience in a sporting event. Virtual reality technology generates images, sounds and other sensations that simulates a physical presence in an imaginary environment. Clubs and teams are experimenting with simulated and 360-degree environments to enhance the match viewing experience of the fans by allowing them to have a virtual walkthrough of the stadium or the race track and view the match at different angles.

For instance, NBA game between the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs was broadcasted in VR. The viewers could watch the action from a myriad of angles, including underneath the basket. NASCAR has created an interactive fan area at the race tracks with the implementation of virtual reality.



Sports and arts organizers are implementing mobile ticketing to provide hassle free ticket purchase experience. Mobile ticketing is the process where customers can buy and validate the tickets using mobile phones. Event organizers production and distribution costs associated with traditional paper-based ticketing channels is eliminated with the implementation of mobile ticketing.

Apart from this, the data exchanged digitally through ticket transactions enables sports organizers to learn more about fans and generate insights to formulate marketing strategies from the database. For instance, Barcelona implemented mobile ticketing and eliminated paper tickets by introducing a new system that allows fans to scan a bar-code on their phones gain access to matches. Pocono Raceway launched a mobile ticket delivery system that allows fans to have their ticket delivered to their mobile device and have their ticket scanned at the gate directly from their mobile device.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Sports Promoters; Arts Promoters

2) By Revenue Source: Media Rights; Merchandising; Tickets; Sponsorship

3) By End-Users: Individuals; Companies



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Sports And Arts Promoters Market Characteristics



4. Sports And Arts Promoters Market Product Analysis



5. Sports And Arts Promoters Market Supply Chain



6. Sports And Arts Promoters Market Customer Information



7. Sports And Arts Promoters Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Sports And Arts Promoters



9. Sports And Arts Promoters Market Size And Growth



10. Sports And Arts Promoters Market Regional Analysis



11. Sports And Arts Promoters Market Segmentation

12. Sports And Arts Promoters Market Metrics



13. Asia-Pacific Sports And Arts Promoters Market





14. Western Europe Sports And Arts Promoters Market



15. Eastern Europe Sports And Arts Promoters Market



16. North America Sports And Arts Promoters Market



17. South America Sports And Arts Promoters Market



18. Middle East Sports And Arts Promoters Market



19. Africa Sports And Arts Promoters Market



20. Sports And Arts Promoters Market Competitive Landscape



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Sports And Arts Promoters Market



22. Market Background: Arts Market



23. Recommendations



24. Appendix



25. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.

EXOR Group

Madison Square Garden Company

Lincoln Center

San Francisco Symphony

Townsquare Media, Inc.

GMM Grammy Public Company Limited

Tivoli A/S

Factory Theatre

Denver Center For The Performing Arts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gj9i1u

